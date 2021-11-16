Netherlands Races To Change Dividend Tax Following Shell's Bombshell Decision

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.83 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.54 +0.49 +0.60%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.156 +0.139 +2.77%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.432 +0.034 +1.40%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.355 +0.026 +1.10%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.00 -0.22 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.00 -0.22 -0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.67 -1.09 -1.33%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.84 -0.80 -0.98%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 77.63 -0.16 -0.21%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.355 +0.026 +1.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.47 -0.89 -1.09%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.80 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.56 -1.27 -1.63%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 82.66 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 81.65 -1.23 -1.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.67 -1.09 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.67 -1.09 -1.33%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.37 -1.20 -1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.84 -0.80 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.23 +0.62 +1.02%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 61.73 +0.09 +0.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 79.88 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 81.28 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 76.38 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 72.98 +0.09 +0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 72.98 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 75.88 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 76.88 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 72.88 +0.09 +0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.00 -0.22 -0.27%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.50 +3.50 +4.73%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.25 -6.00 -7.77%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 83.47 -0.50 -0.60%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.83 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.78 +0.09 +0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.78 +0.09 +0.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.50 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.25 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.12 +0.09 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 13 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 7 days The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 8 hours MOST INNOVATIVE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF TODAY | All kinds of EVs!
  • 4 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine
  • 3 days China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 3 hours NordStream2
  • 5 days Texas Power Outage Danger Until June 18th. Texans told to conserve energy!
  • 6 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 7 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

UAE Sees OPEC+ Sticking To Oil Output Plan With Surplus Looming In Q1

Construction Sector Rejoices As Biden’s Bill Boosts Spending

Construction Sector Rejoices As Biden’s Bill Boosts Spending

U.S. construction spending continues to…

The Oil Market Is Struggling To Interpret Mixed Signals

The Oil Market Is Struggling To Interpret Mixed Signals

Oil markets are currently rangebound…

Surge In Energy Prices Poses Major Inflation Risk

Surge In Energy Prices Poses Major Inflation Risk

Energy prices have invariably been…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Netherlands Races To Change Dividend Tax Following Shell's Bombshell Decision

By ZeroHedge - Nov 16, 2021, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Once again, 'green' grandstanding and virtue signaling has come back to bite people square in the 'common sense' arse. The latest example comes from the Netherlands. 

Green activists caused "political uproar" when burdensome taxes against multinationals were considering being lifted several years ago. Now, those taxes have forced major corporations like Shell and Unilever out of the country. 

Hours after Shell announced it would end its dual share structure and move its entire tax base to the U.K., the Netherlands is scrambling to try and keep the oil major within its borders.

In what the FT called "an eleventh hour attempt to keep Shell in the Netherlands", the government is attempting to abolish a dividend tax that Shell has cited as the reason it wants to move its headquarters to the U.K. 

"...the caretaker government of Mark Rutte was seeking to find a last-minute parliamentary majority to scrap a 15 per cent withholding tax that has long been a source of complaint for Shell and fellow Anglo-Dutch multinational Unilever," FT reported on Monday. Rutte's coalition had been looking at scrapping the tax since 2017 in order to induce more businesses to move to the country.

Shell chief executive Ben van Beurden had previously cited the dividend tax as a reason to consider leaving the country. The U.K. doesn't have a withholding dividend tax. 

Shell will still list in Amsterdam, but will no longer need two classes of stock. At the moment, Shell can only buyback shares of its B class stock without restriction and its B class stock is subject to limits on buyback purchases each quarter. 

The push for simplification comes at a time when Shell is under pressure from activist investors at Third Point to split up its business. Third Point has said Shell is "bogged down" by an "incoherent strategy". 

Shell shareholders will vote on the planned changes on December 10.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia's Biggest Move Yet To Take Control Of The European Gas Market

Next Post

The Oil Market Is Struggling To Interpret Mixed Signals
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future

Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future
Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil

Options Traders Are Betting On $300 Oil
Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere

Crude Oil Is Back, And It Isn’t Going Anywhere
Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount

Oil Prices Under Pressure As Bearish Factors Mount
Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides

Biden’s Baffling Oil Policy Faces Backlash From All Sides



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com