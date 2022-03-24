Digitalization Is A Necessity, Not A Choice, For The Oil And Gas Industry

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 112.7 -2.23 -1.94%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 119.7 -1.90 -1.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.367 +0.135 +2.58%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 4.134 +0.019 +0.46%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 3.391 -0.048 -1.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 116.5 +3.26 +2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 116.5 +3.26 +2.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 121.6 +6.04 +5.23%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 116.9 +2.34 +2.04%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 112.1 +5.21 +4.87%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.391 -0.048 -1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 111.7 +0.66 +0.59%
Graph up Murban 1 day 113.2 +0.91 +0.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 116.2 +6.08 +5.52%
Graph down Basra Light 114 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 124.6 +6.36 +5.38%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 121.6 +6.04 +5.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 121.6 +6.04 +5.23%
Chart Girassol 1 day 121.3 +5.91 +5.12%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 116.9 +2.34 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 100.9 +5.39 +5.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 100.8 +5.66 +5.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 117.1 +5.66 +5.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 115.3 +5.66 +5.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 113.2 +5.66 +5.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 110.4 +5.66 +5.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 110.4 +5.66 +5.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 112.5 +5.66 +5.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 116.0 +5.66 +5.13%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 110.7 +5.66 +5.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 116.5 +3.26 +2.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 111.3 +3.00 +2.77%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 105.0 +3.00 +2.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 112.2 -1.85 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 108.9 +3.17 +3.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 112.8 +3.17 +2.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 112.8 +3.17 +2.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 111.3 +3.00 +2.77%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 105.3 +3.25 +3.19%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.8 -0.16 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 8 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 2 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 1 day "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 13 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 22 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 3 mins Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts
  • 2 days OILPRICE.COM VIDEO - 2 1/2 minutes - "Large-Scale Oil Supply Disruptions Ahead"

Breaking News:

COVID Lockdowns In China Dampen Oil Demand Outlook

The New Oil Market Paradigm Sets Small Drillers Up For Big Gains

The New Oil Market Paradigm Sets Small Drillers Up For Big Gains

With big oil only slowly…

UAE Fast-Tracks Goal To Reach 5 Million Bpd Production Capacity

UAE Fast-Tracks Goal To Reach 5 Million Bpd Production Capacity

Boosting its crude oil production…

Not All Banks Are Jumping On The Net-Zero Bandwagon

Not All Banks Are Jumping On The Net-Zero Bandwagon

During the last couple of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Digitalization Is A Necessity, Not A Choice, For The Oil And Gas Industry

By Felicity Bradstock - Mar 24, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The oil and gas industry was forced by the Covid-19 pandemic to embrace new digital solutions in order to maintain operations when access to labor was limited.
  • This trend towards digitalization is only going to accelerate going forward, with revenue for the oil and gas automation market expected to climb to $24.63 billion by 2025 from $17.17 billion in 2020.
  • While digitalization is already well underway in Europe and the United States, other regions such as North Africa are now recognizing its necessity.
Join Our Community

As oil and gas operations were disrupted significantly by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, it became evident that greater digitalization was vital to ensure the maintenance of operations when worker access is limited. With innovative solutions popping up from start-ups around the world and greater interest from oil majors, it is only a matter of time until we see greater digitalization across the oil and gas industry. 

During the pandemic, governments introduced several rounds of varied restrictions on the movement of people and limitations on access to the workplace. Many oil and gas operations were suddenly halted as workers could no longer run oil rigs, processing plants, and other facilities. In addition, the supply chain was also affected, hitting production levels hard and creating an uncertain outlook for the industry, leading many smaller energy firms to file for bankruptcy. 

This sudden change to the energy landscape led to many of the world’s oil majors looking to introduce new digital technologies to create greater automation across their operations. For example, some companies introduced unmanned rigs known as ‘ghost rigs’. These types of platforms can be operated remotely, significantly reducing the number of workers required to be present on the offshore facility.

Now, a recent analysis from Frost & Sullivan suggests that both AI and IoT are expected to play a bigger role as the industry recovers from COVID-19. From a revenue perspective, the total oil and gas automation market is expected to reach $24.63 billion by 2025, up from $17.17 billion in 2020 and growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5 percent, the analysis suggests. 

Agustina DeSarriera, research analyst, for energy & environment at Frost & Sullivan explains, “Operational technologies (OT), such as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, distributed control systems (DCSs), and programmable logic controllers (PLCs), are already in place. However, to optimize automation, companies will soon have to include artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, and robotics technologies in their operations.” 

Several innovations can help to make the oil and gas industry more efficient and potentially safer. For example, by using IoT energy firms can automate the monitoring and evaluation of operations to be able to respond in real-time and optimize equipment utilization and maintenance planning. Meanwhile, blockchain technology can be used to track the history of IoT devices and enhance security or to improve accuracy. 

According to a 2020 EY survey on Oil and Gas Digital Transformation and the Workforce Survey, 58 percent of respondents said the pandemic made investing in digital technology more urgent, with the majority planning to invest a great deal (29 percent) or moderate amount (51 percent) relative to their total budget

Now, Huawei is endorsing the change to digitalization as a chief executive at the company, Li Yangming, stated the need for digital technologies to boost efficiency, safety, and productivity in the oil and gas industry. He made this statement ahead of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES), which presented the theme of ‘Revitalising the Industry: Future Fuels and Energy Transition’. 

Yangming highlighted the dangers involved with the operation of oil and gas camps. He explained, “the answer lies in digital transformation. This can help to boost the safety at oil and gas fields, while also reducing costs and improving efficiency. The use of reliable production networks and data ensures that the operations are secure, while technologies such as voice and video interaction between the site and the dispatching center makes daily processes more efficient. A digital approach also enables resources to be used more efficiently.”

Digitalization has become a common means of modernization across Europe and North America, but now other parts of the world are starting to recognize its value too. In North Africa, Egypt is working to become an energy hub – for both fossil fuels and renewables. And now it is looking to digitalize its oil and gas sector to help this become a reality. 

President at Kuwait Energy Egypt, Kamal Al-Sawi, stated in an interview, “Digitalisation has become a must, it’s not an option, especially for the oil and gas sector.” Furthermore, “We didn’t have any interruption of our operations during the pandemic for several reasons. The first reason is that we have in-house technology that can help our workers easily work remotely, whether in the field or in the office.” And “we’ve sought to have remote access to most of our facilities and our wells. Whenever we build a new facility, we make sure that it can be controlled remotely, and, also, with the least manpower possible in order to avoid any interruption in the future,” he added.

An increasing number of energy companies are looking at how to use digital technologies to make their operations more efficient, cost-effective, and safer, as well as to mitigate the risk of further pandemic restrictions in the future. While many oil majors across North America and Europe have already introduced new technologies to their operations, now the MENA and African regions are showing greater interest in digitalization as a means of modernizing the oil and gas industry.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC Warns A EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Have Serious Consequences
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oilfield Service Majors Aren’t Pulling Out Of Russia

Oilfield Service Majors Aren’t Pulling Out Of Russia
Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions

Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions
Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring

Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring
The World Could See A Record-Breaking Oil Supply Shock

The World Could See A Record-Breaking Oil Supply Shock
Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is A Catastrophe For Its Oil Industry

Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is A Catastrophe For Its Oil Industry



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com