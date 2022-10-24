New UK Prime Minister Sunak Faces Major Challenge With Energy Crisis

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 84.33 -0.72 -0.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.94 -0.56 -0.60%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.19 -2.62 -2.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.168 +0.209 +4.21%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.727 +0.065 +2.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.50 +0.94 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.727 +0.065 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 89.82 +0.25 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 4 days 93.85 +0.85 +0.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 86.42 -0.84 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 328 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 92.88 -0.90 -0.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Girassol 4 days 93.20 -0.89 -0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 58.88 -24.22 -29.15%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 63.80 +0.54 +0.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 87.20 +0.54 +0.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 85.45 +0.54 +0.64%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 82.60 +0.54 +0.66%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 79.30 +0.54 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 79.30 +0.54 +0.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 80.60 +0.54 +0.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 89.55 +0.54 +0.61%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 78.90 +0.54 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 4 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 2 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 13 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 16 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 2 hours Wind droughts
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.

Breaking News:

World’s Top Oilfield Service Provider Schlumberger Rebrands To SLB

Uncertainty Ahead For Ukraine And Iraq

Uncertainty Ahead For Ukraine And Iraq

While Ukraine is facing a…

EU Leaders Set To Meet To Discuss Energy, Ukraine Security

EU Leaders Set To Meet To Discuss Energy, Ukraine Security

Leaders of the European Union…

Blackout Halts 955,000 Bpd Refining Complex In Venezuela

Blackout Halts 955,000 Bpd Refining Complex In Venezuela

The 955,000-barrels-per-day Paraguaná Refinery Complex,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New UK Prime Minister Sunak Faces Major Challenge With Energy Crisis

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 24, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Rishi Sunak will be the next prime minister of the UK after Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out of the race.
  • Sunak faces a set of unique challenges including a cost-of-living crisis and an energy crisis.
  • Sunak, when he was Boris Johnson’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, announced in May a new temporary 25% Energy Profits Levy for oil and gas companies.
Join Our Community

Rishi Sunak will be the next prime minister of the UK after former PM Boris Johnson backed out of the race late on Sunday and Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the leadership race to replace Liz Truss on Monday.

Sunak, a former Chancellor of the Exchequer, said on Sunday, “I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country,” as the UK faces an economic and market turmoil, as well as a cost-of-living crisis propelled by soaring energy and food prices.   

Sunak is now winning the leadership race of the Conservative party after Johnson and Mordaunt dropped and is set to replace outgoing PM Truss, who became the shortest-serving PM in British history when she resigned last week. 

Truss had proposed a budget that wreaked havoc in the financial markets and was ill-received by her own party.

Last month, Truss’s government lifted the fracking ban in England, and paved the way for more than 100 new oil and gas licenses in the UK North Sea as the UK focused on its energy security.

In early October, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) – the UK’s oil and gas regulator – launched the 33rd offshore licensing round, inviting applications for licenses to explore and potentially develop 898 blocks and part-blocks in the North Sea, which may lead to over 100 licenses being awarded.

Sunak, when he was Boris Johnson’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, announced in May a new temporary 25% Energy Profits Levy for oil and gas companies, reflecting their extraordinary profits as oil and gas prices surged.

Sunak becoming the next PM—a third PM for the UK in less than three months after Johnson and Truss—calmed somewhat the equity and bond markets in the UK while the pound initially gained against the U.S. dollar as investors largely see a Sunak government more cautious with spending.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Biden’s Plan To Refill The SPR Is Unlikely To Boost U.S. Oil Output
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy
Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels
Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up

Unrest Within Russia Is Ramping Up
Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72

Biden Plans To Refill The SPR When Oil Prices Fall Below $72
NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com