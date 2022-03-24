OPEC Warns A EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Have Serious Consequences

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 112.5 -2.39 -2.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 119.4 -2.20 -1.81%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.379 +0.147 +2.81%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.116 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.376 -0.063 -1.83%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 116.5 +3.26 +2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 116.5 +3.26 +2.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 121.6 +6.04 +5.23%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 116.9 +2.34 +2.04%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 112.1 +5.21 +4.87%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.376 -0.063 -1.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 111.7 +0.66 +0.59%
Graph up Murban 1 day 113.2 +0.91 +0.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 116.2 +6.08 +5.52%
Graph down Basra Light 114 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 124.6 +6.36 +5.38%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 121.6 +6.04 +5.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 121.6 +6.04 +5.23%
Chart Girassol 1 day 121.3 +5.91 +5.12%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 116.9 +2.34 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 100.9 +5.39 +5.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 100.8 +5.66 +5.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 117.1 +5.66 +5.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 115.3 +5.66 +5.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 113.2 +5.66 +5.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 110.4 +5.66 +5.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 110.4 +5.66 +5.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 112.5 +5.66 +5.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 116.0 +5.66 +5.13%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 110.7 +5.66 +5.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 116.5 +3.26 +2.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 111.3 +3.00 +2.77%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 105.0 +3.00 +2.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 112.2 -1.85 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 108.9 +3.17 +3.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 112.8 +3.17 +2.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 112.8 +3.17 +2.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 111.3 +3.00 +2.77%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 105.3 +3.25 +3.19%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.8 -0.16 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 2 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 24 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 2 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 12 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 21 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 2 days OILPRICE.COM VIDEO - 2 1/2 minutes - "Large-Scale Oil Supply Disruptions Ahead"

Breaking News:

U.S. And Allies Discuss Additional Release From Oil Reserves

U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up

U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up

Crude oil production in the…

UAE Fast-Tracks Goal To Reach 5 Million Bpd Production Capacity

UAE Fast-Tracks Goal To Reach 5 Million Bpd Production Capacity

Boosting its crude oil production…

Why Are Tesla, Volkswagen And Nio Scrambling For Graphite?

Why Are Tesla, Volkswagen And Nio Scrambling For Graphite?

The electric vehicle boom is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Warns A EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Have Serious Consequences

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 24, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • OPEC: EU oil embargo on Russia to hurt consumers.
  • OPEC+ and OPEC have not officially commented on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
  • Nothing is off the table about additional EU sanctions against Russia, the EU official told Reuters.
Join Our Community

OPEC is concerned that a potential European Union embargo on Russian oil imports would hurt consumers, and has relayed those concerns to the EU, Reuters reported exclusively on Thursday, quoting OPEC sources.

Russia is OPEC’s key non-OPEC partner in the OPEC+ production agreement, which has been managing supply to the market for several years now. OPEC+ and OPEC have not officially commented on the Russian invasion of Ukraine as the organization usually steers clear of geopolitical commentary or comments on the rule of law or policies in its member states.

The OPEC+ group decided in early March to rubberstamp another 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) increase in its collective oil production in April, despite soaring oil prices after a key member of the pact, Russia, invaded Ukraine a few days prior to the OPEC+ meeting. During the short meeting on March 2, OPEC+ decided to leave its production plan as-is and didn’t mention the Russian war in Ukraine, which was the reason why oil prices jumped to above $100 per barrel for the first time since 2014.

OPEC officials have met in recent weeks with EU officials, and OPEC has made clear its concern about a possible EU ban on Russian oil, Reuters’ sources said.  

An official at the EU, for their part, commented on the meeting for Reuters that “OPEC presented their analysis of the oil market situation and informed us of their plans in terms of oil production.”

Nothing is off the table about additional EU sanctions against Russia, the EU official told Reuters.

Earlier this week, oil prices jumped after EU ministers gathered to discuss the idea of potentially joining the U.S. in banning imports of Russian oil. Ministers, however, failed to come to an agreement about whether to punish Putin with an oil embargo. Some small EU members, including Lithuania, pushed for an embargo, but the biggest economy, Germany, was against it.

By Charles Kennedy 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oilfield Service Majors Aren’t Pulling Out Of Russia

Oilfield Service Majors Aren’t Pulling Out Of Russia
Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions

Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions
Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring

Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring
The World Could See A Record-Breaking Oil Supply Shock

The World Could See A Record-Breaking Oil Supply Shock
Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is A Catastrophe For Its Oil Industry

Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is A Catastrophe For Its Oil Industry



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com