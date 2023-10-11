Get Exclusive Intel
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel.

New Process Makes Green Hydrogen And Graphene From Plastic

By Brian Westenhaus - Oct 11, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • The new method converts mixed waste plastics into high-yield hydrogen gas and valuable graphene.
  • Current hydrogen production, mostly 'gray' hydrogen, generates significant CO2 emissions; this new method promises a low-emission alternative.
  • Funding from military sources suggests potential national security implications and the broader viability of the research.
Hydrogen

Rice University researchers have found a way to harvest hydrogen from plastic waste using a low-emissions method that generates graphene as a by-product, which could help offset production costs.

Hydrogen is viewed as a promising alternative to fossil fuel, but the methods used to make it either generate too much carbon dioxide or are too expensive.

Rice University researchers have found a way to harvest hydrogen from plastic waste using a low-emissions method that could more than pay for itself.

Kevin Wyss, a Rice doctoral alumnus and lead author on a study published in Advanced Materials said, “In this work, we converted waste plastics – including mixed waste plastics that don’t have to be sorted by type or washed – into high-yield hydrogen gas and high-value graphene. If the produced graphene is sold at only 5% of current market value – a 95% off sale! – clean hydrogen could be produced for free.”

By comparison, ‘green’ hydrogen – produced using renewable energy sources to split water into its two component elements – costs roughly $5 for just over two pounds. Though cheaper, most of the nearly 100 million tons of hydrogen used globally in 2022 was derived from fossil fuels, its production generating roughly 12 tons of carbon dioxide per ton of hydrogen.

James Tour, Rice’s T. T. and W. F. Chao Professor of Chemistry and a professor of materials science and nanoengineering said, “The main form of hydrogen used today is ‘gray’ hydrogen, which is produced through steam-methane reforming, a method that generates a lot of carbon dioxide. Demand for hydrogen will likely skyrocket over the next few decades, so we can’t keep making it the same way we have up until now if we’re serious about reaching net zero emissions by 2050.”

The researchers exposed plastic waste samples to rapid flash Joule heating for about four seconds, bringing their temperature up to 3100 degrees Kelvin. The process vaporizes the hydrogen present in plastics, leaving behind graphene – an extremely light, durable material made up of a single layer of carbon atoms.

Wyss noted, “When we first discovered flash Joule heating and applied it to upcycle waste plastic into graphene, we observed a lot of volatile gases being produced and shooting out of the reactor. We wondered what they were, suspecting a mix of small hydrocarbons and hydrogen, but lacked the instrumentation to study their exact composition.”

Using funding from the United States Army Corps of Engineers, the Tour lab acquired the necessary equipment to characterize the vaporized contents.

“We know that polyethylene, for example, is made of 86% carbon and 14% hydrogen, and we demonstrated that we are able to recover up to 68% of that atomic hydrogen as gas with a 94% purity,” Wyss said. “Developing the methods and expertise to characterize and quantify all the gases, including hydrogen, produced by this method was a difficult but rewarding process for me.”

“I am glad that techniques I learned and used in this work – specifically life-cycle assessment and gas chromatography – can be applied to other projects in our group. I hope that this work will allow for the production of clean hydrogen from waste plastics, possibly solving major environmental problems like plastic pollution and the greenhouse gas-intensive production of hydrogen by steam methane reforming.”

The research was supported by the United States Army Engineer Research and Development Center (W912HZ-21-2-0050), the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (FA9550-22-1-0526), the National Science Foundation and the Office of Naval Research (N00014-22-1-2788).

***

This makes one wonder just how much hydrogen could be recycled back into the economy. More over, this sounds just simple and effective. That suggests strongly that this just might be economically viable.

Even more interesting is the military funding. And some think all that military money goes to weapons, ordinance and ammo. But you can now suspect, with cause, there just might be a very good national security reason to back this research.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel 

