Middle East Oil Producers Are Winning The Race For Market Share In Asia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.06 -0.80 -0.99%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.41 -0.58 -0.71%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.766 +0.096 +1.69%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.422 -0.012 -0.51%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.338 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.85 -2.45 -2.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.37 +0.96 +1.16%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 77.06 -2.95 -3.69%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.338 -0.001 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.04 -1.36 -1.63%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.24 -1.05 -1.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 76.75 -2.21 -2.80%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 81.13 -3.02 -3.59%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.03 -2.29 -2.68%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 81.85 -2.45 -2.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.85 -2.45 -2.91%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.33 -2.12 -2.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.37 +0.96 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.42 -3.94 -5.94%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 66.56 -2.19 -3.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 24 hours 82.91 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 24 hours 84.31 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 80.51 -0.94 -1.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 76.91 -2.04 -2.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 76.91 -2.04 -2.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 79.86 -1.54 -1.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 81.81 -0.79 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 77.06 -1.79 -2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.50 -3.00 -3.73%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 71.25 -3.00 -4.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.83 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 74.81 -3.05 -3.92%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 78.76 -3.05 -3.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 78.76 -3.05 -3.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.50 -3.00 -3.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.25 +0.50 +0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.85 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 1 hour Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 51 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 3 days US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 43 mins Chinese energy crisis may be over, but consequences will haunt the world for months to come!
  • 2 days NordStream2
  • 2 days Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 2 days Pipeline Rupture
  • 3 days American LNG for Europe in 2021
  • 2 days US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 3 days Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 3 days I want one!

Breaking News:

WTI Sinks Below $80 On Rising Crude Inventories

BP: Oil Demand Has Already Topped 100 Million Bpd

BP: Oil Demand Has Already Topped 100 Million Bpd

Global oil demand has already…

Battery Costs Are Soaring Amid A Global Supply Crunch

Battery Costs Are Soaring Amid A Global Supply Crunch

Cheap batteries have been a…

China Struck By Diesel Shortage

China Struck By Diesel Shortage

Coal prices in China have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Middle East Oil Producers Are Winning The Race For Market Share In Asia

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 03, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Top oil exporters in the Middle East are reaping the benefits of the rally in crude oil prices.
  • For the first time in 2021, the Middle East’s share of crude imports into Asia has risen above 60%.
  • The Middle East is capitalizing on high-priced cargoes from Africa, Europe, and the United States, offering Asia cheaper crude when it needs it the most. 
Join Our Community

The largest oil exporters in the Middle East, key members of OPEC, are reaping the benefits of the rally in crude oil prices. At the same time, they are recouping market share in the most important oil market, Asia. 

For the first time this year, the Middle East’s share of crude oil imports into Asia rose to above 60 percent in October. At the same time, the shares of European and U.S. shipments in Asia’s overall crude imports dropped last month to the lowest this year, per data by Refinitiv Oil Research cited by Reuters columnist Clyde Russell.

Higher availability of Middle Eastern crude due to the easing of the OPEC+ cuts was not the primary reason for the growing market share of the OPEC Gulf members in Asia’s oil market. Lower prices compared to the prices of cargoes from Africa, Europe, and the U.S. were.  

In recent weeks, the discount of Middle East crude prices to Brent prices has widened to the highest in eight years, making Middle Eastern crude cheaper for Asian buyers than oil originating west of the Persian Gulf.

The jump in Brent Crude and WTI Crude prices in recent weeks has made cargoes from Europe, Africa, and the United States—priced either off Brent of WTI—more expensive than Middle East’s crude going to Asia, which is priced off the Oman/Dubai average. 

Sure, the key crude prices in the Middle East have also rallied alongside other international oil prices, but not as much as Brent. As a result, a key metric of the difference between Brent and Dubai prices, the front-month Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps, jumped this week to $5.24 a barrel—the highest premium of Brent over Dubai swaps since 2013, according to Refinitiv data cited by Reuters

The wide discount of Dubai to Brent is expected to continue supporting higher shipments of Middle East crude to Asia, analysts say. 

Signs had already emerged a few weeks ago that the Middle East was starting to regain market share in Asia’s oil market after a dip in that share in the spring and summer months.  

Chinese and overall Asian crude imports were sluggish in the third quarter of the year as higher prices, increased scrutiny over China’s independent refiners, and the summer COVID outbreak put the brakes on purchases. 

However, as the fourth quarter approached, the largest oil producers in the Middle East—led by the world’s top oil exporter Saudi Arabia—started to offer more oil to Asia thanks to the easing of the OPEC+ cuts and reduced the prices for their oil to stay competitive and regain market shares lost since the pandemic started.

Related: Canada To Stop Exporting Thermal Coal By 2030

At the beginning of October, Saudi Arabia cut its November OSPs for Asia by $0.40 per barrel for its flagship Arab Light grade, to a premium of $1.30 above the Dubai/Oman benchmark—the lowest premium since March. 

This was a second cut for Saudi prices in two consecutive months, after the price rise spurred by the OPEC+ decision in early October to stick to monthly additions of 400,000 bpd rather than boosting output more to cap international prices.

OPEC+ energy ministers are meeting on November 4 to decide output quotas for December amid calls to increase supply more than the planned 400,000-bpd monthly rise. 

Days after the OPEC+ meeting, Saudi Arabia—which generally sets the pricing trend for Middle Eastern crude—is expected to announce its official selling prices for December. A Reuters survey showed last week that traders expect the Saudis to raise the price of Arab Light for Asia in December by between $0.30 and $0.90 a barrel over the current $1.30 per barrel premium to the Oman/Dubai average.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Energy Sector Continues To Lead The S&P 500

Next Post

Why Everyone Should Support Cutting Methane Emissions
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices

The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices
What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?

What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?
The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real

The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real
The U.S. Is Running Out Of Coal

The U.S. Is Running Out Of Coal
Why U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Inventories Are Suddenly Jumping

Why U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Inventories Are Suddenly Jumping



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com