OPEC+ Meeting Begins: Russia Sees Improving Oil Markets

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 61.35 +2.19 +3.70%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.72 +1.98 +3.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.642 +0.034 +1.30%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins SellBuy 1.828 +0.058 +3.29%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.013 +0.053 +2.72%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.34 -1.36 -2.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 61.34 -1.36 -2.17%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.80 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 59.41 -1.24 -2.04%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.013 +0.053 +2.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 63.41 -0.48 -0.75%
Graph down Murban 2 days 63.74 -0.47 -0.73%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 59.87 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 63.11 -1.72 -2.65%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 62.79 +0.34 +0.54%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 62.80 -0.33 -0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.80 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.35 -0.18 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.07 -0.30 -0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 48.92 -1.22 -2.43%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 48.86 -1.39 -2.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 58.16 -1.39 -2.33%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 59.56 -1.39 -2.28%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 57.01 -1.39 -2.38%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 55.11 -1.39 -2.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 55.11 -1.39 -2.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 55.91 -1.39 -2.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 59.91 -1.39 -2.27%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 55.41 -1.39 -2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 61.34 -1.36 -2.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.50 -1.50 -2.63%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 49.25 -1.50 -2.96%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 64.11 -1.15 -1.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 53.11 -1.39 -2.55%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 57.06 -1.39 -2.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 57.06 -1.39 -2.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.50 -1.50 -2.63%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 49.50 -1.25 -2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 65.50 -1.39 -2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 28 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 14 hours America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 1 min Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 12 hours Montana AG : We have a strong Constitutional case lawsuit against Biden Keystone shutdown
  • 3 days 14 States sue Biden Administration over Suspension of Oil and Gas leases on Federal lands.
  • 15 hours CO the new CRAPPIROFORNIA!! BLM to Incorporate Oil, Natural Gas Climate Impacts in Western Colorado RMP
  • 9 hours The Big Red Pill Renewable Fans Need To Take
  • 1 day Simple question: What is the expected impact in electricity Demand when EV deployment exceeds 10%
  • 1 day Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 3 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash

Breaking News:

Big Oil Beats NYC Appeal On Climate Change Lawsuit

Recent SEC Decision Could Spark Investment In Big Oil

Recent SEC Decision Could Spark Investment In Big Oil

A recent SEC decision to…

Could Bitcoin Solve The Oil Flaring Problem?

Could Bitcoin Solve The Oil Flaring Problem?

As regulators around the world…

Peru’s Oil Industry Is Key To Its Pandemic Recovery

Peru’s Oil Industry Is Key To Its Pandemic Recovery

Peru suffered more than most…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Meeting Begins: Russia Sees Improving Oil Markets

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 01, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The situation on the global oil market has improved since last month’s OPEC+ meeting, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the opening of this month’s OPEC+ ministerial meeting on Thursday, while Saudi Arabia called again for a cautious approach to easing the production cuts.

There are still many uncertainties on the global oil market, especially in Europe, Russia’s top oil diplomat said.

Yet, there is currently a deficit of 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on the market, Novak said at the start of the OPEC+ meeting, which was open to the media.  

According to the Russian minister, it is now critical neither to overheat nor to undersupply the oil market. 

Ahead of the meeting, Russia was said to be favoring a rollover of the alliance’s oil production cuts, but it is seeking a slight increase for itself to meet higher seasonal demand.

Saudi Arabia was reportedly ready to extend current OPEC+ production cuts over May and June and also keep cutting 1 million bpd in oil output unilaterally, according to an unnamed source who spoke to Reuters.

Saudi Arabia, however, expressed a more cautious position about oil demand recovery at the beginning of today’s OPEC+ meeting. 

“Until the evidence of the recovery is undeniable, we should maintain this cautious stance,” Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said in his opening speech, which had analysts speculate that OPEC’s top producer and de facto leader would be pushing for a rollover of the cuts.  

“Last month, we called for a cautious and restrained approach, and - unfortunately - we have been proved right by subsequent developments,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.

“In today’s uncertain environment, charting a rigid path to recovery is unwise. The reality remains that the global picture is far from even, and the recovery is far from complete,” the minister said.  

At the time of writing just past 3 p.m. Vienna time, the OPEC+ meeting behind closed doors had just started. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Recent SEC Decision Could Spark Investment In Big Oil

Next Post

Biden’s Recovery Plan Has an Unforeseen Consequence: More Demand For Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality
Why The World’s Largest Oil Company Won't Cut Dividends

Why The World’s Largest Oil Company Won't Cut Dividends
Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Surprise Crude Draw
Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal

Houthi Rebels Launch Missile Attack On Saudi Oil Terminal
Global Petroplastic Markets Set To Explode This Year

Global Petroplastic Markets Set To Explode This Year



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com