Nigeria’s State Owned Oil Company To Go Public

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 65.94 +0.48 +0.73%
Brent Crude 11 mins 71.83 +0.40 +0.56%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.948 +0.040 +1.38%
Mars US 21 hours 66.26 +0.75 +1.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.47 -0.30 -0.43%
Urals 2 days 68.76 -1.38 -1.97%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.88 +1.08 +1.53%
Mexican Basket 2 days 61.28 +0.56 +0.92%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.948 +0.040 +1.38%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 69.33 -1.02 -1.45%
Murban 2 days 71.89 -0.10 -0.14%
Iran Heavy 2 days 65.66 +0.90 +1.39%
Basra Light 2 days 70.09 -0.35 -0.50%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.55 +0.79 +1.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.88 +1.08 +1.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.88 +1.08 +1.53%
Girassol 2 days 70.88 +0.81 +1.16%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.47 -0.30 -0.43%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.93 +0.28 +0.71%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.16 +0.45 +1.26%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.66 +0.45 +0.74%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.61 +0.45 +0.69%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.21 +0.45 +0.82%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.46 +0.45 +0.98%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.46 +0.45 +0.98%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 53.71 +0.45 +0.84%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.11 +0.45 +0.73%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.46 +0.45 +0.94%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 +0.62 +0.88%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.00 +0.50 +0.81%
Giddings 2 days 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.05 -4.59 -6.32%
West Texas Sour 2 days 59.41 +0.45 +0.76%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.36 +0.45 +0.72%
Eagle Ford 2 days 63.36 +0.45 +0.72%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.91 +0.45 +0.73%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.97 +0.45 +0.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Mike Shellman's musings on "Cartoon of the Week"
  • 11 minutes Permian already crested the productivity bell curve - downward now to Tier 2 geological locations
  • 17 minutes WTI @ 67.50, charts show $62.50 next
  • 15 hours Newspaper Editorials Across U.S. Rebuke Trump For Attacks On Press
  • 10 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 2 hours Pakistan: "Heart" Of Terrorism and Global Threat
  • 4 hours The Discount Airline Model Is Coming for Europe’s Railways
  • 5 hours Venezuela set to raise gasoline prices to international levels.
  • 1 day Corporations Are Buying More Renewables Than Ever
  • 14 hours Batteries Could Be a Small Dotcom-Style Bubble
  • 1 hour Saudi Fund Wants to Take Tesla Private?
  • 2 hours Scottish Battery ‘Breakthrough’ Could Charge Electric Cars In Seconds
  • 1 hour Desperate Call or... Erdogan Says Turkey Will Boycott U.S. Electronics
  • 11 hours Starvation, horror in Venezuela
  • 1 day Renewable Energy Could "Effectively Be Free" by 2030
  • 16 hours Don't Expect Too Much: Despite a Soaring Economy, America's Annual Pay Increase Isn't Budging

Breaking News:

Production At Libya’s Largest Oil Field Risks Shutdown, Again

Alt Text

Philippines Cracks Down On Fuel Pirates

Though fuel smuggling in Southeast…

Alt Text

Caught In The Crossfire: The Unintended Victim Of Iran Sanctions

India has been caught in…

Alt Text

U.S. Drillers Turn On The Brakes—Rig Count Remains Unchanged

Baker Hughes reported no change…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Nigeria’s State Owned Oil Company To Go Public

By Irina Slav - Aug 17, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation will float 40 percent of its stock on the local stock exchange once the President signs the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill, Nigerian media report. The PIGB is at the heart of an energy sector overhaul aimed at making the corruption-ridden state company profitable. To do this, NNPC group managing director Maikanti Baru said, the company needs to be more commercially driven. For this, it needs cash, which will be raised through the listing.

As part of the overhaul, the NNPC will be split into two: the Nigerian Petroleum Company, which will be an integrated oil company taking all assets of the NNPC with the exception of the production-sharing contracts, and the Nigerian Petroleum Assets Management Company.

NNPC’s existing stock will initially be split between the two state vehicles—Ministry of Petroleum Incorporated and Ministry of Finance Incorporated—with 40 percent going to each and another 20 percent held by the Bureau of Public Enterprises. In five to ten years, 10 percent of the initial stock plus a new batch of shares equal to 30 percent of this will be floated on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Nigeria, Africa’s top oil exporter, has struggled to make its oil industry work in the last few years after the oil price plunge exposed the problems at the NNPC ranging from graft to mismanagement. Militant activity in the Niger Delta, pipeline vandalism, and the subsequent production outages did not help the company get back on its feet. The federal government, however, has thrown its weight behind the reform drive that should make the oil industry more efficient and more profitable.

Nigeria produced 1.67 million barrels of oil daily in July, below the 1.8-million-bpd quota it had agreed with OPEC after it joined the production cut effort that was reversed this June. The West African nation should only benefit from the reversal as it can now expand its production as fast as it wants, which should boost oil revenues that the industry overhaul will require.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Keystone XL Delayed…Again

Next Post

U.S. Drillers Turn On The Brakes—Rig Count Remains Unchanged
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Drillers Add Double Digit Oil, Gas Rigs

U.S. Drillers Add Double Digit Oil, Gas Rigs
The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze

The Real Reason Behind The Next Oil Squeeze

 Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall On Significant Crude Build

 Global Oil Supply Could Become ‘’Very Challenging’’

Global Oil Supply Could Become ‘’Very Challenging’’

 All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150

All-Time Low Spare Capacity Could Send Oil To $150

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com