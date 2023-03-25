New Conversion Method Turns Plastic Into Fuel

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 24 hours 69.26 -0.70 -1.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 23 hours 74.99 -0.92 -1.21%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.57 -1.07 -1.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 24 hours 2.216 +0.062 +2.88%
Graph down Gasoline 24 hours 2.589 -0.017 -0.67%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.88 +1.13 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Gasoline 24 hours 2.589 -0.017 -0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 74.21 -1.06 -1.41%
Graph down Murban 2 days 76.12 -1.14 -1.48%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 71.46 -2.38 -3.22%
Graph down Basra Light 481 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 73.23 -2.55 -3.37%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.31 -2.28 -2.98%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 75.88 +1.13 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.06 -0.45 -0.81%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 48.71 -0.94 -1.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 72.11 -0.94 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 70.36 -0.94 -1.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 67.51 -0.94 -1.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 65.51 -0.94 -1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 74.46 -0.94 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 63.81 -0.94 -1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 66.50 -1.25 -1.85%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 60.25 -1.25 -2.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 74.13 +0.96 +1.31%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 62.49 -0.94 -1.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 66.44 -0.94 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 66.44 -0.94 -1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 66.50 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 25 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 76.62 -0.94 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 3 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 19 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Prices See Yet Another Weekly Decline

The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale

The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale

The EIA forecasted U.S. shale…

Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War

Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War

In a bid to make…

Big Oil Wants In On The EV Boom

Big Oil Wants In On The EV Boom

Giant oil and gas companies…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Conversion Method Turns Plastic Into Fuel

By Brian Westenhaus - Mar 25, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has found a new method to convert waste plastic into raw materials and fuel.
  • The new process is conducted at low temperatures and with high yield, reducing the cost of recycling plastics.
  • The new method combines cracking with alkylation catalysts to create gasoline-like fuel without unwanted byproducts.
Join Our Community

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory announced a new method to convert waste plastic to fuel and raw materials that promises to help close the carbon cycle at mild temperature and with high yield. There’s a lot of potentially useful raw materials bound up in used face masks, grocery bags and food wrap. But it has been much cheaper to keep making more of these single-use plastics than to recover and recycle them.

The research team reported their discovery in Science.

Now, an international research team led by the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has cracked the code that stymied previous attempts to break down these persistent plastics.

Low temperature and reaction control

Typically, recycling plastics requires ‘cracking’ or splitting apart the tough and stable bonds that also make them so persistent in the environment. This cracking step requires high temperatures, making it expensive and energy intensive.

The novelty here is combining the cracking step with a second reaction step that immediately completes the conversion to a liquid gasoline-like fuel without unwanted byproducts. The second reaction step deploys what are known as alkylation catalysts. These catalysts provide a chemical reaction currently deployed by the petroleum industry to improve the octane rating of gasoline.

Crucially in the current study, the alkylation reaction immediately follows the cracking step in a single reaction vessel, near room temperature (70° C/158° F).

Oliver Y. Gutiérrez, a study author and chemist at PNNL noted, “Cracking just to break the bonds results in them forming another one in an uncontrolled way, and that’s a problem in other approaches. The secret formula here is that when you break a bond in our system, you immediately make another one in a targeted way that gives you the end product you want. That is also the secret that enables this conversion at low temperature.”

In their study, the research team, co-led by scientists from the Technical University of Munich, Germany, pointed to separate, recent developments by the petroleum industry to commercialize the second part of the process reported here for crude oil processing.

Johannes Lercher, a senior author of the study, director of PNNL’s Institute for Integrated Catalysis, and professor of chemistry at TUM observed, “The fact that industry has successfully deployed these emerging alkylation catalysts demonstrates their stable, robust nature. This study points to a practical new solution to close the carbon cycle for waste plastic that is closer to implementation than many others being proposed.”

In their study, the researchers note a limitation on their findings. The process works for low-density polyethylene products (LDPE, plastic resin code #4), such as plastic films and squeezable bottles, and polypropylene products (PP, plastic resin code #5) that are not typically collected in curb-side recycling programs in the United States. High-density polyethylene (HPDE, plastic resin code #2) would require a pretreatment to allow the catalyst access to the bonds it needs to break.

Seeing waste plastic as future fuel and new products

Petroleum-based plastic waste is an untapped resource that can serve as the starting material for useful durable materials and for fuels. More than half of the 360 million tons of plastics produced globally each year are the plastics targeted in this study. But looking at a mountain of plastic and seeing its value requires an innovator’s mindset, a chemist’s ingenuity, and a realist’s understanding of the economics involved. These scientists are trying to change the dynamic by applying their expertise in efficiently breaking chemical bonds.

Lercher commented, “To solve the problem of persistent waste plastic, we need to reach a critical point where it makes more sense to collect it and return it to use than to treat it as disposable. We’ve shown here that we can make that conversion quickly, at mild conditions, which provides one of the incentives to move forward to that tipping point.”

***

This is amazing and excellent news. It answers more than half of the produced tonnage that is getting land filled or burned or just laying out in the environment or washing out to sea. This is Big News, indeed!

ADVERTISEMENT

The questions that remain, scalability and so forth need pressed to a measure for societal adoption. The environment needs this both in the plant and animal kingdoms.

This is a great relief. More than half of the plastics are accounted for with good hope they will recycle. Whew!!

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Ammonia Security Risks Could Harm Energy Transition Plans
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023
Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War

Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War
The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale

The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale
Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement

Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement
Standard Chartered Blames Gamma Hedging For Overdue Oil Selloff

Standard Chartered Blames Gamma Hedging For Overdue Oil Selloff

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com