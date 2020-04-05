North Sea Oil Faces Crisis

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 25.92 -2.42 -8.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 31.33 -2.78 -8.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.630 +0.009 +0.56%
Graph up Mars US 2 days 24.14 +2.82 +13.23%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 18.93 +2.06 +12.21%
Graph up Urals 3 days 16.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 26.69 +5.28 +24.66%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 16.05 +5.44 +51.27%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.630 +0.009 +0.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 24.68 +3.09 +14.31%
Graph up Murban 3 days 25.28 +2.88 +12.86%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 21.00 +4.24 +25.30%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 35.40 +3.35 +10.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 22.72 +4.10 +22.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 26.69 +5.28 +24.66%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 26.69 +5.28 +24.66%
Chart Girassol 3 days 26.50 +5.21 +24.47%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 18.93 +2.06 +12.21%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 14.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 9.920 +5.010 +102.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 26.17 +5.01 +23.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 25.72 +5.01 +24.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 21.07 +5.01 +31.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 15.32 +5.01 +48.59%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 15.32 +5.01 +48.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 19.57 +5.01 +34.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 24.32 +5.01 +25.95%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 15.82 +5.01 +46.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 24.75 +3.00 +13.79%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 18.50 +3.00 +19.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 21.80 -1.38 -5.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 22.29 +3.02 +15.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 26.24 +3.02 +13.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 26.24 +3.02 +13.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 24.75 +3.00 +13.79%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 15.50 +5.00 +47.62%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 30.05 +4.26 +16.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 7 mins Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 3 hours What If ‘We’d Adopted A More Conventional Response To This Epidemic?’
  • 2 hours Trump will meet with executives in the energy industry to discuss the impact of COVID-19
  • 3 hours Marine based energy generation
  • 4 hours Cpt Lauren Dowsett
  • 3 hours The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 6 hours Which producers will shut in first?
  • 2 hours US Shale Resilience: Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
  • 3 mins Trafigura CEO Weir says, "We will see 30% to 35% drop in demand". That amounts to 35mm bbls/day glut ! OPEC+ 10 mm cut won't fix it. It's a DEMAND problem.
  • 5 hours Washington doctor removed from his post, over covid
  • 5 hours Real Death Toll In CCP Virus May Be 12X Official Toll
  • 1 hour Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 15 hours CDC covid19 coverup?

Breaking News:

IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

Alt Text

Ending The Oil War Isn’t Enough

Oil prices rallied on Thursday…

Alt Text

Oil Price War: Is It Game Over For Trump?

As the U.S. government tries…

Alt Text

What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

This morning saw oil prices…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

North Sea Oil Faces Crisis

By Vanand Meliksetian - Apr 05, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Sverdrup

Oil and gas production in the North Sea became viable due to the 1973 oil crisis. The Arab-Israeli conflict caused a serious disruption that led to skyrocketing prices. Energy security became an important issue, which supported the development of the North Sea’s energy resources. However, the industry has been in decline due to sustained lower prices in the past decade. The current crisis could be the final blow to an industry that was already struggling to survive. The North Sea enjoys several advantages that have made it an interesting investment destination. First, oil and gas fields are relatively close to consumers. The development of the region has created one of the most elaborate pipeline infrastructures in the world. Second, the industry enjoys exposure to highly developed economies in northwestern Europe that supply human capital and other necessary resources such as harbors.

However, production costs in the North Sea are relatively high compared to, for example, the Middle East. According to Kevin Swann, research analyst at energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie, energy companies need prices above $40 to maintain profitability. A window of $60-$70 would be “comfortable”, while $40-$50 puts many projects in the “risk zone”. On average globally projects are sanctioned at a breakeven oil price of $35 per barrel. Currently, Brent Crude is traded for approximately $25 and it could slide even further. 

The current crisis comes at a time when the industry is recovering from the oil price plunge of 2014-2016. According to Oil and Gas UK (OGUK), 2020 will be remembered as a “perfect storm”. Due to COVID-19 most of the global air fleet is grounded, transportation vehicles are safely parked, and a significant portion of the world’s economy has grinded to a halt. The crisis has decreased demand by approximately 16 million barrels, which is unparalleled. The disagreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia over production cuts, and consequentially the war for market share has decimated the industry even further.

The crisis has significantly affected the North Sea’s energy industry. The number of workers that operate oil and gas platforms under normal circumstances stands at about 11,500. But that has already fallen to 7,000 within just a couple of weeks, which is a decrease of 35 percent. Companies have aborted all non-essential work. Also, the continued risk of infections is another threat that could derail certain operations. Rystad Energy has predicted that more than one million workers in the oil and gas industry could lose their jobs in 2020.

Related: What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

According to OGUK chief executive Deirdre Michie, “businesses and industries across the UK are facing extraordinary pressures, but coming so soon after one of the worst downturns in our history, it shows that this sector is now in a paper-thin position.” Besides downsizing and financial risks, losing skilled workers and technological know-how in the long-term is another threat.

While the majority of the North Sea’s oil and gas industry is in turmoil, Norway is starting production at the giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield. Its discovery was well-timed in 2010, but the current crisis is shedding another light on the project. Although a peak production of 470,000 barrels/day in May is not good news for the market, the fields operator and the Norwegian state will gain. Production is profitable at less than $20, which makes it interesting despite the industry’s downturn.

Although the crisis puts the industry in a difficult position, prices will eventually increase. The long-term outlook for oil and gas, however, is still bleak, not counting some exceptions such as Norway’s Johan Sverdrup oilfield. The North Sea’s geographic characteristics create opportunities for companies now involved with fossil fuels. The sea is relatively shallow, surrounded by densely populated countries with highly developed economies that have voiced strong support for the energy transition. The region is already being revitalized as a major energy production area where thousands of sea-based wind turbines provide clean energy.

Therefore, companies that are now mostly engaged with oil and gas production could reinvent themselves towards service for the offshore wind industry. However, first, the current unprecedented COVID-19 crisis needs to be overcome.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Oil Industry Joins The Fight Against Coronavirus

Next Post

Risky Mining Projects Could Come At Huge Cost For Canadian Taxpayer
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60
The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

 $1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

$1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

 What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

 Oil Price War: Is It Game Over For Trump?

Oil Price War: Is It Game Over For Trump?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com