Morgan Stanley Hikes Its Summer Oil Price Forecast to $94

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.62 -0.81 -0.94%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.82 -0.56 -0.62%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.88 -0.53 -0.59%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.891 +0.047 +2.55%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.752 +0.003 +0.12%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.24 -0.55 -0.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 90.24 -0.55 -0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.38 -1.56 -1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.29 -0.83 -0.91%
Chart Mars US 158 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.752 +0.003 +0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.56 -0.86 -0.95%
Graph down Murban 1 day 90.34 -0.77 -0.85%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 86.29 -1.42 -1.62%
Graph down Basra Light 861 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 91.68 -1.64 -1.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 92.38 -1.56 -1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 92.38 -1.56 -1.66%
Chart Girassol 1 day 92.68 -1.78 -1.88%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 90.29 -0.83 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 314 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 72.73 -0.48 -0.66%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 88.58 -0.48 -0.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 86.83 -0.48 -0.55%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 82.58 -0.48 -0.58%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 79.83 -0.48 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 79.83 -0.48 -0.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 83.43 -0.48 -0.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 90.13 -0.48 -0.53%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 79.93 -0.48 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 90.24 -0.55 -0.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 82.91 -0.48 -0.58%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 76.66 -0.48 -0.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 day 90.64 -0.41 -0.45%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 82.01 -0.48 -0.58%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 82.91 -0.48 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 82.91 -0.48 -0.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 83.00 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 76.75 -0.50 -0.65%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 90.71 +0.53 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days e-truck insanity
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 24 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 1 day The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 3 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 3 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 6 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

China’s Seaborne Coal Imports Rise Despite Projections of Flat Volumes

The Energy Sector Is A No-Brainer, but There’s More to Come

The Energy Sector Is A No-Brainer, but There’s More to Come

The most important catalyst working…

AI-Driven Data Surge Challenges Infrastructure Limits

AI-Driven Data Surge Challenges Infrastructure Limits

AI's rapid growth is driving…

Argentina's President Is Going to War With Its Oil Provinces

Argentina's President Is Going to War With Its Oil Provinces

Argentina's president is engaged in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Morgan Stanley Hikes Its Summer Oil Price Forecast to $94

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 09, 2024, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Increased geopolitical risk in oil-producing regions is seen as a key driver of higher oil prices.
  • Tighter markets due to OPEC+ cuts and Russia's export limitations are putting upward pressure on prices.
  • In an increasingly bullish oil market, Morgan Stanley sees Brent Crude hitting $94 per barrel in the third quarter of 2024.
Oil prices

Morgan Stanley sees heightened geopolitical risk pushing Brent Crude oil prices to $94 per barrel in the third quarter as the bank lifted its price forecast by $4 a barrel from its previous projection.

“That the degree of geopolitical risk in key oil producing regions has increased recently seems clear and uncontroversial,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note cited by Reuters.

Last month, the bank had already hiked its third-quarter oil price forecast by $10 per barrel, to $90, on the back of expected tighter markets in the summer. The tighter balance is expected due to the OPEC+ group’s production cuts and reduced supply from Russia which pivoted to output cuts instead of export cuts following the lowered refining capacity amid Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries.

Also last month, Morgan Stanley’s global oil strategist Martijn Rats said that oil prices could rise so sharply that they might take some market participants by surprise.

“We expected inventories to build, but year-to-date, they are kind of flat. If in the first quarter, inventories [are] flat then they can draw possibly quite significantly during the summer period,” Rats told CNBC in the middle of March.

Brent Crude already hit $90 per barrel last week, the highest level so far this year and the highest in almost six months.

In recent weeks, banks including JP Morgan have said that oil prices could hit $100 per barrel by the end of the summer.

“At face value, and assuming no policy, supply or demand response, Russia's actions could push Brent oil price to $90 already in April, reach mid-$90 by May and close to $100 by September,” JP Morgan strategists led by Natasha Kaneva wrote in a note at the end of March, as carried by Yahoo Finance.

However, demand destruction could prevent prices from reaching triple digits, JP Morgan says.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Brent Could Climb to $95 as Bullish Sentiment Builds
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night
Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology

Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology
3 Reasons Gold Prices Continue To Climb

3 Reasons Gold Prices Continue To Climb
Gas Glut? Not for Long.

Gas Glut? Not for Long.
U.S. Oil Is Stealing Market Share from OPEC+

U.S. Oil Is Stealing Market Share from OPEC+

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com