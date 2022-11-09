New Technology Can Combat Flooding In Emerging Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 86.61 -2.30 -2.59%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 93.20 -2.16 -2.27%
Graph down Murban Crude 17 mins 93.65 -0.48 -0.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 5.887 -0.251 -4.09%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.566 -0.070 -2.67%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.56 -2.57 -2.57%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.99 -1.33 -1.37%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 84.91 -3.38 -3.83%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.568 -0.069 -2.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 91.80 -0.80 -0.86%
Graph down Murban 1 day 95.91 -0.64 -0.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 92.05 -2.36 -2.50%
Graph down Basra Light 344 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 99.42 -2.65 -2.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 97.56 -2.57 -2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 97.56 -2.57 -2.57%
Chart Girassol 1 day 98.14 -2.50 -2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 95.99 -1.33 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.43 -3.41 -5.34%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 67.66 -2.88 -4.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 91.06 -2.88 -3.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 89.31 -2.88 -3.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 86.46 -2.88 -3.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 83.16 -2.88 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 83.16 -2.88 -3.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 84.46 -2.88 -3.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 93.41 -2.88 -2.99%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 82.76 -2.88 -3.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 85.50 -2.75 -3.12%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 79.25 -2.75 -3.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 84.04 -2.88 -3.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 85.39 -2.88 -3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 85.39 -2.88 -3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 85.50 -2.75 -3.12%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 97.72 -2.38 -2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days Energy Armageddon
  • 11 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 1 day "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 1 day European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

The EU Is Set To Strengthen Its Emission Reduction Targets

Visualizing Energy Poverty Across Europe

Visualizing Energy Poverty Across Europe

Europe has been hit hard…

OPEC: Higher Oil Investments Are Needed To Avoid Rampant Volatility

OPEC: Higher Oil Investments Are Needed To Avoid Rampant Volatility

The oil industry needs to…

Mexico’s Energy Policies Are Hurting Trade With The U.S. And Canada

Mexico’s Energy Policies Are Hurting Trade With The U.S. And Canada

Mexico’s chaotic approach to energy…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Technology Can Combat Flooding In Emerging Markets

By Oxford Business Group - Nov 09, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
  • Recent floods in emerging markets highlight the need for resilience strategies.
  • Human and economic loss will increase as climate change advances.
  • Drones, data and artificial intelligence can enhance preparedness and response.
  • Farmers are turning to ancient techniques to grow flood-resistant food.
Join Our Community

As climate change causes sea levels to rise to unprecedented levels, governments and citizens in vulnerable countries are looking at innovative ways to forecast, prevent, adapt to and insure against flooding.

Floods across West and Central Africa in the last two weeks have displaced more than 3.4m people, according to the UN Refugee Agency, punctuated by Nigeria’s worst floods in a decade, which have killed hundreds and affected 2.8m people.

Extreme flooding has killed more than 1300 people in Pakistan since June and is now threatening to trigger a food crisis.

Flooding is set to become more common going forwards. A UN report released last week found that the planet is on track to warm by between 2.1°C and 2.9°C above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century despite government action to fight climate change.

Vulnerable coastal mega-cities

With the world unable to address climate change in the short to medium term, countries must urgently find solutions to mitigate the devastating effects of extreme flooding.

More than 1.8bn people – roughly 23% of the world’s population – are exposed to high flood risk. Over 1.2bn of these are located in South and East Asia, including 395m in China and 390m in India. Of the 170m people facing both high flood risk and extreme poverty, 44% reside in sub-Saharan Africa.

These large numbers reflect the concurrent rise of sea levels and urbanisation, which render those living in coastal mega-cities among the most vulnerable.

Traditional engineering solutions like flood walls and embankments help but can be insufficient if drains or floodplains are non-existent, ageing or blocked. In Nigeria, for example, government officials say structures built along drains have contributed to the severity of the flooding in Lagos.

One approach is so-called sponge cities, which seek to develop and work with nature to absorb, clean and use excess water during extreme floods. For instance, the Chinese port city of Ningbo transformed 3 km of previously developed land that had fallen into disuse into an eco-corridor and public park.

Creating more sustainable ecosystems further out to sea is another approach to weather the surge of water during heavy storms. Some Southern and East African nations are seeking to build a so-called Great Blue Wall to protect coastal and marine areas running from Somalia to South Africa in the Indian Ocean.

Forecasting technologies

Technology is playing a profound role in helping countries predict floods and forewarn residents of danger.

With 20% of the country estimated to be at risk for flooding, Malaysia has become a global leader in deploying forecasting and monitoring technologies.

By the end of 2022 Malaysia’s Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) will roll out its National Flood Forecasting and Warning System, which was developed with UK engineering consultancy company HR Wallingford.

The system collects data from 700 observation gauges spread throughout the country – often placed in challenging terrain – to create simulations and models that can better prepare residents and officials.

Drones are increasingly being employed to record precise image data that planners can use to prevent and forecast floods and assess damage afterwards.

The Malaysian Space Agency uses drones and two satellites – with a third planned to be launched in 2025 – to identify areas that are prone to flooding before the rainy season starts. The agency’s integrated disaster-management system and the satellite image-based information and logistics system known as eBanjir directly assist DID in its flood management initiatives.

Brazil is similarly leveraging data through its Waterproofing Data mobile phone app, developed locally in March 2022 in collaboration with researchers from Germany and the UK.

Related: Big Oil Is Not Dancing To Government Tunes. Period.

The app allows community members to become citizen scientists by recording rainfall and flood impact assessments that can be used to plan for or prevent serious flooding. The app is currently in use across 20 municipalities, and the research team behind the platform is seeking to deploy it in other countries around the world.

The use of higher-quality and larger volumes of data means that artificial intelligence can help forecast when floods might occur, enabling the construction of more targeted flood-resistant infrastructure. For instance, researchers at Stanford University in the US are using machine learning to track atmospheric patterns and predict when precipitation will trigger flooding.

Flood-proof food

In addition to uprooting people, flooding imperils food security in the short term by destroying infrastructure, cropland and livestock, and damaging water resources and sanitation in the months that follow.

To counter this, planting more resilient crops could help smallholder farmers who have lost an estimated $21bn in agricultural products and livestock to flooding over the past decade, second only to droughts.

Researchers are using genetic tools to breed the gene responsible for flood tolerance called Sub1. Use of the resulting flood-resistant rice, which yielded 60% more rice than standard varieties in a controlled experiment, could go a long way towards reducing the 4m tonnes of rice that are lost to floods each year.

Over the past decade, farmers in the Philippines have widely adopted Submarino rice, a strand that does not die when it is submerged under water for up to 14 days.

Other subsistence farmers are turning to an old practice of using floating farms to secure their crop yields amidst rising sea levels.

More than 6000 farmers in the deltas of south-western Bangladesh – which are already underwater for eight to 10 months of the year, up from five months a year roughly 200 years ago – are using the practice to grow fruits and vegetables on rafts made from invasive hyacinths.

Farmers in Mexico also revived the use of chinampas (farm islands) – long, narrow strips of land over shallow lakes near Mexico City that are anchored to the lake floor with a native willow tree – to meet agricultural demand when traditional markets closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Developed by the Aztecs more than 700 years ago, chinampas are highly fertile growing fields that accommodate a range of production, from fruits and vegetables to eggs and honey. They have the added benefit of meeting their water needs directly from the lakes themselves.

By Oxford Business Group

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Could Soon Break $100 As Upside Risk Grows
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market

Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market
Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage
KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position

KeystoneXL Pipeline Could’ve Weakened OPEC's Bargaining Position
Guyana’s Offshore Drilling Bonanza Is Just Getting Started

Guyana’s Offshore Drilling Bonanza Is Just Getting Started
Fed Action Caps Crude Prices

Fed Action Caps Crude Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com