Iran Unveils Own Oil Tanker In “Goodbye Party” For Trump

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 47.54 +0.52 +1.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 50.57 +0.49 +0.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.694 -0.086 -3.09%
Graph down Mars US 15 hours 47.77 -0.80 -1.65%
Graph up Opec Basket 6 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
Graph up Urals 1 day 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 49.69 -1.00 -1.97%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 49.69 -1.00 -1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 50.06 +0.46 +0.93%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 46.25 -1.25 -2.63%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.694 -0.086 -3.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 49.80 -0.52 -1.03%
Graph down Murban 1 day 49.95 -0.66 -1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 47.72 +0.08 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 51.40 -0.90 -1.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 49.84 -0.03 -0.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 50.06 +0.46 +0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 50.06 +0.46 +0.93%
Chart Girassol 1 day 51.44 +0.29 +0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 50.78 +0.66 +1.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 30 days 32.00 -1.26 -3.79%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 7 hours 32.32 -1.60 -4.72%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 7 hours 46.02 -0.95 -2.02%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 7 hours 47.42 -0.95 -1.96%
Graph down Sweet Crude 7 hours 41.32 -0.95 -2.25%
Graph down Peace Sour 7 hours 39.52 -1.20 -2.95%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 39.52 -1.20 -2.95%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 41.12 -0.95 -2.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 42.87 -0.95 -2.17%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 39.77 -0.95 -2.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 49.69 -1.00 -1.97%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 43.50 -0.75 -1.69%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 37.25 -0.75 -1.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 52.10 +0.49 +0.95%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 40.97 -0.72 -1.73%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 44.92 -0.72 -1.58%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 44.92 -0.72 -1.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 43.50 -0.75 -1.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 38.00 -1.25 -3.18%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 52.73 -1.26 -2.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 8 hours Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 2 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 9 hours CIA Death Squads
  • 18 hours Should Trump pardon Julian Assange ? How about Snowden ?
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 23 hours WSJ: How South Korea Successfully Managed Coronavirus (9/25/20)
  • 3 days CA is the Top US Net importer of Electricity
  • 2 days Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 2 days “Did Authorities Do Enough To Find Out Why Oil Prices Went Negative?” By Irina Slav – Nov 26th

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Lower

Asia Remains Undisputed Leader Of Battery Tech

Asia Remains Undisputed Leader Of Battery Tech

The world’s current total battery…

Could This Be The Top Oil Play For 2021?

Could This Be The Top Oil Play For 2021?

As supermajors race to find…

Energy Stocks Soar And Oil Prices Climb

Energy Stocks Soar And Oil Prices Climb

Optimism about COVID-19 vaccines is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iran Unveils Own Oil Tanker In “Goodbye Party” For Trump

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 23, 2020, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran unveiled this week the second oceangoing oil tanker it has helped to build, to show that the Islamic Republic has managed to build a tanker despite the U.S. sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported.

“The ceremony to unveil the oceangoing oil tanker developed by the Iranian experts was a goodbye party for the gambler Trump to make enemies understand that we have been able to unveil and launch the second giant oceangoing oil tanker despite all sanctions with the help of the Iranian experts at Sadra company,” Saeed Mohammad, the head of IRGC-controlled engineering company Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters, told reporters at the ceremony to launch the oil tanker in southern Iran on Tuesday.

The IRGC, including its Al Quds Force, was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the United States last year.

IRGC-affiliated Sadra Company has built the oceangoing oil tanker, an Aframax vessel able to transport up to 750,000 barrels of oil, Mohammad said, as carried by the Fars News Agency.

The oil tanker has been built for delivery to a foreign customer, the official added. The new tanker is the second that IRGC-affiliated firms have built, and the two tankers have earned Iran almost US$146 million (120 million euro) in hard currency revenue, he said.

The official also went on to brag that Iran is capable of building its own tankers without the help of foreign companies.

“We have grown self-sufficient in all sections of the marine industry as a result of efforts of the young Iranian specialists, and today, we do not need foreign states for building any type of ship,” Fars quoted Mohammad as saying.

Earlier this year, the IRGC opened a new naval base in a coastal town along the world’s most important oil chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz, a theater of frequent incidents and frictions between Iran and the United States.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Three Energy Stocks Set To Win Big In 2021
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.

The Great Reset: BlackRock Is Fueling A $120 Trillion Transformation On Wall St.
China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field

China And Iran Start Drilling In This Super Giant Gas Field
Oil Jumps On Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Crude Inventory Draw
Energy Stocks Soar And Oil Prices Climb

Energy Stocks Soar And Oil Prices Climb



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com