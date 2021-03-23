Kazakhstan Is Eager To Abandon The OPEC+ Deal

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 57.59 -0.17 -0.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 60.79 -3.83 -5.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 14 mins SellBuy 2.516 +0.008 +0.32%
Graph down Heating Oil 57 mins SellBuy 1.736 -0.013 -0.73%
Graph down Gasoline 46 mins 1.879 -0.018 -0.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.53 +0.05 +0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 63.53 +0.05 +0.08%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 60.95 -1.96 -3.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.22 +0.75 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 49 mins 57.86 -3.80 -6.16%
Chart Gasoline 46 mins 1.879 -0.018 -0.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 62.82 -0.37 -0.59%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 63.57 -0.05 -0.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 57.76 -1.71 -2.88%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 61.69 -3.59 -5.50%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 60.52 -2.09 -3.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 60.95 -1.96 -3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 60.95 -1.96 -3.12%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 61.54 -2.04 -3.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.22 +0.75 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 50.97 +1.42 +2.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 hour 50.51 +0.12 +0.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 60.56 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 61.96 +0.12 +0.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 hour 58.91 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 hour 57.51 +0.12 +0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 hour 57.51 +0.12 +0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 hour 58.31 +0.12 +0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 63.66 +0.12 +0.19%
Chart Central Alberta 1 hour 57.81 +0.12 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.53 +0.05 +0.08%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 54.25 -3.75 -6.47%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 48.00 -3.75 -7.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 64.79 +1.64 +2.60%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 51.71 -3.79 -6.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 55.66 -3.79 -6.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 55.66 -3.79 -6.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 54.25 -3.75 -6.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.94 +0.13 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 59 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 mins Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 1 day Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 5 hours Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 4 days Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 2 mins North Face gets Powned

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall Further After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?

Moscow is silently investing in…

Canada’s Oil & Gas Mergers Hit Record $18 Billion So Far This Year

Canada’s Oil & Gas Mergers Hit Record $18 Billion So Far This Year

Canada’s energy industry saw a…

The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is About To Release Its 2020 Results

The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is About To Release Its 2020 Results

Saudi Aramco will release its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Kazakhstan Is Eager To Abandon The OPEC+ Deal

By Viktor Katona - Mar 23, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Kazakhstan meticulously studied the lessons of the 2014/2015 oil slump and has so far survived the last 12 months’ market depression with legislative and executive poise. Though still heavily dependent on oil revenues, the Kazakh authorities have seen the tenge depreciate over the course of 2020, digesting most of the COVID-triggered domestic shocks. Thanks to a traditionally low level of indebtedness (around 19% before COVID hit in, currently around 24% of GDP) and substantial international reserves, Astana still has a lot of leeway to restart economic growth in 2021. Pinning its hopes on the pandemic’s soonest end, Kazakhstan will be seeking to leave the production-curbing period of its OPEC+ participation behind and maximize output from its Kashagan-Tengiz-Karachaganak trio to the highest extent possible. All the while Kazakhstan’s short-to-mid term production prospects look staggering, its long-term ambitions remain mired in doubt and speculation.

Impossible as it is to guarantee the correctness of production data, it seems that Kazakhstan has, by and large, failed to stick to its 1.86mbd production plateau, only doing so in January 2021. At the same time, Kazakhstan might have produced even more and could have ramped up Kashagan much higher than it did. The Kashagan field has reached its “pilot-phase” plateau of 400kbpd, however, due to Kazakhstan’s participation in the OPEC+ production curtailments the supergiant field’s actual output oscillated around 280-300kbpd. According to the Kazakh Energy Ministry, a final decision on Kashagan’s 2nd development phase is expected at some point this year – the government will primarily aim for a 1 BCm per year gas-processing plant next to the field, which would normally boost the field’s maximum production from 0.4 to 0.6mbpd. Absent any agreement with the operating NCOC consortium, there is no guarantee that the 2023 completion deadline stipulated by the Energy Ministry remains tenable. Related: California Senators Urge Biden To Phase Out Gasoline Cars

The Tengiz Expansion Project is assumed to come onstream in 2023, a year later than initially assumed – just as the chronological timeline has shifted, the project’s total cost witnessed an inflation from $37 to $45 billion. With this, the nominal production capacity of Kazakhstan’s largest oilfield will be hiked by 260kbpd to 860kbpd. The other Soviet legacy giant in production for almost 40 years, Karachaganak, has seen the long-standing row over the field’s profit oil allocation resolved (seemingly to everyone’s satisfaction) in December last year, paving the way for the PRK-1A project. It is assumed that PRK-1A, by means of adding further two gas back-injection compressors, will maintain the field’s current plateau level of 200-220kbpd which otherwise would have started to decline in the mid-2020s.

In terms of 2020 production, Kashagan still managed to pull of a year-on-year increase, bringing the annual average of 303kbpd (7% up from 2019). Tengiz dropped 11% year-on-year to 530kbpd and the remaining element of Kazakhstan’s Top 3, the Karachaganak field rose to 243kbpd over the course of 2020 (up by 8%). Beyond the three megaprojects, most of Kazakhstan’s production is focused on smaller assets, therefore it should come as no surprise that the national oil company KazMunayGaz (KMG) has borne the brunt of decreased interest in Kazakh acreage. Its dependence on legacy fields, most of them mature and already well into their stage of terminal decline, resulted KMG’s production falling 6% on an annual basis from 2019, to 160kbpd. Not only is KMG’s production falling, its proven and probable (2P) reserves decreased to 635 million tons of oil equivalent, down 41mtoe from 2019. Related: Saudi Arabia Sidelined By Biden's Middle East Strategy

According to media reports that transpired in early March, BP has notified KazMunayGaz in late 2020 that it would not purse the exploration joint venture that it had with KMG, focusing on the Kalamkas-More, Zhemchuzhiny and Greater Zhambyl fields. The initial memorandum of understanding between the two companies was signed in May 2019, however the erstwhile traction was quickly ground to a halt by BP’s new strategic commitment not to invest in countries/frontiers in which the British major is not currently active. BP’s termination of its Kazakh commitments is not the first incident of Western majors renouncing on their projects in offshore Kazakhstan in the past couple of years. A part of the blocks BP has now relinquished were previously assessed by Shell and NCOC.

Shell quit the Khazar (also known as Zhemchuzhiny) project in October 2019, having invested some $900 million into appraisal and exploration works and surveying. Shell’s quitting of Kalamkas-More (before any net-zero ambitions) conveys a much more complex story as the main narrative at the time revolved around borderline-profitable project economics. Concurrently in October 2019, NCOC, the entity developing the Kashagan field, had given up on the Kalamkas-more block which at that point was part of the Kashagan license area. Thus, rights to both blocks were returned to the Kazakh authorities and Astana wasted little time to reallocate it to BP. First rejected by Shell/NCOC, now relinquished by BP, the same acreage in and around Kashagan is now bound to find a new owner.  

It seems that there is already an interested party in getting into the blocks relinquished by BP, Russia’s leading private oil producer LUKOIL. Since the reasons for terminating the BP-KMG joint venture do not immediately reflect the reserve base of the blocks involved, the Russian firm might actually capitalize on others’ carbon emissions goals. In addition to the above, LUKOIL is also seeking to clinch the offshore Al-Farabi block (formerly known as I-R-2, now renamed after a 10th century philosopher). The contract has been under negotiation for some time already, LUKOIL and KMG have signed a heads-of agreement back in June 2019 and then a rights and obligations-stipulating agreement in October 2020. Al-Farabi, in water depths of some 150 meters, abuts LUKOIL’s Tsentralnoye prospect, already within Russia’s territorial waters.

By Viktor Katona for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Falls 6% As Bearish Sentiment Returns

Next Post

India Looks To Lure Energy Investors Away From China
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Sees Biggest Single-Day Loss Since April 2020

Oil Sees Biggest Single-Day Loss Since April 2020
Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers
Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News

Oil Plunges On A Wave Of Bearish News
Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?
The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance

The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com