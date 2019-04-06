Midstream Outperforms In First Quarter

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 23 hours 63.08 +0.98 +1.58%
Brent Crude 23 hours 70.34 +0.94 +1.35%
Natural Gas 23 hours 2.664 +0.021 +0.79%
Mars US 23 hours 67.88 +0.98 +1.46%
Opec Basket 3 days 68.76 -0.36 -0.52%
Urals 2 days 67.76 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.41 -0.22 -0.32%
Louisiana Light 4 days 68.41 -0.22 -0.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.74 +0.02 +0.03%
Mexican Basket 3 days 63.01 -0.03 -0.05%
Natural Gas 23 hours 2.664 +0.021 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 68.85 +0.29 +0.42%
Murban 2 days 69.93 +0.23 +0.33%
Iran Heavy 2 days 62.59 +0.34 +0.55%
Basra Light 2 days 72.18 +1.15 +1.62%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.64 +0.22 +0.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.74 +0.02 +0.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 70.74 +0.02 +0.03%
Girassol 2 days 70.22 +0.25 +0.36%
Opec Basket 3 days 68.76 -0.36 -0.52%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 51.92 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 53.75 -0.46 -0.85%
Canadian Condensate 43 days 58.85 -0.36 -0.61%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 62.95 -0.01 -0.02%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 58.70 -0.11 -0.19%
Peace Sour 23 hours 56.40 -0.21 -0.37%
Peace Sour 23 hours 56.40 -0.21 -0.37%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 59.05 -0.26 -0.44%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 62.80 +0.09 +0.14%
Central Alberta 23 hours 57.70 +0.74 +1.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 68.41 -0.22 -0.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.50 +0.75 +1.28%
Giddings 2 days 53.25 +0.75 +1.43%
ANS West Coast 4 days 70.80 -0.03 -0.04%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.58 +0.98 +1.79%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.53 +0.98 +1.67%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.53 +0.98 +1.67%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.50 +0.75 +1.28%
Kansas Common 3 days 52.25 -0.50 -0.95%
Buena Vista 3 days 72.75 -0.36 -0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline
  • 8 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 11 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 15 minutes New level Of Conflict: Eastern Forces Seize Town South of Tripoli
  • 3 mins Carbon Emissions at 3-Million-Year High
  • 1 day Overheating the Earth: High Temperatures Shortened Alaska’s Winter Weather
  • 1 day Repeating Old Phrases: Oil Prices Edge Lower On Economic Concerns, But Geopolitics Support
  • 9 hours American shale export
  • 1 hour Anyone know if Michelle Obama kept the 2 necklaces WORTH over $1.5 MILLION, that Saudi King Salman gave her while her husband was still in Office ?
  • 36 mins Will TRUMP CAVE to SAUDI/OPEC? Saudi's Threaten to Drop U.S. Dollar OIL Trade if TRUMP SIGNS NOPEC !
  • 9 hours What's with Canada and Cannabis?
  • 9 hours Happy Dance! Brent Breaks $70! YEEEEEE HAAAAAAA!!!
  • 1 day EV Battery With 600 Miles of Range
  • 1 day Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 1 day Aramco Gets First Credit Ratings
  • 1 day Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium

Breaking News:

U.S. Hits Venezuela With New Sanctions And More Still On Table

Alt Text

Paper-Thin Profit Margins In Oil Push Traders To LNG

Commodity trading giants are betting…

Alt Text

Supermajor Shell Looks To Revitalize The Rust Belt

Oil supermajor Shell is looking…

Alt Text

New Energy Tech Is Hot Among Billionaires

New energy technology has rapidly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Midstream Outperforms In First Quarter

By Robert Rapier - Apr 06, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Energy Infra

The first quarter of the year is in the books. Following a steep sell-off in December, the S&P 500 returned 13.1 percent for the quarter, its best quarterly performance in nearly ten years.

According to the Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that divide the S&P 500 into sector index funds, every sector gained in Q1. The energy sector was one of the top-performing sectors for the quarter.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) tracks a market-cap-weighted index of energy companies in the S&P 500. The XLE represents the stocks of large energy companies from different sub-sectors (e.g., integrated, oil production, equipment services). It is, therefore, a good benchmark for conservative energy investors. Some of the XLE’s biggest holdings are ExxonMobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, EOG Resources, and Schlumberger.

During the first quarter, the XLE generated a total return of 16.2 percent (including dividends). Every category within the energy sector was a winner in the quarter.

The integrated supermajors returned an average of 13.2 percent for the quarter. They were led by ExxonMobil’s 19.8 percent return during the quarter. Only two supermajors — Royal Dutch Shell and Total — returned less than 10 percent for the quarter.

The 20 largest upstream companies did even better, averaging a 20.3 percent gain for the quarter. Hess Corporation led the way with a 49.4 percent gain, while Chesapeake Energy and Devon Energy also saw gains over more than 40 percent. All of the Top 20 upstream companies registered a gain in the quarter. This segment’s largest company, ConocoPhillips, lagged this quarter with a 7.5 percent gain. However, over the past 12 months ConocoPhillips is the second-best performer among the Top 20, behind only Hess Corporation. Related: The World’s Cheapest Natural Gas

The midstream sector performed slightly better than the upstream companies. The Top 20 gained 20.7 percent for the quarter, with 17 of the Top 20 registering double-digit returns. Leading the way was the 38.0 percent return of EnLink Midstream, but The Williams Companies, Kinder Morgan, and ONEOK weren’t far behind. All gained at least 30 percent in the first quarter.

The refining segment in the U.S. is basically now just three big companies — Marathon Petroleum, Valero, and Phillips 66 — and then a handful of smaller ones. The best performer among the refiners in Q1 was Valero, with a total return of 14.4 percent. Given the 30 percent rise in the price of oil during the first quarter, it isn’t surprising the refiners lagged the other segments of the energy sector. Refiners typically perform worse when oil prices are rising quickly, and do well when oil prices are falling.

With the price of West Texas Intermediate now at $60 per barrel, expect the companies that produce predominantly oil to fare better than those that are focused on natural gas, where prices remain depressed. Natural gas inventories are historically low, but we are headed into the lower demand season where inventories recover.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Oil Hits $70 On Libya Unrest, Crisis In Venezuela
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown

Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown
Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

 Oil Falls On Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls On Large Crude Inventory Build

 Bullish Hedge Funds Send Oil Soaring

Bullish Hedge Funds Send Oil Soaring

 The Oil Rally Is Set To Continue

The Oil Rally Is Set To Continue

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com