Morningstar: Anti-ESG Funds Are Falling Out Of Fashion

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.19 +1.00 +1.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.71 +0.81 +1.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.00 -0.23 -0.30%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.543 +0.051 +2.05%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.601 -0.008 -0.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.55 -1.03 -1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 70.00 -1.48 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.601 -0.008 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 76.73 +1.03 +1.36%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.18 +0.98 +1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 73.93 -1.27 -1.69%
Graph down Basra Light 568 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 75.19 -0.78 -1.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 74.55 -1.03 -1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.55 -1.03 -1.36%
Chart Girassol 1 day 77.23 -1.01 -1.29%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 49.94 -0.74 -1.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 73.34 -0.74 -1.00%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 71.59 -0.74 -1.02%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 68.74 -0.74 -1.07%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 65.44 -0.74 -1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 65.44 -0.74 -1.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 66.74 -0.74 -1.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 75.69 -0.74 -0.97%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 65.04 -0.74 -1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 76.82 +2.21 +2.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 66.01 +1.16 +1.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 19 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 5 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 5 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 12 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 12 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Energy Regulator Claims Canadian Oil Production Will Plunge 76% By 2050

The Global LNG Market Is Reacting To Higher Natural Gas Prices In Europe

The Global LNG Market Is Reacting To Higher Natural Gas Prices In Europe

European natural gas prices have…

Cesium Wars: Why Are China and North America Fighting Over This Rare Metal?

Cesium Wars: Why Are China and North America Fighting Over This Rare Metal?

As the struggle for control…

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports Still Higher Than Before It Pledged To Cut

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports Still Higher Than Before It Pledged To Cut

Russia’s oil exports by sea…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Morningstar: Anti-ESG Funds Are Falling Out Of Fashion

By ZeroHedge - Jun 21, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Morningstar said anti-ESG funds peaked at around $377 million during the third quarter of 2022.
  • Morningstar: Over April and May, the funds only took in about $58 million.
  • One of the top anti-ESG funds, Strive US Energy ETF, received $300 million in the month after it launched last August.
Join Our Community
Wall St

The investor pushback against "woke capitalism" has led to the proliferation of funds that market themselves as opposed to environmental, social, or governance (ESG). A new report via Morningstar reveals even though anti-ESG funds gained momentum in late 2022, popularity for the funds has since waned. 

Morningstar said anti-ESG funds peaked at around $377 million during the third quarter of 2022, more than five times the previous quarterly record. Total new deposits fell to $188 million in the fourth quarter and were about the same in the first three months of 2023. 

Over April and May, the funds only took in about $58 million, Morningstar spokesperson Erin Parro told Reuters. She said the current trend into anti-ESG funds "seems like a drizzle" compared with the rush last year when GOP lawmakers vilified ESG moves at BlackRock and Vanguard. 

"Although there's been a lot of talk about anti-ESG funds, it's not clear that they have staying power," Morningstar's Alyssa Stankiewicz and Mahi Roy wrote in the report. 

Morningstar groups anti-ESG funds into five categories: Anti-ESG, Political, Renouncer, Vice, and Voter

One of the top anti-ESG funds, Strive US Energy ETF, received $300 million in the month after it launched last August. Strive co-founder Vivek Ramaswamy stepped away from executive chairman earlier this year to run for US president. 

Morningstar pointed out that Strive has voted against eleven key ESG shareholder resolutions in top publicly traded companies this year. These resolutions included pay equity, freedom to unionize, lobbying activities, and working conditions. 

Despite the slowing interest in anti-ESG funds, the 27 anti-ESG funds Morningstar tracked had total assets of $2.1 billion at the end of the first quarter. A year earlier, the figure was around $282 million.  

It's hard to say if the waning interest is because anti-ESG is just a fad or if stocks, in general, are out of favor with investors because the earnings yield on benchmark equity indexes has now fallen below that on three-month bills for the first time since the Dot-Com bubble.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Global LNG Market Is Reacting To Higher Natural Gas Prices In Europe
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets
How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War
The Permian Basin Is Out-Producing Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar Field

The Permian Basin Is Out-Producing Saudi Arabia’s Ghawar Field
Scientists Leap Forward In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

Scientists Leap Forward In Sustainable Hydrogen Production
Shell Under Fire For Doubling Down On Oil And Gas

Shell Under Fire For Doubling Down On Oil And Gas

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com