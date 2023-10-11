Israel-Hamas Conflict Sends Shockwaves Through Steel Market

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.99 -1.98 -2.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.25 -1.40 -1.60%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 88.29 -1.42 -1.58%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.379 -0.003 -0.09%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.219 -0.039 -1.74%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.41 -0.46 -0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.78 +0.79 +0.88%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 84.47 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.219 -0.039 -1.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 87.82 +1.29 +1.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.04 +1.26 +1.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 86.83 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 681 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 90.89 -0.58 -0.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.41 -0.46 -0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.41 -0.46 -0.51%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.08 -0.70 -0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.78 +0.79 +0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 134 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 64.62 -0.41 -0.63%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 88.12 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 86.37 -0.41 -0.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 81.97 -0.41 -0.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 78.52 -0.41 -0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 78.52 -0.41 -0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 81.47 -0.41 -0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 87.47 -0.41 -0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 78.92 -0.41 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.45 -0.41 -0.49%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.20 -0.41 -0.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 87.76 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 81.55 -0.41 -0.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.45 -0.41 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.45 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.50 +3.25 +4.10%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 76.75 +3.75 +5.14%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 91.83 +3.59 +4.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

Sheffield: Oil Prices Will Spike If Iran Jumps Into Hamas-Israel Conflict

Rio Tinto Bets Big On World's Largest Untapped Iron Ore Mine

Rio Tinto Bets Big On World's Largest Untapped Iron Ore Mine

Rio Tinto is progressing towards…

Trafigura Sees Potential $12,000 High For Copper

Trafigura Sees Potential $12,000 High For Copper

Copper's price has seen significant…

India's Rising Aluminum Appetite Shakes Global Market Dynamics

India's Rising Aluminum Appetite Shakes Global Market Dynamics

India's surging demand for aluminum,…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Israel-Hamas Conflict Sends Shockwaves Through Steel Market

By Metal Miner - Oct 11, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Fresh Israel-Hamas conflict could destabilize already tense steel and oil supply chains worldwide.
  • India becomes a net steel importer for the first time in three years amid these geopolitical pressures.
  • Extended conflict might severely affect steel exports from Turkey to Israel and disrupt scrap supply from Israel to Turkey.
Join Our Community
Steel

Via Metal Miner

The fresh conflict between Israel and Hamas in Palestine has started to ring warning bells throughout supply chains for oil, steel, and various metals. Indeed, if prolonged, the conflict could adversely affect steel prices as well as many other commodities.

Already under strain because of the more than year-old Russian invasion of Ukraine, this new conflict has raised concerns in India as well as among Turkish and Russian steel exporters.

The President of the trade representative organization PHDCCI, Sanjeev Agarwal, said the conflict could cast a negative light on India’s iron and steel industries, as well as those for other commodities. He added that the countries should reach a resolution quickly for everyone’s benefit.

In a statement, Agarwal called for a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian conflict in the interest of economic stability. Economist Abhijit Banerjee also referred to the likely impact of the conflict on trade routes and supply chains while highlighting India’s robust relations with Israel on trade.

India Turns Net Steel Importer

Incidentally, on the steel manufacturing front, India just turned a net steel importer for the first time in roughly three years. Indeed, about 1.50 million tons (MT) of finished steel offerings were imported during the July-Sept 2023 quarter, up by 8% on a year-on-year basis. When compared to exports, imports were higher by 0.34 MT. Moreover, crude steel production by Indian firms went up 14.7% to 69.65 MT between April-Sept 2023. This is 61.06 MT more than the same period a year ago. 

And while China continues to be the biggest steel exporter to India, Russia, the UK, and several other nations remain next on the list. Earlier in the year, Russia became the 2nd largest exporter of semi-finished steel to India. Russia also displaced Japan to become the 2nd largest hot rolled coils supplier and strips to the subcontinent. India’s neighbor, China, also relies on steel from Japan and South Korea as well as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

In fact, the new conflict coming on the heels of the Russian invasion has made Turkish and Russian steel exporters quite nervous. According to this report, Turkey is the largest steel supplier to Israel, and has been since 2002. A long-term conflict could have major implications for steel prices on a local, regional, and global basis.

Experts Monitoring Steel Prices and Supply Chains

Steel analysts say it is obvious that if the conflict between Israel and Hamas were to extend beyond a few days, it would further damage an already poor situation vis-à-vis the supply of steel and oil across the globe. Take, for example, Turkey’s export of steel to Israel. Last year, it touched 1.56 MT. Included in the export list were rebar, wire rod, and hot rolled flat products. And up until August this year, exports from Turkey were down by about 40% due to competition from Russian importers. 

On the flip side, Israel is a large supplier of scrap to Turkey. If the conflict were to escalate, port operations at Haifa may see some impact, leading to delays and disruptions at the very least. Reports indicate that market players continue to closely monitor the situation and its potential fallout on the steel industry in Turkey, Israel, and Russia. 

For India, the steel story went a bit awry this September. Indeed, a Steel Ministry report accessed by The Hindu BusinessLine said exports had dropped by almost 73% year-on-year to just 0.16 MT. Conversely, imports remained at 0.38 MT, turning the country into a net steel importer. 

Analysts attribute this development to many factors. Indeed, the slowdown in demand from Europe due to the recession, price pressure from China, and a lack of clarity on the reporting guidelines of Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism continued to impact exports. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, analysts feel global steel prices will continue to see pressure because of these latest developments. After all, the market had already suffered stress from oversupply, the European demand slowdown, and the slowdown in construction activity in China. 

By Sohrab Darabshaw

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Copper Prices Decline As Global Renewable Hopes Fall Short
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach

$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach
Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings

Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings
Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months

Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months
Fuel Production Sees Unprecedented Efficiency With New Discovery

Fuel Production Sees Unprecedented Efficiency With New Discovery
Rio Tinto Bets Big On World's Largest Untapped Iron Ore Mine

Rio Tinto Bets Big On World's Largest Untapped Iron Ore Mine

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com