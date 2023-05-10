Oil Demand In Transport Sector May Drop By Up To 50% By 2050

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.84 +0.28 +0.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 76.41 -1.03 -1.33%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.96 -1.24 -1.61%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.180 -0.011 -0.50%
Graph up Gasoline 17 mins 2.496 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.52 -0.11 -0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.31 -0.23 -0.30%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 73.16 -0.05 -0.07%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.496 +0.001 +0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 74.99 -0.26 -0.35%
Graph down Murban 2 days 75.93 -0.44 -0.58%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 72.66 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph down Basra Light 527 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.99 +0.22 +0.29%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 74.52 -0.11 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.52 -0.11 -0.15%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.06 +0.17 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.31 -0.23 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.85 +0.85 +1.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 52.46 +0.55 +1.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 75.86 +0.55 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 74.11 +0.55 +0.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 71.26 +0.55 +0.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 67.96 +0.55 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 67.96 +0.55 +0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 69.26 +0.55 +0.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 78.21 +0.55 +0.71%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 67.56 +0.55 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.25 +0.50 +0.72%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 76.21 +4.29 +5.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.24 +0.55 +0.84%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.19 +0.55 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.19 +0.55 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.25 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 10 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 13 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

U.S. Inflation Slips Below 5% But Still Higher Than Fed's Target

Saudi Aramco’s Q1 Profit Slips By 19% Year-Over-Year  

Saudi Aramco’s Q1 Profit Slips By 19% Year-Over-Year  

Saudi Aramco saw its profit…

How Much Lower Could Oil Prices Fall?

How Much Lower Could Oil Prices Fall?

The recent oil price collapse…

U.S. Economy Teetering On The Brink Of A Recession

U.S. Economy Teetering On The Brink Of A Recession

Despite the mixed signals being…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Demand In Transport Sector May Drop By Up To 50% By 2050

By Alex Kimani - May 10, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • The transportation sector is responsible for nearly 60% of global oil demand.
  • BNEF: EVs are currently displacing only 1.5 million barrels of oil demand per day, good for slightly over 1% of global oil demand consumption.
  • Many large forecasters actually believe that oil consumption will grow through 2050.
Join Our Community

With the global energy transition in full swing, few clean energy sectors, if any, are expanding faster than the electric car market. A decade ago, a grand total of 130,000 EVs were sold globally; fast forward to the present, and nearly a similar number are sold in just a week.

Last year, EV sales accounted for 10% of the global light-duty new vehicle sales, compared to just 2.5% in 2019. Electrifying America's vehicles is regarded as a critical part of combating climate change since the transport sector is known to be one of the biggest polluters on the planet, contributing 25% of total GHG emissions.

But oil and gas bulls are not losing sleep over the EV revolution--at least not yet.

Over the years, there’s been no shortage of blue-sky forecasts from EV enthusiasts who have predicted an apocalypse for the oil industry that will be dished out by the EV revolution. 

That includes Stanford University economist Tony Seba who has declared that EVs will obliterate the global oil industry by 2030 while Bloomberg News’ Akshat Rathi is on record claiming that ‘every F-150 Lightning destroys 50+ barrels of oil demand forever.’ The F-150 Lightning is Ford Motors’ (NYSE:F) electric equivalent of the marquee Ford-150 truck. Meanwhile, back in 2016, Bloomberg itself predicted EVs will trigger a global oil crisis.

It’s not hard to see why these EV punters have been going ballistic. The transportation sector is responsible for nearly 60% of global oil demand, with passenger vehicles and trucks guzzling the lion’s share. EV sales are surging thanks to a combination of new compelling models from automakers, improvements in battery technology, policy support and more charging infrastructure. Electrification is also beginning to spread to new segments of road transport.

While there’s no denying that rapid adoption of EVs is bad news for global oil demand, the reality is probably nowhere near as dire as analysts like Seba have claimed. BNEF estimates EVs are currently displacing only 1.5 million barrels of oil demand per day, good for slightly over 1% of global oil demand consumption.

But make no mistake about it: the EV and clean energy revolution will eventually crush oil demand.

Forecasts for the penetration of EVs to total passenger car sales by 2030 range from 11% at the low end to 63% at the high end while projections for 2050 range from 31% to nearly 100%. The lower end of these forecasts suggests minimal to gradual displacement of oil demand while the higher end suggests quite severe oil demand destruction. Indeed, internationally accredited registrar DNV has predicted that oil demand for the transport sector will be cut in half by 2050, with even hard to decarbonize sectors like the maritime sector seeing its energy mix comprising at least 50% low- and zero carbon fuels by the time the century is halfway gone.

But it’s not just companies like Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) that will be doing the damage to the oil industry; synthetic fuels will also play a big role in decarbonizing the sector.

Synthetic fuels are liquid fuels produced from natural gas, coal, peat, and oil shale, and include  synthetic diesel, synthetic kerosene and green methanol. According to the IEA, synthetic fuels are vital in the decarbonization of transport and industry by 2050.

Sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), including synthetic or bio-based jet fuels, are so far the

most promising option for the decarbonization of the carbon-heavy aviation sector. The IEA has predicted that by 2030, 15% of total fuel consumption in aviation will be SAF, a figure that will shoot up to 75% by 2050. Two years ago, the Netherlands made history after becoming the first ever country to host the first passenger flight powered by synthetic fuels with an energy density only marginally lower than that of fossil-based kerosene.

No Consensus

Predicting oil demand nearly a decade out is no mean task let alone projecting demand three decades away.

Energy experts at Energy Intelligence Group has predicted that not only will oil demand grow in 2023 but it will continue doing so till the end of the decade. According to the analyst, global oil demand is expected to grow by 1.5 mb/d in 2023, with China accounting for 650,000 b/d after the country abandoned its rigorous zero-Covid policy. Global oil demand will hit 101.2 million barrels per day in the current year and will continue growing to hit 106 mb/d by 2030. Indeed, this year’s average is expected to exceed the previous high of 100.6 mb/d set in 2019. 

While this is great news for the oil bulls, the Energy Intelligence Group says that growth will primarily be driven by petrochemicals rather than transport fuels. Energy Intelligence Group has also said that its base case is a plateau rather than a decline. Actually,  Energy Intelligence is not the only bull here. Below is a table that compares oil demand predictions by 28 organizations including a handful of Big Oil companies.

Oil Demand to 2050

(million b/d)

Peak

2030

2040

2050

2021-50

Energy Watch Group (0 Gt)

<2021

72

31

0

-100%

UNPRI 1.5 (2 Gt)

2025

88

46

20

-79

IEA Net-Zero (0 Gt)

<2021

72

43

24

-74

BP Net-Zero (2 Gt)

<2021

90

55

24

-74

UNPRI Forecast Policy (9 Gt)

2026

99

63

37

-61

IPCC 1.5°C Low Overshoot (1 Gt)

<2021

86

63

41

-56

Total Rupture

<2021

88

59

41

-56

Equinor Rebalance (9 Gt)

<2021

88

61

46

-51

BP Accelerated (10 Gt)

2025

96

72

47

-50

IPCC 1.5°C High Overshoot (6 Gt)

<2021

99

78

53

-44

DNV (19 Gt)

2024

85

69

49

-48

IEA Sustainable Development (8 Gt)

<2021

88

65

57

-39

Total Momentum

<2021

94

74

63

-33

IPCC 2°C (14 Gt)

2030

100

88

70

-26

IEA Announced Pledges (21 Gt)

2030

96

84

77

-18

BP New Momentum (31 Gt)

2030

101

92

81

-14

Equinor Reform (24 Gt)

2030

100

92

84

-11

Shell Sky 1.5 (18 Gt)

2025

100

94

85

-10

IPCC 2.5°C (29 Gt)

2040

ADVERTISEMENT

105

107

99

+5

Shell Islands (34 Gt)

2040

102

104

102

+8

IEA Base (34 Gt)

2040

103

104

103

+9

IPCC 3°C (38 Gt)

2040

104

108

106

+13

Exxon

>2040

104

107

107

+14

Opec (34 Gt)

>2045

107

108

108

+15

Equinor Rivalry (32 Gt)

>2050

107

110

110

+17

IPCC 4°C (52 Gt)

2040

107

111

111

+18

Shell Waves (35 Gt)

2040

111

119

111

+18

US EIA (43 Gt)

>2050

109

117

126

+34%

Projected oil demand to 2030-50 in million barrels per day in a range of scenarios. When available, projected CO2 emissions in billion tons are shown in parenthesis (2021: 34 Gt). Source: BP, DNV, Equinor, EWG, Exxon Mobil, IEA, IPCC, Shell, TotalEnergies, UNPRI, US DOE

Source: Energy Intelligence Group

You will notice that no less than 10 organizations, including OPEC, Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and the Energy Information Administration (EIA), have predicted that global oil demand will actually grow as we go along and not shrink as most analysts have forecast.

The big takeaway here is that whereas EVs are likely to pose a substantial threat to the fossil fuel industry over the long-term, other sectors like petrochemicals might still give it a new lease on life. 

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Argentina’s Oil Industry Help Stave Off An Economic Crisis?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Is Coming Out Of The Shadows To Defend Its Oil Interests

China Is Coming Out Of The Shadows To Defend Its Oil Interests
Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories

Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories
The $1 Million Math Problem Undermining Wind Energy 

The $1 Million Math Problem Undermining Wind Energy 
How Much Lower Could Oil Prices Fall?

How Much Lower Could Oil Prices Fall?
A Secret War Is Brewing In The South China Sea

A Secret War Is Brewing In The South China Sea

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com