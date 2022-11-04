OPEC: Higher Oil Investments Are Needed To Avoid Rampant Volatility

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 2 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 5 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 5 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 10 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 10 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 16 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Germany Calls For An End To Regional Conflicts In Balkan States

Oil Prices Climb Despite Growing Recession Concerns

Oil Prices Climb Despite Growing Recession Concerns

The Federal Reserve's increasingly hawkish…

How Influential Will Chinese Crude Imports Be On Oil Prices This Winter? 

How Influential Will Chinese Crude Imports Be On Oil Prices This Winter? 

China's oil imports are set…

Geopolitical Risks Rise In Energy Markets

Geopolitical Risks Rise In Energy Markets

Geopolitical risk is growing in…

OPEC: Higher Oil Investments Are Needed To Avoid Rampant Volatility

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 04, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • OPEC’s Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais: The oil industry needs to increase investment in capacity and new production too avoid rampant volatility.
  • Before 2016, investments in the oil industry topped $500 billion per year, but have declined since.
  • Aramco CEO Nasser: Years of underinvestment in oil and gas production is the leading cause of today’s energy crisis.
The oil industry needs to increase investment in capacity and new production so that the oil market can avoid high volatility in the future, OPEC’s Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said this week.

Al Ghais stressed the importance of increasing investments in the oil sector in an exclusive interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the ADIPEC energy conference in Abu Dhabi.

The significant decline in investments in the oil industry, which began with the price crash of 2015 and then again in 2020 with the first COVID wave, is exacerbating volatility in the oil market, OPEC’s secretary general said.

Before 2016, investments in the oil industry topped $500 billion per year, but have declined since, leading to lower production capacity, Al Ghais told WAM.

Spare capacity globally is currently very low and in the hands of two of the major OPEC producers, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

OPEC’s Al Ghais reiterated recent comments from Saudi Arabia and other major producers that have said that the current energy crisis was years in the making with underinvestment in oil and gas.

Years of underinvestment in oil and gas production is the leading cause of today’s energy crisis, and when the global economy rebounds from the current slowdown, the little spare oil production capacity that’s left will be wiped out, Saudi Aramco’s chief executive Amin Nasser said in September. Investment in oil and gas more than halved between 2014 and 2021, Nasser said, adding that “The increases this year are too little, too late, too short-term.”

“These are the real causes of this state of energy insecurity: under-investment in oil and gas; alternatives not ready; and no back-up plan,” Saudi Aramco’s CEO said back in September.

This week at the ADIPEC conference, OPEC launched the 2022 edition of its World Oil Outlook, which says that “all forms of energy will be needed to address future energy needs,” and that oil is expected to retain the largest share in the energy mix through 2045, accounting for almost a 29% share then. OPEC’s outlook also showed that the global oil sector will need cumulative investment of $12.1 trillion in the upstream, midstream, and downstream through 2045, equating to over $500 billion per year.   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

U.S. Rig Count Still 305 Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
