LNG Shippers Are ''Printing Money'' Despite Huge Volatility

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.58 -0.21 -0.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.70 +0.56 +0.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.938 +0.207 +5.55%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.318 -0.014 -0.58%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.205 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 71.94 -1.52 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.205 -0.001 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 74.22 +0.67 +0.91%
Graph up Murban 3 days 75.93 +0.75 +1.00%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 71.40 -0.31 -0.43%
Graph down Basra Light 27 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 77.17 -0.38 -0.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.38 -0.47 -0.62%
Chart Girassol 3 days 76.14 -0.59 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 13 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 57.79 +1.03 +1.81%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 72.79 +1.03 +1.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 74.19 +1.03 +1.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 69.19 +1.03 +1.51%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 63.54 +1.03 +1.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 63.54 +1.03 +1.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 68.99 +1.03 +1.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 69.64 +1.03 +1.50%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 64.29 +1.03 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 75.32 +1.47 +1.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 73.42 -1.41 -1.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 6 days 65.07 +0.26 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 63.00 +1.75 +2.86%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 76.75 +1.90 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days A Graphite Shortage Could Derail The EV Boom
  • 16 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 hours Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 days "Energy Groups Call For Government Intervention As Power Prices Skyrocket" by City A.M.
  • 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 4 days Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies
  • 4 days Oil Decline Theory and Peak Oil

Breaking News:

Europe Faces Rolling Blackouts Amid Energy Crisis

Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems

Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems

Water usage is one of…

U.S. Exchanges Eye Indian Tech And Energy As Chinese Companies Get The Boot

U.S. Exchanges Eye Indian Tech And Energy As Chinese Companies Get The Boot

adhere to American accounting standards.

Coal On Track To Break Records Despite Efforts To Curb Production

Coal On Track To Break Records Despite Efforts To Curb Production

Coal production is on track…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

LNG Shippers Are ''Printing Money'' Despite Huge Volatility

By ZeroHedge - Dec 27, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Shippers of containerized goods were caught off guard this year. Never before had container spot rates risen so far, so fast. But shippers of liquid and dry bulk commodities know such cost swings all too well.

When bulk commodity transport demand exceeds supply, shipping spot rates can keep rising until cargo shippers’ profit margins are erased. The spectacular rise and fall of liquefied natural gas shipping rates is the latest example.

LNG carriers boast the highest day rates of any cargo vessel type. Shippers can afford to pay eye-wateringly high freight because the profit on moving a cargo can be enormous: In mid-November, a cargo could be bought for $20 million in the U.S. and sold for $120 million in Asia.

The wild ride for spot rates began early this year as cold temperatures pushed up commodity pricing in Asia. An LNG carrier was chartered for $350,000 per day in January, a new all-time high for any cargo vessel. 

Then rates crashed. U.S. Gulf-Japan rates were down to just $16,800 in mid-March.

Rates rebounded to a new record high last month. The Baltic Exchange assessment for the Australia-Japan route for a tri-fuel, diesel-engine (TFDE) LNG carrier peaked at $366,700 per day in late November. Lloyd’s List reported that one vessel was chartered for $424,000 per day.

Shippers of containerized goods were caught off guard this year. Never before had container spot rates risen so far, so fast. But shippers of liquid and dry bulk commodities know such cost swings all too well.

When bulk commodity transport demand exceeds supply, shipping spot rates can keep rising until cargo shippers’ profit margins are erased. The spectacular rise and fall of liquefied natural gas shipping rates is the latest example. Related: Canada And The UK Are Eyeing Massive Tidal Power Developments

LNG carriers boast the highest day rates of any cargo vessel type. Shippers can afford to pay eye-wateringly high freight because the profit on moving a cargo can be enormous: In mid-November, a cargo could be bought for $20 million in the U.S. and sold for $120 million in Asia.

The wild ride for spot rates began early this year as cold temperatures pushed up commodity pricing in Asia. An LNG carrier was chartered for $350,000 per day in January, a new all-time high for any cargo vessel. 

Then rates crashed. U.S. Gulf-Japan rates were down to just $16,800 in mid-March.

Rates rebounded to a new record high last month. The Baltic Exchange assessment for the Australia-Japan route for a tri-fuel, diesel-engine (TFDE) LNG carrier peaked at $366,700 per day in late November. Lloyd’s List reported that one vessel was chartered for $424,000 per day.

LNG prices in Asia averaged $5 per metric million British thermal unit (MMBtu) higher than in Europe in October and November, which “instigated a significant amount of reexport trading opportunities from West to East” that “catapulted spot rates,” explained Mørkedal. In contrast, the European gas price was $6 per MMBtu above Asia’s on Monday, “the widest [spread] we have observed on record” and one that has “reduced West-East trading,” he said.

LNG shipping still ‘very healthy’

LNG shipping remains profitable despite the collapse in spot rates. “Even at these lower rates, companies are printing money,” noted Nolan.

Also, spot business is less important to LNG shipowners than to owners or operators in any other ocean segment. Spot rates make the headlines, but the overwhelming majority of LNG shipping revenues derive from time charters.

Chartering activity “has been plentiful of late with several newbuilding deals concluded for delivery in 2024-25 with charters in the seven- to 10-year time frame,” Mørkedal said last week.

Regarding on-the-water LNG carriers, “term charters continue to be discussed in the one- to three-year time frame,” he said. One-year TFDE charters are going for $90,000 per day and MEGI-propulsion carriers for $115,000 per day.

“The LNG shipping market remains very healthy even with spot rates easing from their extreme highs as time-charter activity remains robust,” the Clarksons analyst affirmed.

By FreightWaves via Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Exchanges Eye Indian Tech And Energy As Chinese Companies Get The Boot
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records

Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records
Oil Prices Crash On Renewed Omicron Panic

Oil Prices Crash On Renewed Omicron Panic
Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows

Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows
Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic

Germany’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Could Be Catastrophic
Oil Prices Bounce Back On Bullish News

Oil Prices Bounce Back On Bullish News



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com