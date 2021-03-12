JP Morgan: U.S. Shale Production Set To Climb

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 20 mins SellBuy 65.61 -0.41 -0.62%
Graph down Brent Crude 18 mins SellBuy 69.19 -0.44 -0.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 20 mins 2.600 -0.068 -2.55%
Graph up Mars US 20 mins 66.27 +1.58 +2.44%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 67.39 +1.79 +2.73%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 2.150 +0.012 +0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.17 +1.57 +2.36%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 68.17 +1.57 +2.36%
Chart Bonny Light 16 hours 68.37 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 64.48 +1.65 +2.63%
Chart Natural Gas 20 mins 2.600 -0.068 -2.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 16 hours 67.86 +1.07 +1.60%
Graph up Murban 16 hours 68.42 +1.06 +1.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 16 hours 66.23 +0.09 +0.14%
Graph down Basra Light 16 hours 69.36 -0.19 -0.27%
Graph down Saharan Blend 16 hours 68.47 -0.13 -0.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 16 hours 68.37 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 16 hours 68.37 +0.18 +0.26%
Chart Girassol 16 hours 69.01 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 67.39 +1.79 +2.73%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 54.96 +1.56 +2.92%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 54.92 +1.63 +3.06%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 65.02 +1.58 +2.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 66.42 +1.58 +2.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 63.87 +1.63 +2.62%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 61.97 +1.58 +2.62%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 61.97 +1.58 +2.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 63.22 +1.23 +1.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 68.62 +1.58 +2.36%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 62.42 +1.38 +2.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 68.17 +1.57 +2.36%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Graph down Giddings 16 hours 55.75 -0.50 -0.89%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 67.51 +0.17 +0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 16 hours 59.56 -0.41 -0.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 16 hours 63.51 -0.41 -0.64%
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 63.51 -0.41 -0.64%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.25 +1.50 +2.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.41 +1.58 +2.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 2 days Texas forced to have rolling black outs, primarily because of large declines in output from fossil fuel power plants
  • 3 hours ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 5 hours Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 1 hour Wyoming Lawmakers try new ways to block coal plant closures
  • 24 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 hours America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 2 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 3 days Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 2 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 2 days IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN

Breaking News:

China’s Steel Industry Has Been Hit Hard By Its ‘War On Pollution’

Biden Is Playing A Dangerous Game In The Middle East

Biden Is Playing A Dangerous Game In The Middle East

President Biden’s diffuse Iran policy…

Analysts Expect Further Growth For Booming Energy Sector

Analysts Expect Further Growth For Booming Energy Sector

Since the vaccine-led recovery of…

Why Are Investors Turning Their Backs On Fossil Fuel Projects?

Why Are Investors Turning Their Backs On Fossil Fuel Projects?

Over the next five years,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

JP Morgan: U.S. Shale Production Set To Climb

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 12, 2021, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

Current oil prices are high enough to warrant increased U.S. shale activity in the second half of the year if prices hold around these levels, according to JP Morgan.

“At current prices, most U.S. onshore operators are economic, leaving a vast group of operators, from large public companies to private players, in good position to ramp up activity in 2H21 and build solid momentum for higher volumes in 2022,” analysts at JP Morgan said in a weekly note as carried by Reuters.

Early on Friday, the spot U.S. benchmark WTI Crude was trading at over $65 per barrel, at $65.76 as of 7 a.m. ET.

Following the largest ever annual collapse in U.S. crude oil production in 2020, the U.S. shale patch is not rushing to ramp up production in 2021, even though oil prices have rallied by 30 percent this year. U.S. producers, especially large listed companies, are expected to stick to capital discipline and reward shareholders rather than ramp up production. However, smaller privately held oil firms are benefiting from higher oil prices as their primary way of generating cash is increased production. This could spoil the oil management policy of the OPEC+ group again.

Related Video: Fukushima's Radioactive Wastewater Disaster

Most analysts believe that most public companies will stick to discipline. OPEC+ also seems to have gambled on expectations that U.S. shale will look at higher profits instead of production this time - unlike in any of the previous oil price spikes in recent years - when it decided not to raise production from April, except for small increases for Russia and Kazakhstan.

In view of the recent high prices, JP Morgan now expects U.S. oil production to average 11.36 million bpd in 2021, slightly up from 11.32 million bpd last year.

The EIA still sees U.S. crude oil production this year slightly down from last year, at 11.1 million bpd. However, in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook published this week, EIA expects U.S. production in 2022 at 12.0 million bpd, up by 500,000 bpd compared to the February STEO forecast because of higher expected crude oil prices.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Carbon Capture Make Clean Oil Production A Reality?

Next Post

Oil Prices Slip As U.S. Rig Count Falls
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die

Biden’s Energy Secretary To Oil Industry: Adapt Or Die
How Oil Could Go To $100 Per Barrel

How Oil Could Go To $100 Per Barrel
Saudi Surprise Cut May Have Lasting Effect On Oil Prices

Saudi Surprise Cut May Have Lasting Effect On Oil Prices
The Crisis Isn't Over For Oil Refiners

The Crisis Isn't Over For Oil Refiners
Nigeria’s Lawsuits Against Shell Could Cause Oil Major Exodus

Nigeria’s Lawsuits Against Shell Could Cause Oil Major Exodus



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com