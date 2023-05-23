Norway’s Decision To Step Up Oil Exploration Angers Climate Activists

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.06 +1.01 +1.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.99 +1.00 +1.32%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.23 +0.70 +0.93%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.340 -0.060 -2.50%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.668 +0.019 +0.72%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.76 +0.24 +0.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.76 +0.24 +0.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.22 +0.32 +0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.24 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 70.55 +0.21 +0.30%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.668 +0.019 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 73.54 -0.71 -0.96%
Graph down Murban 2 days 75.12 -0.50 -0.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 73.25 -0.08 -0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 540 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.71 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.22 +0.32 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.22 +0.32 +0.43%
Chart Girassol 2 days 77.10 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.24 -0.47 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 57.78 -0.27 -0.47%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 50.80 +0.36 +0.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 74.20 +0.36 +0.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 72.45 +0.36 +0.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 69.60 +0.36 +0.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 66.30 +0.36 +0.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 66.30 +0.36 +0.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 67.60 +0.36 +0.54%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 76.55 +0.36 +0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 65.90 +0.36 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.76 +0.24 +0.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.50 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.25 +0.50 +0.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 75.14 -1.99 -2.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 64.52 +0.44 +0.69%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.47 +0.44 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.47 +0.44 +0.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.50 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.25 +0.50 +0.81%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 77.24 +1.97 +2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Investment in renewables tanking
  • 9 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Czech Republic Moves Closer To Severing All Energy Ties With Russia

The Automation Of Public Transport Is Underway

The Automation Of Public Transport Is Underway

The autonomous vehicle industry has…

Strong Fuel Demand Boosts Oil Prices

Strong Fuel Demand Boosts Oil Prices

Strong demand for oil products…

Traders Grow Even More Bearish On Oil

Traders Grow Even More Bearish On Oil

Despite expectations of a tightening…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Innovation Policy Blog

Innovation Policy Blog

The Innovation Policy Blog features pragmatic ideas from some of today's most distinguished thought leaders about innovation's crucial role in our economic, social and political…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Norway’s Decision To Step Up Oil Exploration Angers Climate Activists

By Innovation Policy Blog - May 23, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Earlier this month, the Norwegian energy ministry said the country would be stepping up oil and gas exploration in the Norwegian continental shelf.
  • Climate activists: Norway's increased exploration efforts are “a middle finger to the Paris Agreement,”.
  • Norway's Energy Minister urged companies to “leave no stone unturned” to boost gas production.
Join Our Community
Norway

Earlier this month, the Norwegian energy ministry said the country would be stepping up oil and gas exploration in the Norwegian continental shelf to improve its energy security and the energy security of its friends and neighbors in Europe.

Traditionally one of Europe’s biggest natural gas suppliers, Norway last year became the biggest single one as flows of Russian gas all but stopped. And it seems this is a place Norway would like to remain.

“The petroleum adventure in the north has only just started,” Petroleum and Energy Minister Terje Aasland said in early May, calling on Norway’s oil and gas companies to fulfill their “social responsibility” to ensure the energy security of the country and “leave no stone unturned” to boost gas production. To say that climate activists did not take this well is to say nothing.

Norway is notorious for its clean grid – thanks to its abundant hydropower resources that climate campaigners don’t like to talk about very much – and its per-capita EV ownership, which is the highest in the world: a feat made possible by the combination of a small population and a high standard of living, not least thanks to oil profits.

Speaking of oil profits, Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, which is the largest in the world, last year set itself a target to make its portfolio net-zero by 2050. The fund is already divesting from some fossil fuel holdings to much media coverage and activist cheers.

Now, suddenly, it is socially responsible for Norway’s energy industry to boost the production of those same fuels that the sovereign wealth fund has been divesting from, albeit sparingly. Activists have every right to be outraged, and this is exactly what they are.

“Oil drilling in the Arctic is like pouring gasoline on a fire,” the head of Greenpeace Norway told CNBC.

“Both Norway and the oil corporations need to stop cynically exploiting Russia’s war in Ukraine,” Frode Pleym also said. “The aggressive and greedy oil policy of Norway do not only consolidate Oslo’s position as a top energy supplier to Europe, it locks a whole continent into future dependency on fossil fuels. The alternative to oil and gas is not more oil and gas, it is more energy efficiency and renewable energy.”

These comments chime in with a line of criticism from the climate activist lobby against European policies for dealing with last year’s energy crunch that have effectively stimulated more oil and gas use, including through direct subsidies at the pump.

It is a line of criticism that is difficult to dismiss: by shouldering part of the increased cost of fuels, European governments indeed stimulated more oil use than would have otherwise been affordable for most. Of course, discouraging oil use by refusing to cover the increased costs would have fuelled a much higher inflation rate, too, but this is not on top of the climate change agenda.

Activists are understandably angry with the Norwegian government, but the government’s focus on energy security is equally understandable. The whole world saw what happens when energy security is compromised. No one would like to see a repeat of that. And Norway has the resources and expertise to bring them to market.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is “a middle finger to the Paris Agreement,” according to climate activists cited by CNBC. Perhaps it is, but if Europe’s year of crisis showed us one thing, it is that when energy security is involved, the Paris Agreement takes a back seat. The latest proof of this was this weekend’s G7 meeting, where leaders agreed on continued gas investments despite the Paris Agreement. Energy security trumps the transition every time.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

1,650 North Sea Oil & Gas Workers To Strike In Biggest Walkout So Far

Next Post

Palladium May Be Key To New Era Of Superconductors
Innovation Policy Blog

Innovation Policy Blog

The Innovation Policy Blog features pragmatic ideas from some of today's most distinguished thought leaders about innovation's crucial role in our economic, social and political…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline
Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default
Shale Drillers Are Auctioning Off Rigs at Bargain Basement Prices

Shale Drillers Are Auctioning Off Rigs at Bargain Basement Prices
Small Oil Moves In Where Big Oil Moves Out

Small Oil Moves In Where Big Oil Moves Out
Goldman Sachs: Oil Markets To Face Supply Crisis In 2024

Goldman Sachs: Oil Markets To Face Supply Crisis In 2024

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com