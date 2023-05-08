China Boosts Offshore Oil And Natural Gas Output

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.72 +1.38 +1.93%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.65 +1.35 +1.79%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.18 +1.14 +1.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.191 +0.054 +2.53%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.414 +0.035 +1.48%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 73.75 -6.28 -7.85%
Chart Mars US 2 days 70.94 +3.48 +5.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.414 +0.035 +1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 72.32 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Murban 3 days 73.41 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 72.41 +2.51 +3.59%
Graph down Basra Light 524 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 74.77 +2.63 +3.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Girassol 3 days 76.89 +2.07 +2.77%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 73.75 -6.28 -7.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 57.00 +2.74 +5.05%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 50.09 +2.78 +5.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 73.49 +2.78 +3.93%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 71.74 +2.78 +4.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 68.89 +2.78 +4.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 65.59 +2.78 +4.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 65.59 +2.78 +4.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 66.89 +2.78 +4.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 75.84 +2.78 +3.81%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 65.19 +2.78 +4.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 65.00 -7.00 -9.72%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 58.75 -7.00 -10.65%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 75.01 -3.98 -5.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 61.13 -7.06 -10.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 65.08 -7.06 -9.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 65.08 -7.06 -9.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 65.00 -7.00 -9.72%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 57 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 10 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Warren Buffett Sees Uncertainty In The EV Market

Colombia’s Ambitious Renewable Energy Revolution

Colombia’s Ambitious Renewable Energy Revolution

Colombia’s new president plans to…

IMF: Saudi Arabia Needs Oil Prices At $80.90 To Balance Budget

IMF: Saudi Arabia Needs Oil Prices At $80.90 To Balance Budget

According to the IMF, Saudi…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

China Boosts Offshore Oil And Natural Gas Output

By Charles Kennedy - May 08, 2023, 2:11 AM CDT

China reported higher offshore crude oil and natural gas production for the first quarter, with oil production up by 3.8% and natural gas production up by 6.5%, Xinhua reported.

The increase was part of a broader one for the country’s marine economy, which grew by 5.1% during the first quarter, accounting for over 8% of China’s GDP for the period.

China has been active in boosting its domestic production of oil and natural gas in order to reduce its overwhelming dependence on imports. Despite these efforts, imports still remain essential for the economy, accounting for a substantial portion of total consumption.

This year, imports of crude oil are expected to surge to a record high as China reopens after the Covid lockdowns. According to a Reuters poll of forecasters including Wood Mackenzie and Energy Aspects, oil imports to China could hit 11.8 million bpd this year.

Under WoodMac’s base-case scenario, Chinese oil demand would rise by 1 million bpd this year, driving the expected 2.6-million-bpd growth in global oil consumption.

In a high-growth scenario, the world’s top crude oil importer could see oil demand jumping by 1.4 million bpd on the year, or about 400,000 bpd higher than in the base case, driving up oil prices by another $3-$5 per barrel compared to the base case.  

Two months ago, imports surged to 12.3 million bpd, the highest level in three years and a 22.5% increase on the year. For the first quarter, China’s crude oil imports rose by 6.7% compared to the same period in 2022, according to customs data.

China is the main factor oil bulls look to when they make trading decisions, with the dominant expectation being one of a strong economic rebound with a similarly strong rebound in travel that would boost demand for fuels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The economic rebound, however, has not been as straight of a line as many have expected, with the latest PMI reading for the country’s manufacturing sector indicating a contraction in activity.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Alberta In State Of Emergency Amid Wildfires

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker

U.S. Seizes Iranian Oil From Tanker
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline
Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount

Oil Prices Crash As Demand Fears Mount
Guyana Refuses To Sell Discounted Oil To India

Guyana Refuses To Sell Discounted Oil To India

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

 Alt text

How The Oil & Gas Industry Can Prepare For Peak Demand

 Alt text

New Technology Could Bring Hydrogen Into The Mainstream

 Alt text

Putin’s Digital Disconnect: A Leader Without A Smartphone
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com