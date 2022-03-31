Japan Looks To Become A Leader In Asia’s Green Energy Push

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 100.8 -7.00 -6.49%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 107.9 -5.54 -4.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.629 +0.024 +0.43%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 hours 3.673 -0.136 -3.57%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 3.187 -0.138 -4.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +3.56 +3.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +3.56 +3.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.3 +3.95 +3.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 +0.41 +0.37%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 105.2 +3.48 +3.42%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 3.187 -0.138 -4.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 108.4 -0.05 -0.05%
Graph down Murban 2 days 109.8 -0.22 -0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 109.3 +4.38 +4.18%
Graph down Basra Light 122 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 115.6 +4.03 +3.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 114.3 +3.95 +3.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.3 +3.95 +3.58%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.8 +4.11 +3.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 +0.41 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 94.71 +3.51 +3.85%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 93.72 +3.58 +3.97%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 110.0 +3.58 +3.36%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 108.2 +3.58 +3.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 106.1 +3.58 +3.49%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 103.3 +3.58 +3.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 103.3 +3.58 +3.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 105.4 +3.58 +3.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 108.9 +3.58 +3.40%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 103.6 +3.58 +3.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 109.7 +3.56 +3.36%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 104.3 +3.50 +3.47%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 98.00 +3.50 +3.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 108.4 +0.06 +0.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 101.8 +3.58 +3.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 105.7 +3.58 +3.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 105.7 +3.58 +3.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 104.3 +3.50 +3.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.00 +3.50 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.8 +3.58 +3.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 22 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 4 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 18 hours "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 1 day Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 4 days Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes

Breaking News:

World’s Top Banks Financed Fossil Fuels With $742 Billion In 2021

The Beginning Of The End Of Globalization

The Beginning Of The End Of Globalization

Russia’s decoupling from the global…

Mission Impossible: Predicting The Oil Market

Mission Impossible: Predicting The Oil Market

In yet another crazy week…

Could Fracking Save Colombia’s Energy Industry?

Could Fracking Save Colombia’s Energy Industry?

Despite high oil prices, Colombia’s…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Japan Looks To Become A Leader In Asia’s Green Energy Push

By Felicity Bradstock - Mar 31, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Japan has announced big plans to ramp up its renewable energy and nuclear power capacity.
  • Japan’s nuclear sector has been a point of contention in the years following the Fukushima disaster, but the country is beginning to warm back up to its potential.
  • With its rapid innovations in public transport and growing interest in its offshore wind potential, Japan could emerge as a leader in Asia’s green energy push.
Join Our Community

Japan has recently announced big plans to invest in renewables and bring back nuclear power - the first big move on nuclear since the Fukushima disaster. With international organisations putting pressure on governments to establish net-zero carbon emissions targets, Japan is responding by developing its renewable and nuclear energy sectors. With rapid innovations in cleaner public transport and international interest in the country’s offshore wind, it could soon lead Asia in green energy.  Despite much controversy, the EU moved to label nuclear power and natural gas ‘green’ earlier this year, deeming them vital to a transition away from coal and oil towards lower-carbon alternatives. Some question whether nuclear is sustainable, accusing the European Commission of greenwashing. However, as nuclear operations can be carbon-neutral many governments are welcoming it as an energy source as they strive for net-zero in the face of mounting global pressure.  

In Japan, nuclear power has been seen as highly controversial since the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, which saw a meltdown at three of its reactors following an earthquake and a tsunami. But the tables may have turned, as Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported that 53 percent of people surveyed are in favour of restarting Japan’s decommissioned nuclear reactors, with 38 percent against it. This marks the first majority since the event.

Related: Why We Cannot Just “Unplug” Our Current Energy System

Due to the disaster, Japan’s nuclear power fell from contributing 13 percent of the country’s electricity needs in 2010 to just 1 percent in 2012, as the majority of its nuclear power plants were decommissioned. But natural disasters, such as earthquakes, and extreme temperatures have left Japan in a state of poor energy security at times as the energy mix has decreased. This month, a rise in the use of heating due to freezing temperatures saw the government introduce thermostat restrictions to avoid power outages. 

And following this recent energy concern, the Japanese government is once again looking to nuclear power to improve its security. Japan announced a target last year for renewable energy to contribute a third of the country’s power by 2030, but to achieve this it will have to restart many of its nuclear reactors, with 10 already resumed. The government hopes nuclear power will account for between 20 and 22 percent of electricity production by 2030. But with widespread opposition still, this will not be an easy task. 

The head of the Energy Economics and Society Research Institute in Tokyo, Go Matsuo, said of the need to diversify Japan’s energy mix “Many power plants in the country have been closing” and “There needs to be a fundamental shift in how to encourage investment in the area. Investment in large-scale power generation takes seven to eight years to decide, so that means there is an urgency,” he stated.

As a major emitter of CO2, Japan has long been looking at ways to decrease its greenhouse gasses by shifting to renewables in line with global targets. The country aims to become carbon-neutral by 2050, meaning it has a lot of work ahead of it as the sixth-biggest carbon emitter worldwide.  Related: OPEC+ To Use Rystad, WoodMac Data Instead Of IEA

Recent interest from international oil and gas majors will see Japan expand its wind energy sector. This month BP agreed on a strategic partnership with Japanese firm Marubeni that will focus on offshore wind operations as well as other low-carbon projects, such as hydrogen. BP purchased a 49 percent stake in a wind project, although more information about the development off the coast of Japan has not been released yet.

This move supports the government target of 10GW of offshore wind power by 2030. This figure is expected to increase further to between 30 and 45GW by 2040. The IEA stated of Japan’s aims, “It will also be important to develop different decarbonization scenarios and to prepare for the possibility that certain low-carbon technologies, such as nuclear, might not expand as quickly as hoped.”

But in Japan’s transport sector, low-carbon developments are already well underway. Tokyu Corp. announced this month that it will be running all services on solar power and other renewable sources from April. The company, which has 105km of rail lines running between Tokyo and the Kanagawa Prefecture, introduced hydropower and geothermal-powered trains in 2019. And as it expands, Tokyu hopes to reduce its carbon emissions by as much as 46.2 percent by 2030 and around net zero by 2050.

Similarly, Japan’s largest railway firm, East Japan Railway Co., announced plans to test its first hydrogen-powered train this month. The $35 million Hybari train is expected to have a range of 140km and achieve a top speed of 100km an hour. It hopes to commence commercial services in 2030.

Japan has long shied away from nuclear power following the devastating Fukushima disaster around a decade ago. But as the government looks to diversify the country’s energy mix as a means of boosting its long-term energy security and reducing its reliance on fossil fuels, nuclear projects may be back on the table. In addition, Japan will likely expand its renewable energy sector as international oil and gas majors show increasing interest in the industry.  

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Get Ready To Pay More For Your Next Flight
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global
Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years

Oil Prices Drop As China Initiates Biggest Covid Lockdown In 2 Years
Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices Despite Record Discounts For Russian Crude
High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand

High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand
Are You Really Being ‘Gouged’ At The Gas Pump?

Are You Really Being ‘Gouged’ At The Gas Pump?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com