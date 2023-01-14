Nuclear Fusion Has Gone From Pipe Dream To Possibility

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 79.86 +1.47 +1.88%
Graph up Brent Crude 23 hours 85.28 +1.25 +1.49%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.44 +1.46 +1.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 3.419 -0.276 -7.47%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.533 +0.058 +2.32%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.99 +0.68 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.73 +2.50 +3.20%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 76.11 +2.22 +3.00%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.533 +0.058 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.26 +1.44 +1.83%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.42 +1.73 +2.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.69 +0.92 +1.15%
Graph down Basra Light 411 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.39 +0.73 +0.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.99 +0.68 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.99 +0.68 +0.81%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.31 +0.73 +0.87%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.73 +2.50 +3.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.86 +2.30 +4.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 57.14 +0.98 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 80.54 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 78.79 +0.98 +1.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 75.94 +0.98 +1.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 73.94 +0.98 +1.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 82.89 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 72.24 +0.98 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 68.50 +0.75 +1.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 80.15 +2.82 +3.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.22 +0.98 +1.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 74.87 +0.98 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 74.87 +0.98 +1.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 80.55 +0.98 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 9 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 16 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 3 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 11 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 13 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

Chevron Sold Venezuelan Oil To Phillips 66

Coal Stocks Will Struggle In 2023

Coal Stocks Will Struggle In 2023

Coal usage spiked in 2022…

Kazakhstan Raises Energy Bills For Crypto Miners This Year

Kazakhstan Raises Energy Bills For Crypto Miners This Year

Kazakhstan is raising energy bills…

Why Putin Replaced His Top Military Commander

Why Putin Replaced His Top Military Commander

Putin's decision to replace his…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Nuclear Fusion Has Gone From Pipe Dream To Possibility

By Haley Zaremba - Jan 14, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • Nuclear fusion has been the holy grail of energy for decades now, but even its most ardent proponents will admit that it isn’t going to be commercialized any time soon.
  • While it is undoubtedly still a fuel for the future, it has been noticeable lately just how many breakthrough’s the nuclear fusion field has seen.
  • The most recent breakthrough came from the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak project, where scientists discovered a never-before-seen mode of plasma operation.
Join Our Community

“When Will Nuclear Fusion Put Oil And Gas Out Of Business”? a Forbes headline asked late last year. While there have been major breakthroughs in achieving ignition in the last year which have tipped the nuclear fusion scales from pipe dream to possibility, the article concluded that we likely won’t see a switch to commercialized nuclear fusion in our lifetimes. But it’s closer to reality than ever before, and naysayers have increasingly had to walk back their nuclear fusion doubts in recent months and years. Breakthroughs keep piling up, technological advances are occurring more frequently in nuclear fusion experiments around the world, and the timeline for commercial fusion keeps getting revised to be shorter and shorter.

Around the same time the Forbes article was published, another major advance in nuclear fusion technology was logged in a Chinese laboratory. The Hefei-based Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) project announced just this week, after a thorough peer review, that last month the scientists working at the reactor “discovered a never-before-seen mode of plasma operation that could lead to more stable and effective generation of nuclear fusion energy.” 

By heating up plasma-charged gas made of free-moving electrons and hydrogen ions to a whopping 70 million degrees Celsius through the use of magnetic fields, the scientists unlocked a new mode of plasma operation with enormous potential impact due. The ‘super I-mode’ achieved high energy confinement in both deep plasma and at the plasma edge. The mode’s ability to reduce loss of heat at the plasma’s edge is particularly exciting, as it has major implications for effectively and efficiently harnessing nuclear power production. As such, the breakthrough “exhibits great potential” for the mode’s use in the world’s largest fusion reactor – the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) – which is currently under construction in France.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The significance of the EAST experiments is that they have demonstrated, for the first time, that tokamak plasmas … can be sustained and controlled for very long pulses – more than 1,000 seconds, which is similar to the long pulses ITER aims for in the long term,” Richard Pitts, a plasma operations specialist at ITER was quoted by the South China Morning Post. “There are all kinds of issues associated with very long pulse operation, and it’s very comforting for us at ITER to see that this has been achieved, even if it is on a much smaller device.”

This breakthrough comes on the heels of a massive discovery made by researchers at the National Ignition Facility (NIF) in California, who finally broke through nuclear fusion’s most significant barrier to date: creating net positive energy from the reaction. The now legendary experiment in California used lasers to focus 2.05 megajoules of light onto a tiny quantity of fusion fuel, sparking an explosion that ultimately produced 3.15 MJ of energy, which equates to about three sticks of dynamite. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Typically, creating nuclear fusion here on Earth has required so much energy that the actual fusion reaction didn’t produce enough to break even. On the surface of the sun, fusion takes place naturally, but achieving those kinds of temperatures on Earth is no easy feat. ITER, which is the most promising and large-scale nuclear fusion project in the world, is currently vastly over budget and behind schedule.

Once humans hack it, however, commercial-scale nuclear fusion would produce essentially limitless clean energy, presenting a silver bullet solution to the climate crisis, as well as global energy security. This is why the advances being made in fusion experiments throughout the world are so exciting, albeit very preliminary in the scientific process needed to achieve scalable commercial fusion. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Kazakhstan Raises Energy Bills For Crypto Miners This Year

Next Post

North America's Biggest Sources Of Electricity By State And Province
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw
Where Are Oil Prices Heading In 2023?

Where Are Oil Prices Heading In 2023?
Unseasonably Warm Weather Could Help End The War In Ukraine

Unseasonably Warm Weather Could Help End The War In Ukraine
180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR

180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR
U.S. Steel Prices Reverse In January

U.S. Steel Prices Reverse In January

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com