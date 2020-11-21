Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 42.42 +0.52 +1.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 23 hours 44.96 +0.76 +1.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 2.650 +0.058 +2.24%
Graph up Mars US 1 day 42.82 +0.47 +1.11%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 43.12 +0.07 +0.16%
Graph up Urals 4 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 42.77 -0.07 -0.16%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 42.77 -0.07 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.56 +0.71 +1.62%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 39.43 -0.08 -0.20%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 2.650 +0.058 +2.24%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 44.16 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.72 +0.16 +0.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 42.13 +0.53 +1.27%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 47.24 +0.58 +1.24%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 43.89 +0.55 +1.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 44.56 +0.71 +1.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 44.56 +0.71 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 2 days 46.10 +0.78 +1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 43.12 +0.07 +0.16%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 30.08 +0.61 +2.07%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 31.00 -1.41 -4.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 40.90 -0.11 -0.27%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 42.30 -0.11 -0.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 37.00 -0.11 -0.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 34.90 -0.11 -0.31%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 34.90 -0.11 -0.31%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 36.90 -0.11 -0.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 37.50 -0.11 -0.29%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 34.90 -0.11 -0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 42.77 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 39.00 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 32.75 +0.25 +0.77%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.46 -0.06 -0.14%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 35.86 +0.09 +0.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 39.81 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 39.81 +0.09 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 39.00 +0.25 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 32.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 45.35 -0.13 -0.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 18 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours can Trump pardon himself?
  • 52 mins British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
  • 5 hours CREO Syndicate – Ultrawealthy & Oil-igarchs Multi-Trillion Investments on Climate & Green
  • 2 days Trucking Demand; Refrigerated Vaccine Distribution
  • 2 days Renewables deprogramming
  • 20 hours One drawback of an EV . . . .
  • 2 days Is it true that Kamala Harris is a leftist or even a cryptocommunist?

Breaking News:

Renewed Lockdowns Threaten More Refinery Closures In Europe  

Three Catalysts That Will Control Oil Prices In 2021

Three Catalysts That Will Control Oil Prices In 2021

Oil market volatility has increased…

Oil Rig Count Falls For The First Time In 2 Months

Oil Rig Count Falls For The First Time In 2 Months

The U.S. oil rig count…

Oil Prices On Track For A Third Weekly Gain

Oil Prices On Track For A Third Weekly Gain

With optimism growing around a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 21, 2020, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Crude oil inventories at the Cushing storage hub in Oklahoma are approaching the high levels seen in April when limited storage capacity amid crashing demand contributed to the plunge in WTI Crude prices into negative territory.  Cushing is the designated delivery point for NYMEX crude oil futures contracts, and rapidly dwindling spare capacity there spooked the oil market at the end of April and early May. 

Commercial stocks at Cushing rose to 61.6 million barrels in the week to November 13, according to the latest data from the weekly petroleum report of the Energy Information Administration (EIA). That’s up from 60.4 million barrels in stocks at the hub at the end of the previous week, and a 39.3-percent jump compared to the same week in 2019 when inventories at Cushing stood at 44.2 million barrels.  

The current stockpile at Cushing means that the hub is full to around 81 percent of its capacity of 76 million barrels, according to Bloomberg’s estimates.

To compare, in the first week of May at the peak Cushing inventories this year, commercial crude oil inventories at the site exceeded 65 million barrels, which was 83 percent of the site’s working capacity, according to EIA data. Between early May and the last week of June, crude oil inventories at the storage hub had decreased to 45.6 million barrels, but they started rising again in July, weekly data from the EIA shows.

Related: Total Bets Big On Libya’s Oil Industry

Analysts do not expect a repeat of the April negative price of oil because trading and clearing houses put limits to retail traders’ bets after the crash, while exchange traded funds (ETFs) of oil spread the risks by limiting the piling of contracts into front-month months.  

Even without a new slump in prices because of storage limits, the near-term prospects for oil demand in the United States are not rosy as some states return to re-imposing restrictions and curfews as COVID-19 cases soar.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Japanese Refiners Anticipate An Extension Of OPEC+ Oil Cuts

Next Post

Latin America’s Next Oil Hotspot
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come

Why The Oil Industry Is Set To Thrive For Decades To Come
A Major Oil Rally Could Be On The Horizon

A Major Oil Rally Could Be On The Horizon
Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend

Blackrock and Fidelity Are Betting Big On This $130 Trillion Mega-Trend
Oil Majors Are Paying The Price For Investing In Renewables

Oil Majors Are Paying The Price For Investing In Renewables
Graphene’s Big Moment In Energy May Have Finally Arrived

Graphene’s Big Moment In Energy May Have Finally Arrived



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com