Musk: Apple Once Refused Meeting To Discuss Buying Tesla

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 48.05 +1.03 +2.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 51.13 +1.05 +2.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.616 -0.164 -5.90%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 47.77 -0.80 -1.65%
Graph up Opec Basket 7 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 2 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.06 +0.46 +0.93%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 45.50 -0.75 -1.62%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.616 -0.164 -5.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 49.80 -0.52 -1.03%
Graph down Murban 2 days 49.95 -0.66 -1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 47.72 +0.08 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 51.40 -0.90 -1.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 49.84 -0.03 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 50.06 +0.46 +0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 50.06 +0.46 +0.93%
Chart Girassol 2 days 51.44 +0.29 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 31 days 32.00 -1.26 -3.79%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 32.32 -1.60 -4.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 46.02 -0.95 -2.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 47.42 -0.95 -1.96%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 41.32 -0.95 -2.25%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 39.52 -1.20 -2.95%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 39.52 -1.20 -2.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 41.12 -0.95 -2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 42.87 -0.95 -2.17%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 39.77 -0.95 -2.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 48.92 -0.77 -1.55%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 43.50 -0.75 -1.69%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 37.25 -0.75 -1.97%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 51.51 -1.27 -2.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 40.97 -0.72 -1.73%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 44.92 -0.72 -1.58%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 44.92 -0.72 -1.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 43.50 -0.75 -1.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.25 -0.75 -1.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 51.91 -0.82 -1.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 3 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 8 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 17 mins CIA Death Squads
  • 21 mins Trump Kicks COVID Bill Back To Congress; Demands $2,000 Stimulus, Shreds Lawmakers Over Mountain Of Pork
  • 1 day Should Trump pardon Julian Assange ? How about Snowden ?
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 1 day WSJ: How South Korea Successfully Managed Coronavirus (9/25/20)
  • 2 days Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 2 days “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th

Breaking News:

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports Drop 10% In January-October

Could This Be The Top Oil Play For 2021?

Could This Be The Top Oil Play For 2021?

As supermajors race to find…

China Lifts Restrictions On Foreign Energy Investment

China Lifts Restrictions On Foreign Energy Investment

China has lifted restrictions on…

Why DoorDash Was The Hottest IPO Of The Year

Why DoorDash Was The Hottest IPO Of The Year

The $71.3 billion IPO took…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Musk: Apple Once Refused Meeting To Discuss Buying Tesla

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 23, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

A few years ago, when Tesla was struggling through the Model 3 program and production, Apple refused a meeting to discuss potentially buying the electric vehicle maker for around US$60 billion, Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

“During the darkest days of the Model 3 program, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting,” Musk tweeted on Tuesday, replying to an exchange on Twitter discussing reports that Apple targets to produce a consumer EV in 2024.   

The 1/10 of Tesla’s current value – which was about US$606 billion early on Wednesday – Musk is referring to suggests that he had put a US$60-billion price tag on Tesla when he tried to approach Apple’s chief executive Cook.

In 2017 and 2018, Tesla was going through “production hell,” as Musk had put it, during its efforts to ramp up the production of the Model 3. Musk was sleeping at the factory in an attempt to fix the production woes at Tesla’s mass-market Model 3, the EV maker burned a lot of cash, while analysts were saying that the company might have to tap capital markets sooner rather than later to raise much-needed financing.

Two years later, Tesla is consistently posting quarterly profits and joined this week the S&P 500 index. 

Apple, for its part, is reportedly planning to manufacture an electric passenger vehicle with its own breakthrough battery technology in 2024, sources with knowledge of the plans told Reuters this week, in what could be a revival of the iPhone maker’s car project ambitions.

Apple targets a mass passenger EV with a battery technology expected to “radically” cut the battery costs and boost the range, a source who has seen the battery design of the cell phone maker told Reuters.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran Unveils Own Oil Tanker In “Goodbye Party” For Trump

Next Post

Oil, Gas Rigs Increase For Fifth Week In A Row
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field

China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field
Energy Stocks Soar And Oil Prices Climb

Energy Stocks Soar And Oil Prices Climb
World’s Largest Oil Traders Caught In Global Corruption Scandal

World’s Largest Oil Traders Caught In Global Corruption Scandal



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com