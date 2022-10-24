Food And Energy Supply Chain Disruptions To Blame For Runaway Inflation

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 84.47 -0.58 -0.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.07 -0.43 -0.46%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.19 -2.62 -2.79%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.183 +0.224 +4.52%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.737 +0.075 +2.82%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%
Chart Mars US 3 days 81.50 +0.94 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.737 +0.075 +2.82%

Graph up Marine 4 days 89.82 +0.25 +0.28%
Graph up Murban 4 days 93.85 +0.85 +0.91%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 86.42 -0.84 -0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 328 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 92.88 -0.90 -0.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 92.40 -1.22 -1.30%
Chart Girassol 4 days 93.20 -0.89 -0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.09 -0.39 -0.42%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 58.88 -24.22 -29.15%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 63.80 +0.54 +0.85%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 87.20 +0.54 +0.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 85.45 +0.54 +0.64%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 82.60 +0.54 +0.66%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 79.30 +0.54 +0.69%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 79.30 +0.54 +0.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 80.60 +0.54 +0.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 89.55 +0.54 +0.61%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 78.90 +0.54 +0.69%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.47 -0.80 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 75.25 -1.00 -1.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 80.08 -0.93 -1.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.53 -0.93 -1.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.50 -1.00 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 95.86 +0.37 +0.39%

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

Premium Content

Food And Energy Supply Chain Disruptions To Blame For Runaway Inflation

By ZeroHedge - Oct 24, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Energy and food supply chain disruptions have pushed inflation rates higher across the globe.
  • Global growth expectations are faltering, prompting fears of stagflation.
  • 95 countries – from the developed and the developing world - are projected to see inflation above 5 percent but below 10 percent.
The International Monetary Fund has said that it expects inflation pressures to be significant around the world throughout 2022.

In fact, as Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports, inflation is predicted to be worse in developing economies, where price increases are projected to reach 9.9 percent on average over the course of this year. In developed nations, this number was put at 7.2 percent by the IMF.

After the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in February, the organization revised its inflation projections upwards – by 3.3 percent for developed countries and 4 percent for developing nations.

This shows that even before the war in Ukraine disrupted global energy and food supplies, inflation projections had already been quite high as supply chains overstretched by restocking needs after the end of major Covid-19 lockdowns had already caused inflation to rise to levels not seen since the aftermath of the Great Recession.

Worse still, global growth expectations are faltering fast, prompting fears of global stagflation...

Because many developing nations are experiencing economic growth, inflation is generally higher on average in this group of countries. But this doesn't mean that inflation cannot hit non-industrialized countries hard if it happens at a time when their economies are struggling...

You will find more infographics at Statista

Countries experiencing conflict, upheaval or major economic problems in 2022 are expected to see inflation rates far above the global average of 8.8 percent. Among them are Venezuela, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Turkey and Argentina.

95 countries – from the developed and the developing world - are projected to see inflation above 5 percent but below 10 percent.

This is more than the around 80, which are expected to keep inflation at or below the 5-percent mark.

By Zerohedge.com

