Norway’s Oil Profits Soared To New Heights In 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 73.77 +0.10 +0.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 23 hours 78.57 -0.12 -0.15%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.02 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 3.710 -0.010 -0.27%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 2.245 -0.023 -0.99%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.57 +0.64 +0.81%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 68.77 -0.10 -0.15%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.245 -0.023 -0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 74.56 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Murban 2 days 77.40 +0.21 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.24 +0.38 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 404 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.35 +0.77 +0.98%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 79.57 +0.64 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.57 +0.64 +0.81%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.89 +0.69 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.39 +0.77 +1.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 52.42 +0.83 +1.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 75.82 +0.83 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 74.07 +0.83 +1.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 71.22 +0.83 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 67.92 +0.83 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 67.92 +0.83 +1.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 69.22 +0.83 +1.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 78.17 +0.83 +1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 67.52 +0.83 +1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 70.00 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 63.75 +0.75 +1.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 74.82 -4.12 -5.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 66.50 +0.83 +1.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 70.15 +0.83 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 70.15 +0.83 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 70.00 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 76.08 +0.08 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 9 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 11 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 13 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 15 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 15 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 17 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 20 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 4 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 20 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Europe Imports Of U.S. Diesel, Gasoline To Hit 2-Year High

Are Biden’s Emissions Reduction Efforts Paying Off?

Are Biden’s Emissions Reduction Efforts Paying Off?

Since his election, President Biden…

3 Energy Stock Picks For 2023

3 Energy Stock Picks For 2023

Oil prices have fallen back…

Egypt's Oil And Gas Sector Is Growing Despite An Economic Crisis

Egypt's Oil And Gas Sector Is Growing Despite An Economic Crisis

Egypt has been suffering from…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Norway’s Oil Profits Soared To New Heights In 2022

By Felicity Bradstock - Jan 07, 2023, 4:00 PM CST
  • Norway saw record oil and gas profits in 2022.
  • Norway expects to continue achieving record earnings throughout 2023.
  • Despite strong profits, Equinor expected to achieve a 1 percent growth in production in 2022 compared to the previous year, lower than the planned 2 percent rise.
Join Our Community

Following several previous successful years, Norway once again saw record oil and gas profits in 2022, as well as progressing its renewable energy operations. With energy prices soaring last year, in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent scarcity of oil and gas in Europe, Norway recorded significant profits throughout the year. The Nordic powerhouse quickly stepped in to provide gas to other European countries that were facing severe shortages, offering an alternative to Russia. Thanks to its favorable position in the international energy market, Norway expects to continue achieving record earnings throughout 2023, as well as developing its green energy capacity to support the gradual transition away from fossil fuels to renewables. 

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

In October, Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor announced record third-quarter profits, achieving $24.3 billion in the July-September period, and over $9.77 billion in the same period of 2021. This was largely due to increased post-pandemic demand and higher gas prices, which almost tripled since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. This figure was greater than its previous earnings prediction of $23.5 billion.

Equinor’s CEO, Anders Opedal, stated “The Russian war in Ukraine has changed the energy markets, reduced energy availability and increased prices.” He added, “High production combined with continued high price levels resulted in very strong financial results.” Due to sanctions on Russian energy, Equinor became the main gas supplier to Europe in 2022, reducing Russian firm Gazprom’s market share. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite strong profits, Equinor expected to achieve a 1 percent growth in production in 2022 compared to the previous year, lower than the planned 2 percent rise. This was blamed primarily on delays on its Johan Sverdrup Phase 2 development, which was expected to commence operations in December instead of October. Equinor expects the new phase of Sverdrup to boost its crude output by 220,000 bpd.  

And the Norwegian government believes the country’s success to extend well into 2023, with anticipated earnings from oil and gas of $131 billion for the year. This would set a new record, marking an 18 percent rise on 2022, and five times the earnings of 2021. It predicts an output average of 4.3 million bpd, over 4.1 million in 2022. 

Although the Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Stoere, has rejected calls for a price cap on gas, Norway has introduced a windfall tax on its oil and gas companies. Stoere believes that a price cap would not support the boost in production required to meet Europe’s high gas demand, as it continues to face shortages. However, taxes will be increased on Norwegian oil and gas by around $195 million in 2023, as the government reverses an incentive package offered during the pandemic, reducing the tax deduction from 12.4 percent to 17.69 percent. The introduction of the windfall tax responds to pressure from left-wing parties to increase taxes on companies that are depleting Norway’s natural resources, to tackle inflation. 

While Norway’s oil and gas industry continues to boost its fossil fuel production and see record profits, there are concerns about the ongoing reliance on energy sources with high greenhouse gas emissions. Since 2020, Norway has run almost entirely on renewables. But it still operates large-scale, highly profitable oil and gas projects in response to the growing global demand for energy. For a country that strives to be a world leader in renewable energy and a forerunner in the transition to green, it still relies heavily on its oil and gas wealth. Norway is the seventh wealthiest country by GDP per capita, and has seen its earnings soar over the last year thanks to oil and gas. This helps it pump funds into renewable energy capacity development, as well as supporting other countries in their development. Yet, it is at the cost of the environment.

By Felicity Bradstockfor Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Metal Markets Hold Their Breath As China Reopens
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End

The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End
The LNG Boom Could End With Billions In Stranded Assets

The LNG Boom Could End With Billions In Stranded Assets
Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running
The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis
Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?

Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com