Microsoft Identifies Chinese Hack of Indian Power Grid That Could Go Viral

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.74 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.84 -0.57 -0.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.38 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 7.250 -0.058 -0.79%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.436 -0.038 -1.54%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.83 -5.79 -6.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.83 -5.79 -6.32%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 -3.64 -4.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.19 -1.01 -1.17%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 73.34 -3.31 -4.32%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.436 -0.038 -1.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 80.94 -0.70 -0.86%
Graph up Murban 1 day 89.10 +1.48 +1.69%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 80.32 -3.92 -4.65%
Graph down Basra Light 359 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.63 -4.62 -5.24%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 -3.64 -4.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 -3.64 -4.15%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.41 -3.59 -4.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.19 -1.01 -1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 797 days 49.84 -3.38 -6.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 59.70 +0.91 +1.55%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 83.10 +0.91 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 81.35 +0.91 +1.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 78.50 +0.91 +1.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 75.20 +0.91 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 75.20 +0.91 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 76.50 +0.91 +1.20%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 85.45 +0.91 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 74.80 +0.91 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.83 -5.79 -6.32%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.50 -3.00 -3.87%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.25 -3.00 -4.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 90.15 +0.73 +0.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.07 -3.01 -3.96%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.42 -3.01 -3.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.42 -3.01 -3.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.50 -3.00 -3.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.25 -6.25 -8.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.20 -3.01 -3.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 3 days Energy Armageddon
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 8 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 8 days Wind droughts

Breaking News:

A $65-$70 Price Cap On Russian Oil May Be Too High To Hurt Moscow

Oil Rout Intensifies As China Cuts Oil Purchases

Oil Rout Intensifies As China Cuts Oil Purchases

The selloff in oil continued…

Gas Price Cap Could Cause Irreversible Harm To Energy Markets

Gas Price Cap Could Cause Irreversible Harm To Energy Markets

Traders have warned that the…

Oil Recovers After Volatile Start Of The Week

Oil Recovers After Volatile Start Of The Week

A WSJ report that argued…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Microsoft Identifies Chinese Hack of Indian Power Grid That Could Go Viral

By Charles Kennedy - Nov 24, 2022, 10:00 AM CST
  • Microsoft: hackers are utilizing a discontinued web server to launch attacks on energy grid infrastructure.
  • Power grids, as critical infrastructure, are high-value targets for hackers.
  • The initial attack on the so called Boa-server was discovered on the Indian grid, carried out by Chinese hackers.
Join Our Community

Hackers are utilizing a discontinued web server to launch attacks on energy grid infrastructure, Microsoft has warned, with the initial attack discovered on the Indian grid, carried out by Chinese hackers. 

According to the software giant, the Boa server was used in routers, security cameras and popular software development kits. While Boa was technically retired in the early 2000s, it is still widely used in various devices, TechCrunch reported.

Microsoft announced this week that it had identified one million internet-exposed Boa server components around the world in a single week. The company warned that the components represent a “supply chain risk that may affect millions of organizations and devices.”

“Without developers managing the Boa web server, its known vulnerabilities could allow attackers to silently gain access to networks by collecting information from files,” Microsoft said.

“Moreover, those affected may be unaware that their devices run services using the discontinued Boa web server, and that firmware updates and downstream patches do not address its known vulnerabilities.”

Power grids, as critical infrastructure, are high-value targets for hackers. 

Earlier this year, the Department of Energy began work on shoring up the defenses of the U.S. grid along with supply chain suspecting state-sponsored actors from Russia and China might target the infrastructure.

We really need to do a lot more,” Puesh Kumar, director of the Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response, told Bloomberg in March. “The energy sector is a very complex machine composed of a lot of different components, a lot of different players—and we really need to raise the security of all of them.”By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Windfall Tax Puts Shell’s $30B UK Investment Plan At Risk
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Rout Intensifies As China Cuts Oil Purchases

Oil Rout Intensifies As China Cuts Oil Purchases
Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?
New Solar Harvesting System Breaks Records

New Solar Harvesting System Breaks Records
Goldman Sachs Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

Goldman Sachs Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10
Oil Prices Reverse Course After Saudi Arabia Denies Output Hike Rumors

Oil Prices Reverse Course After Saudi Arabia Denies Output Hike Rumors



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com