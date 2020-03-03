OPEC Oil Production Dives To 10-Year Low

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 47.33 +0.58 +1.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 52.01 +0.11 +0.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.801 +0.045 +2.56%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 47.35 +2.14 +4.73%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 51.65 +1.49 +2.97%
Graph down Urals 2 days 44.90 -1.70 -3.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 52.42 +1.94 +3.84%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 41.85 +2.09 +5.26%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.801 +0.045 +2.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 50.55 +1.55 +3.16%
Graph up Murban 2 days 52.47 +1.47 +2.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.22 +2.18 +5.19%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 52.45 +1.13 +2.20%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 52.56 +1.69 +3.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 52.42 +1.94 +3.84%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 52.42 +1.94 +3.84%
Chart Girassol 2 days 51.95 +2.00 +4.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.65 +1.49 +2.97%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.24 -0.16 -0.48%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 31.35 +1.99 +6.78%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 47.60 +1.99 +4.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 47.15 +1.99 +4.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 42.50 +1.99 +4.91%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 36.75 +1.99 +5.72%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 36.75 +1.99 +5.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 41.00 +1.99 +5.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 45.75 +1.99 +4.55%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 37.25 +1.99 +5.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 43.00 +2.00 +4.88%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 36.75 +2.00 +5.76%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 48.31 -2.06 -4.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 40.70 +1.99 +5.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 44.65 +1.99 +4.66%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 44.65 +1.99 +4.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 43.00 +2.00 +4.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.00 +2.00 +5.71%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 54.48 +1.99 +3.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 9 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 12 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 1 hour Oil up Market Up-Band Aid or Cure
  • 2 hours Syria conflict
  • 17 hours Gold.
  • 9 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 1 hour Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 23 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 1 day Chinese Supply Chain Considerations
  • 18 hours WTI are we seeing the perfect storm
  • 2 hours On Venezuela
  • 1 day Oil and gas producers fire back at Democratic presidential candidates.
  • 1 day OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 1 day Norway horrified as new rates make EV charging prices higher than petrol

Breaking News:

UN: South Sudan’s Oil Patch Is Living On Borrowed Time

Alt Text

Is This Oil Rally Justified?

Oil prices rallied once again…

Alt Text

Spending Jeff Bezos’ $10 Billion For Climate Change

The world's richest man and…

Alt Text

How Markets And The Media Have Overhyped Coronavirus

The coronavirus has been largely…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Oil Production Dives To 10-Year Low

By Irina Slav - Mar 03, 2020, 9:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
OPEC logo

OPEC’s crude oil production fell to the lowest in more than ten years last month as a number of producers cut more deeply than they had agreed to and Libya’s output continues to fall amid the oil port blockade, a Reuters survey has shown.

At 27.84 million bpd, the cartel’s February average was 510,000 bpd lower than the January average, with Libya’s production at a little over 120,000 bpd, down from over 1.2 million bpd at the start of the year. Only Iraq and Nigeria pumped more oil than they had agreed to, but this still kept production cut compliance levels above 100 percent, at 128 percent.

Just days before the meeting of OPEC and its partners in Vienna, sources from the organization said OPEC was discussing even deeper cuts, adding another 1 million to the current cuts of 1.7 million bpd, up from an earlier proposal to deepen the cuts by 600,000 bpd.

Also, the group could go ahead and deepen the cuts even if Russia decides to sit this round out, the sources, who spoke to Reuters earlier this week, said.

“Saudi Arabia wants to hold prices from falling, but Russia is still not agreeing. So the only way might be for OPEC to cut alone, which will not send a good signal to the market,” one source said, while another added, “There should be a cut, there is no other option.”

OPEC has been desperately looking for a way to stop the oil price decline or at least slow it down, after the coronavirus outbreak in China pressured oil prices into a bear market, with Brent and WTI falling to the lowest since the 2008 financial crisis last week. This week, the benchmarks recouped some of their losses largely on expectations of OPEC to announce deeper production cuts.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Global Economy Slows As Hopes Of OPEC Cuts Keep Oil Price Afloat

Next Post

Lukoil: 1 Million Bpd OPEC+ Cut Send Oil To $60
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on March 03 2020 said:
    If this is the case, then any new cuts or a deepening of existing cuts by OPEC will be a real folly while the coronavirus outbreak is raging. They will have no positive impact whatsoever on oil prices and will only lead to a further loss of OPEC’s market share.

    President Putin who has a great grasp of the global oil market spoke yesterday of the futility of any cuts while the outbreak is raging.

    Moreover, OPEC should be very weary of calls by the likes of the International Energy (IEA) for it to deepen the cuts. These calls aren’t motivated by their care for the welfare of OPEC members but by their own political agenda. For them, cutting more of OPEC’s production will lead to a reduction of its share in the global oil market and a weakening of its influence.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge
The Holy Grail Of Clean Energy Is Closer Than Ever

The Holy Grail Of Clean Energy Is Closer Than Ever

 Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

 Coronavirus Panic Is Causing A Worst-Case Scenario For Oil

Coronavirus Panic Is Causing A Worst-Case Scenario For Oil

 Shale Drillers Need A Miracle To Keep Production From Falling

Shale Drillers Need A Miracle To Keep Production From Falling

1
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com