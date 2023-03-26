Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 69.26 -0.70 -1.00%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 74.99 -0.92 -1.21%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 75.57 -1.07 -1.40%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.216 +0.062 +2.88%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.589 -0.017 -0.67%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.88 +1.13 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 2 days 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.589 -0.017 -0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 74.21 -1.06 -1.41%
Graph down Murban 3 days 76.12 -1.14 -1.48%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 71.46 -2.38 -3.22%
Graph down Basra Light 482 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 73.23 -2.55 -3.37%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.87 -2.50 -3.27%
Chart Girassol 3 days 74.31 -2.28 -2.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 75.88 +1.13 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 55.06 -0.45 -0.81%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 48.71 -0.94 -1.89%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 72.11 -0.94 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 70.36 -0.94 -1.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 67.51 -0.94 -1.37%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 64.21 -0.94 -1.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 65.51 -0.94 -1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 74.46 -0.94 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 63.81 -0.94 -1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 72.37 -1.54 -2.08%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.50 -1.25 -1.85%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 60.25 -1.25 -2.03%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 74.13 +0.96 +1.31%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 62.49 -0.94 -1.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 66.44 -0.94 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.44 -0.94 -1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.50 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Kansas Common 26 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.62 -0.94 -1.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 4 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 20 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Prices See Yet Another Weekly Decline

Oil Prices Under Pressure From Oversupply And Economic Uncertainty

Oil Prices Under Pressure From Oversupply And Economic Uncertainty

Oil prices fell on Thursday…

Biden's SPR Strategy Has Capped Oil Prices

Biden's SPR Strategy Has Capped Oil Prices

Before plunging on Friday morning,…

The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale

The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale

The EIA forecasted U.S. shale…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater

By Brian Westenhaus - Mar 26, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Almost all the world’s hydrogen currently comes from fossil fuels and its production is responsible for around 830 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year.
  • green hydrogen production processes were both costly and relied on fresh or desalinated water.
  •  electrolysers currently use expensive catalysts and consume a lot of energy and water – it can take about nine liters to make one kilogram of hydrogen.
Join Our Community

RMIT University researchers have developed a cheaper and more energy-efficient way to make hydrogen directly from seawater. In a critical step towards a truly viable green hydrogen industry the new method splits the seawater directly into hydrogen and oxygen. The new process skips the need for desalination and its associated cost, energy consumption and carbon emissions.

The new method has been detailed in a lab-scale study published in the Wiley journal, Small.

Hydrogen has long been touted as a clean future fuel and a potential solution to critical energy challenges, especially for industries that are harder to decarbonise like manufacturing, aviation and shipping.

Almost all the world’s hydrogen currently comes from fossil fuels and its production is responsible for around 830 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year*, equivalent to the annual emissions of the United Kingdom and Indonesia combined.

But emissions-free ‘green’ hydrogen, made by splitting water, is so expensive that it is largely commercially unviable and accounts for just 1% of total hydrogen production globally.

Lead researcher Dr Nasir Mahmood, a Vice-Chancellor’s Senior Research Fellow at RMIT, said green hydrogen production processes were both costly and relied on fresh or desalinated water.

Mahmood elaborated, “We know hydrogen has immense potential as a clean energy source, particularly for the many industries that can’t easily switch over to be powered by renewables. But to be truly sustainable, the hydrogen we use must be 100% carbon-free across the entire production life cycle and must not cut into the world’s precious freshwater reserves.

“Our method to produce hydrogen straight from seawater is simple, scaleable and far more cost-effective than any green hydrogen approach currently in the market. With further development, we hope this could advance the establishment of a thriving green hydrogen industry in Australia.”

Splitting the difference: a catalyst for seawater

 To make green hydrogen, an electrolyser is used to send an electric current through water to split it into its component elements of hydrogen and oxygen.

These electrolysers currently use expensive catalysts and consume a lot of energy and water – it can take about nine liters to make one kilogram of hydrogen. They also have a toxic output: not carbon dioxide, but chlorine.

Mahmood continued, “The biggest hurdle with using seawater is the chlorine, which can be produced as a by-product. If we were to meet the world’s hydrogen needs without solving this issue first, we’d produce 240 million tons per year of chlorine each year – which is three to four times what the world needs in chlorine. There’s no point replacing hydrogen made by fossil fuels with hydrogen production that could be damaging our environment in a different way.”

“Our process not only omits carbon dioxide, but also has no chlorine production,” he added.

The new approach devised by a team in the multidisciplinary Materials for Clean Energy and Environment (MC2E) research group at RMIT uses a special type of catalyst developed to work specifically with seawater.

The study, with PhD candidate Suraj Loomba, focused on producing highly efficient, stable catalysts that can be manufactured cost-effectively.

“Our approach focused on changing the internal chemistry of the catalysts through a simple method, which makes them relatively easy to produce at large-scale so they can be readily synthesized at industrial scales,” noted Loomba.

Mahmood added, “These new catalysts (Nitrogen-Doped Porous Nickel Molybdenum Phosphide) take very little energy to run and could be used at room temperature. While other experimental catalysts have been developed for seawater splitting, they are complex and hard to scale.”

Mahmood explained the technology has the promise to significantly bring down the cost of electrolysers – enough to meet the Australian Government’s goal for green hydrogen production of $2 AU/kilogram, to make it competitive with fossil fuel-sourced hydrogen.

The researchers at RMIT are working with industry partners to develop aspects of this technology. The next stage in the research is the development of a prototype electrolyzer that combines a series of catalysts to produce large quantities of hydrogen.

A provisional patent application has been filed for the new method.

ADVERTISEMENT

*Source: https://www.iea.org/fuels-and-technologies/hydrogen

***

This looks really good for areas where there is lots of sunshine or wind power with easy access to seawater. That situation just might be competitive to the fossil production sources. There would be quite an impressive investment for the power and the process system. But would it last for the decades needed to drive to good profits is a serious question.

The RMIT group’s work looks like the most successful highly innovative hydrogen production system and process we’ve seen so far. Low temp and relatively low power with seemingly no water prep involved is surely a big step forward.

It will be interesting to see how a “series of catalysts” might impact the production costs.

By Brian Westenhaus via Newenergyandfuel.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

New Conversion Method Turns Plastic Into Fuel
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023

Goldman Sachs No Longer Sees $100 Oil In 2023
Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War

Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War
The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale

The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale
Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement

Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement
Standard Chartered Blames Gamma Hedging For Overdue Oil Selloff

Standard Chartered Blames Gamma Hedging For Overdue Oil Selloff

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com