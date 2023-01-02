Looking Back At An Exceptionally Volatile Year For Energy Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 days 80.26 +1.86 +2.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 3 days 85.91 +2.45 +2.94%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.60 +2.44 +3.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 days 4.475 -0.084 -1.84%
Graph up Gasoline 3 days 2.478 +0.102 +4.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 11 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%
Chart Mars US 3 days 75.26 +1.86 +2.53%
Chart Gasoline 3 days 2.478 +0.102 +4.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 78.45 +1.11 +1.44%
Graph up Murban 3 days 81.55 +0.86 +1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 78.52 +0.45 +0.58%
Graph down Basra Light 398 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 82.89 +0.68 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.94 +0.46 +0.56%
Chart Girassol 3 days 81.68 +0.71 +0.88%
Chart Opec Basket 11 days 81.14 +1.78 +2.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 54.61 +1.91 +3.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 57.15 -0.56 -0.97%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 80.55 -0.56 -0.69%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 78.80 -0.56 -0.71%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 75.95 -0.56 -0.73%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 72.65 -0.56 -0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 72.65 -0.56 -0.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 73.95 -0.56 -0.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 82.90 -0.56 -0.67%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 72.25 -0.56 -0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 81.05 +0.97 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 69.75 +1.75 +2.57%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 81.49 +2.12 +2.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 73.61 +2.04 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 76.01 +2.04 +2.76%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 76.00 +1.75 +2.36%
Chart Kansas Common 13 days 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 85.44 +2.84 +3.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 15 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 6 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 10 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 12 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 15 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 15 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 17 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 19 days Wind droughts
  • 14 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

United Kingdom Stops Imports Of Russian LNG

China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

News about the reopening of…

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

The history of oil has…

Domestic Terrorists Are Targeting The U.S. Energy Grid

Domestic Terrorists Are Targeting The U.S. Energy Grid

Domestic terrorists are targeting the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Looking Back At An Exceptionally Volatile Year For Energy Prices

By Robert Rapier - Jan 02, 2023, 12:00 PM CST
  • As we look back on the year that has just gone, we look back on one of the most volatile years in the history of energy markets.
  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was the major factor for soaring energy prices, with both oil and natural gas prices hitting highs not seen since 2008.
  • Diesel and gasoline both typically trade in phase with each other, but the diesel premium jumped significantly this year due to high demand and Russian supply issues.
Join Our Community

The year 2022 was one of the most volatile we have ever seen in the energy markets. Oil prices have been extremely volatile in the past, but in 2022 natural gas prices, gasoline prices, and diesel prices all swung wildly — and sometimes out of sync with each other.

When the year began, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA) the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil was $75.99/bbl. WTI closed the year less than 6% higher at $80.47/bbl. But during the year, WTI went on a wild ride.

WTI

There were two primary culprits here.

Russia’s invasion is the primary reason for prices shooting up above $120/bbl, a price level that has only ever been seen once before, in 2008. Prices would likely have continued to rise due to the ongoing supply shortfall brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, so that was also a contributing factor. But, by year-end, growing U.S. production and a massive release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve helped bring oil prices back under control.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although I predicted that U.S. oil production would increase in 2022 — which it did — I didn’t foresee Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Thus, I didn’t foresee prices rising as high as they did.

The Russian invasion also impacted natural gas supplies. At one time the U.S. had a largely captive natural gas market, insulated from events outside the country. Now, we export a lot of natural gas, and global events impact domestic prices. Russia’s invasion curtailed natural gas imports into Europe, and the U.S. tried to make up for as much of that shortfall as possible by exporting natural gas to Europe.

Natural ga

Natural gas prices averaged $4.38 per Million British Thermal Units (MMBtu) in January, and prices usually fall in subsequent months as winter ends. However, in 2022 prices soared to above $8.00/MMBtu in May, and then to nearly $9.00/MMBtu by August. For prices to surge so high in late spring and summer is highly unusual, and again something we haven’t seen since 2008.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, we come to the diesel and gasoline picture. Typically, both trade in phase with each other, and with oil prices. That pattern broke down somewhat in 2022.

Gasoline diesel

Note that the year began with diesel and gasoline prices largely in phase with their price patterns of recent years. Diesel was only $0.06/gallon higher than gasoline when the year began. In April, diesel was trading at a premium of nearly $2.00 a gallon above gasoline. The diesel/gasoline differential returned to normal patterns in the summer, before once again blowing out in the fall.

I explained the reasons behind diesel’s abnormal price behavior in Why The U.S. Has A Diesel Shortage. One of the biggest reasons for the spring and fall surge was that this is when demand from farmers is high. Also, Russia’s invasion impacted the diesel market in the U.S. more so than the gasoline market.

Finally, I would add that these are spot prices, not retail prices. To get a retail price you have to add in taxes and the profit margin for the retailer. For example, as the year closes the spot price of diesel is about $3.40 a gallon, but the average retail price is about $4.50 a gallon.

By Robert Rapier via rrapier.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

The Future Remains Uncertain For Nuclear Energy
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis
China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End

China Sets The Tone In Oil Markets At Year's End
The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil

The 10 Most Influential Figures In The History Of Oil
The U.S. And China Are Rushing To Secure Resources In DR Congo

The U.S. And China Are Rushing To Secure Resources In DR Congo
Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?

Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com