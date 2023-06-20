WTI Drops As Demand Fears Take Over Markets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 16 mins 70.26 -1.52 -2.12%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.08 -1.01 -1.33%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.08 +1.07 +1.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.535 -0.097 -3.69%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.585 -0.096 -3.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 4 days 71.48 +0.96 +1.36%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.585 -0.096 -3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.70 +0.57 +0.76%
Graph up Murban 2 days 77.20 +0.61 +0.80%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.20 +0.84 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 567 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.97 +0.26 +0.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.24 +0.42 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 50.68 +1.12 +2.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 74.08 +1.12 +1.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 72.33 +1.12 +1.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 69.48 +1.12 +1.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 66.18 +1.12 +1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 66.18 +1.12 +1.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 67.48 +1.12 +1.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 76.43 +1.12 +1.49%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 65.78 +1.12 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 76.82 +2.21 +2.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 66.01 +1.16 +1.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 19 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 mins Investment in renewables tanking
  • 20 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 11 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 15 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Central And Eastern Europe Seeks Balance In Ukrainian Grain Trade

Oil Jumps As EIA Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Jumps As EIA Reports Surprise Crude Build

Crude oil prices moved higher…

Oil And Gas Is Too Profitable For Shell To Ignore

Oil And Gas Is Too Profitable For Shell To Ignore

Shell is planning to abandon…

Pioneer Sees $70-$100 Oil As Supply Growth Remains Constrained

Pioneer Sees $70-$100 Oil As Supply Growth Remains Constrained

Constrained production growth will lead…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

WTI Drops As Demand Fears Take Over Markets

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 20, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • WTI crude futures dropped to just above $70 per barrel.
  • In a show of no confidence in its economy, China slashed its main benchmark lending rates for the first time in nearly a year on Tuesday.
  • The European Union has seen two consecutive quarters of economic contraction thanks to inflation and slowed consumer spending.
Join Our Community
Tanks

WTI crude prices slid on Tuesday morning to just above $70 per barrel—an important psychological threshold for the U.S. crude oil benchmark.

WTI was trading at $70.16 per barrel at 11:34 a.m. ET, a $1.62 (2.26%) drop on the day, as renewed fears of immediate lackluster global demand pervaded the oil markets.

The Brent crude oil benchmark also was trading down on Tuesday—by 1.47%, to below $75 per barrel at $74.99.

The catalysts behind the moves are generally demand-based. In a show of no confidence in its economy, China slashed its main benchmark lending rates for the first time in nearly a year on Tuesday—by 10 basis points for its one-year loan prime rate. As crude oil’s number one importer, a weak Chinese economy spells trouble for global crude demand. Lending credence to China’s economic woes was Goldman Sachs’ Sunday forecast on China’s economy, which included phrases like “fizzled out” to refer to China’s post-Covid recovery.

The demand concern doesn’t stop with China. The European Union has seen two consecutive quarters of economic contraction thanks to inflation and slowed consumer spending. Economic output in the EU fell during Q1, adding to the fears that a global slowdown could dent oil demand.

The largest bearish factor, however, is OPEC+’s production quota cuts. While this would seem in theory to restrict crude oil supply, the move is a testament to the group’s likely outlook on crude oil demand—mainly crude oil demand from China.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil production has rallied over the last two weeks to 12.4 million bpd, a rise of 200,000 bpd from the beginning of the year.

WTI is still trading above the lows seen on June 14 and June 15, when the U.S. benchmark prices sagged to near $68 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will China’s Rumored Economic Stimulus Boost Oil Prices?
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War
Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible

Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible
‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets
Oil Moves Lower After EIA Confirms Large Crude Build

Oil Moves Lower After EIA Confirms Large Crude Build
Scientists Leap Forward In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

Scientists Leap Forward In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com