Iran Unveils Own Oil Tanker In “Goodbye Party” For Trump

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran unveiled this week the second oceangoing oil tanker it has helped to build, to show that the Islamic Republic has managed to build a tanker despite the U.S. sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump, Iran’s Fars News Agency reported.

“The ceremony to unveil the oceangoing oil tanker developed by the Iranian experts was a goodbye party for the gambler Trump to make enemies understand that we have been able to unveil and launch the second giant oceangoing oil tanker despite all sanctions with the help of the Iranian experts at Sadra company,” Saeed Mohammad, the head of IRGC-controlled engineering company Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters, told reporters at the ceremony to launch the oil tanker in southern Iran on Tuesday.

The IRGC, including its Al Quds Force, was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the United States last year.

IRGC-affiliated Sadra Company has built the oceangoing oil tanker, an Aframax vessel able to transport up to 750,000 barrels of oil, Mohammad said, as carried by the Fars News Agency.

The oil tanker has been built for delivery to a foreign customer, the official added. The new tanker is the second that IRGC-affiliated firms have built, and the two tankers have earned Iran almost US$146 million (120 million euro) in hard currency revenue, he said.

The official also went on to brag that Iran is capable of building its own tankers without the help of foreign companies.

“We have grown self-sufficient in all sections of the marine industry as a result of efforts of the young Iranian specialists, and today, we do not need foreign states for building any type of ship,” Fars quoted Mohammad as saying.

Earlier this year, the IRGC opened a new naval base in a coastal town along the world’s most important oil chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz, a theater of frequent incidents and frictions between Iran and the United States.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

