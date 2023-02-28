Russia’s Oil Exports Still Strong Despite Sanctions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.01 +1.33 +1.76%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.87 +1.42 +1.72%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.15 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.744 +0.013 +0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.427 +0.059 +2.48%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.57 -1.12 -1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.57 -1.12 -1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.64 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 74.23 -0.64 -0.85%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.427 +0.059 +2.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.20 -0.17 -0.21%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.21 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.03 -0.62 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 456 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.45 -0.50 -0.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.51 -0.57 -0.69%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.94 -0.44 -0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.64 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.66 +0.14 +0.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 54.43 -0.64 -1.16%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 77.83 -0.64 -0.82%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 76.08 -0.64 -0.83%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 73.23 -0.64 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 69.93 -0.64 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 69.93 -0.64 -0.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 71.23 -0.64 -0.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 80.18 -0.64 -0.79%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 69.53 -0.64 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 78.57 -1.12 -1.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.00 -0.75 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 79.80 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.21 -0.64 -0.93%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.16 -0.64 -0.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.16 -0.64 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.00 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 34 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.34 -0.64 -0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 31 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Russia’s Oil Exports Still Strong Despite Sanctions

High Gas Prices Could Be The New Normal For Europe

High Gas Prices Could Be The New Normal For Europe

All the latest developments in…

EU To Ban Exports Of $12 Billion In Products Used By Russian Military

EU To Ban Exports Of $12 Billion In Products Used By Russian Military

The EU’s latest sanctions package…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Oil Exports Still Strong Despite Sanctions

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 28, 2023, 12:30 PM CST

Russia’s crude oil producers managed to export 7.32 million barrels per day of crude oil and crude oil products in February, Kpler data showed, indicating to some that the ban on Russian seaborne crude shipments into Europe and the price cap mechanism have done little to curb the flow of Russia’s crude.

The 7.32 million barrels per day of crude oil exported from Russia in February is largely on par with that exported in December, shortly after the crude sanctions went into effect.

But that comparison is based on a December that saw Russia’s exports lower due to weather-related disruptions, pushing some shipments into January. Russia’s January petroleum exports increased as a result, and now February’s exports have fallen back to December levels. And once again, inclement weather has restricted the amount of crude Russia has been able to export this month, with the port of Novorossiysk “repeatedly shut down this month.” Kpler crude analyst Viktor Katona told Bloomberg.

For March, Russia has stated its intention to cut its crude oil production by 500,000 barrels per day, and India is facing increased scrutiny from financiers to prove that its crude oil purchased from Russia was purchased below the $60 price cap, Bloomberg noted.

Earlier this week, new calculations from the Institute of International Finance, Columbia University, and the University of California determined that Russia took in more money in the weeks that followed the oil price cap than the cap allowed. On average, the calculations show that Russia sold its crude oil for about $74 in the four weeks following the December 5 price cap. The authors of the published analysis called for “further investigation of these transactions and reinforces the need for stepped-up enforcement.”

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russian Oil And Gas Project Misses Output Targets After Exxon Exit

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

Has Saudi Arabia’s Relationship With Russia Reached Its Limits?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com