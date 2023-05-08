Oil Gains Nearly 2% After ‘Overblown’ Selloff

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.34 +2.00 +2.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.17 +1.87 +2.48%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.90 +1.86 +2.48%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.222 +0.085 +3.98%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.465 +0.086 +3.61%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -4.03 -5.20%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -4.03 -5.20%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.27 +0.52 +0.71%
Chart Mars US 3 days 70.94 +3.48 +5.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.465 +0.086 +3.61%

Graph up Marine 4 days 72.32 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Murban 4 days 73.41 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 72.41 +2.51 +3.59%
Graph down Basra Light 525 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 74.77 +2.63 +3.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Girassol 4 days 76.89 +2.07 +2.77%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.27 +0.52 +0.71%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.00 +2.74 +5.05%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 50.09 +2.78 +5.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 73.49 +2.78 +3.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 71.74 +2.78 +4.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 68.89 +2.78 +4.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 65.59 +2.78 +4.43%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 65.59 +2.78 +4.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 66.89 +2.78 +4.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 75.84 +2.78 +3.81%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 65.19 +2.78 +4.45%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -4.03 -5.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.75 +2.75 +4.23%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 61.50 +2.75 +4.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 71.92 +1.58 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 63.87 +2.74 +4.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.82 +2.74 +4.21%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.82 +2.74 +4.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.75 +2.75 +4.23%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Oil Gains Nearly 2% After ‘Overblown’ Selloff

By Charles Kennedy - May 08, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
Brent crude oil was up nearly 2% on Monday, largely driven by the easing of economic slowdown fears in the U.S.

At 10:39 a.m. EST on Monday, Brent was trading up 1.62% at $76.52, for a $1.22 gain on the day, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading up 1.95% at $72.73, for a $1.39 gain on the day.

Last week, while Brent was up on Friday, the crude benchmark shed over 5% and WTI shed over 7% on the week, hitting their lowest levels since Q4 2021. Friday also marked three straight weeks of price slides. 

Driving bearish sentiment in markets are renewed fears of a US banking crisis contagion and lukewarm industrial figures from China. Hijacked tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, falling US inventories, and the lack of a deal to unlock Kurdish oil exports all failed to offset the macroeconomic doom and gloom.

Recession, though, has been the buzzword putting oil prices in reverse, and Monday saw traders change course with the view that the sell-off had been overdone. Traders were also looking at the U.S. April jobs market data, though with a bit of caution as a strong labor market could prompt more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Some analysts continue to be concerned about future oil demand, based on what is viewed as a deteriorating growth outlook, which has since been somewhat eased by the April jobs report. 

However, over the weekend, Goldman Sachs labeled the oil sell-off as “overblown” in the face of a strong demand outlook, also noting that production cuts from OPEC+ begin this month, putting further pressure on supply to meet demand. 

The market will now be looking first to OPEC’s monthly oil market report due out on May 11, followed by the next OPEC+ meeting scheduled for June 4. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

