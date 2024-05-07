Get Exclusive Intel
U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

Octopus Energy Overtakes British Gas as the Largest UK Supplier

By City A.M - May 07, 2024, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Octopus Energy's valuation has surged to £7.2 billion, a 15% increase.
  • Generation Investment Management and CPP Investments have increased their stakes in the company.
  • Octopus Energy has been expanding internationally and pushing its energy software platform.
London

Octopus Energy is now worth more than £7bn after two of its largest investors increased their stakes in the company.

Generation Investment Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have upped their holdings in the London-headquartered business in moves which have pushed its value up 15 percent to £7.2bn.

Generation, which focuses on sustainable investments, upped its stake to 13 percent after getting new backing from pension funds in the US and Australia, including Australian superannuation fund Aware Super.

CPP Investments, which manages about 590.8bn Canadian dollars-worth of assets, increased its stake to 12 percent.

Greg Jackson, founder of Octopus Energy Group, said: “Bringing globally respected long-term investors on board helps raise our profile in key markets, and open up new opportunities to continue our international expansion.”

Octopus has been expanding abroad for some years and now has a presence in 18 countries. It is pushing its energy software platform, Kraken, in North America, having signed its first licensing deal in Texas last year.

The latest estimate comes after Octopus closed its last funding round in December when it raised $800m (£637m).

Tom Hodges, co-head of private equity at Generation Investment Management, added: “The company has accelerated ahead of its UK peers in energy and in Kraken has developed the first credible digitisation platform for utilities.”

Octopus recently became the largest domestic electricity supplier in the UK by customer numbers after the company added 1.3m customers via its takeover of Shell Energy last year.

The eight-year-old company overtook Centrica-owned British Gas, which had been the largest supplier for the last 20 years, according to Ofgem data.

Elsewhere, it also recently invested in Ocergy, a tech company specialising in floating offshore wind farms, and entered a partnership with Energisa Group, an energy utility company in Brazil, in its first foray into the South American country.

Bill Rogers, global head of sustainable energies at CPP Investments, said: “Through this increased commitment to Octopus Energy, we are pleased to support the business as it enters this next period of growth.

“As a pioneering, and tech-enabled energy company, Octopus Energy has an expanding global footprint and remains a leader and innovator in the energy sector, through both its customer propositions and its support of the global energy transition.”

By CityAM 

