Israel-Hamas Conflict Casts Shadow Over COP28 Success

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 89.02 -0.35 -0.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.22 -0.16 -0.17%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.74 +0.96 +1.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.923 -0.034 -1.15%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.371 +0.010 +0.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 90.85 +0.70 +0.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 90.85 +0.70 +0.78%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.57 -0.09 -0.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 -8.96 -9.49%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 87.82 +1.05 +1.21%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.371 +0.010 +0.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.69 -1.46 -1.58%
Graph down Murban 2 days 93.11 -0.92 -0.98%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 92.99 +3.02 +3.36%
Graph down Basra Light 690 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 93.66 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 93.57 -0.09 -0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.57 -0.09 -0.10%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.30 -0.15 -0.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 -8.96 -9.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 143 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 63.87 +1.10 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 90.52 +1.10 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 88.77 +1.10 +1.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 84.32 +1.10 +1.32%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 80.87 +1.10 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 80.87 +1.10 +1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 83.67 +1.10 +1.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 89.67 +1.10 +1.24%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 81.82 +1.10 +1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 90.85 +0.70 +0.78%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.85 +1.05 +1.24%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 79.60 +1.05 +1.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 93.07 +0.93 +1.01%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.95 +1.05 +1.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 85.85 +1.05 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.85 +1.05 +1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.75 +0.75 +0.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 79.50 +1.00 +1.27%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.82 +1.55 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 days Kidnapped by an electric car
  • 1 day Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 1 day Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

India Looks To Make Solar Modules Locally

The U.S. Is Running Out Of Ways To Influence Oil Prices

The U.S. Is Running Out Of Ways To Influence Oil Prices

The U.S. is quickly running…

China Could Rescue The West From The Diesel Crunch

China Could Rescue The West From The Diesel Crunch

China could ease the global…

Groundbreaking Dual-Purpose Batteries Store Energy And Capture CO2

Groundbreaking Dual-Purpose Batteries Store Energy And Capture CO2

Researchers have developed a fast,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently he works as a Senior Researcher at Hill Tower Resource Advisors. Next…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Israel-Hamas Conflict Casts Shadow Over COP28 Success

By Cyril Widdershoven - Oct 20, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • The economic significance of the Hamas-Israel conflict is relatively minor when considering the role of the Israeli and Gaza economies in global economic growth or GDP.
  • The emotional impact, and therefore the geopolitical significance of the conflict has rapidly outpaced the economic consequences.
  • With just a month remaining before COP28, the voices and political positions of Arab countries and OPEC will be pivotal.
Join Our Community
Dubai oil

The success of COP28 in Dubai, UAE, is facing immense pressure due to the aftermath of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and the ongoing Israeli conflict with Gaza. This not only diverted media attention from the 2023 gathering but also threatens to further fragment the global climate discussion. Currently, power dynamics are being established to discuss the role of hydrocarbons in the future energy mix or as a cornerstone of the energy transition. The existing tension between mainstream Western countries and the rest of the world is intensifying, not only because of differences in energy transition strategies but also due to the struggle between pro-Israel and anti-Israeli factions. Undoubtedly, the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel is overshadowing global cooperation. The potential for a regional war looms as hostilities by Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed groups increase. Meanwhile, the mishandling of critical information regarding casualties in Gaza and the responsible parties is stoking unrest in the Arab world. Arab governments, especially Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the UAE, must manage the emotional backlash within their borders while contending with mounting pressure from both Western and Eastern powers to declare their official stances. The repercussions of all these developments will be evident in discussions and governmental meetings in Dubai in the coming weeks.

Related: China To Curb Graphite Exports In Latest Trade Spat

The dream of de-escalation in the Middle East, the profound impact of the existing Abraham Accords, and the potential rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia have been significantly shaken, though not irreparably shattered. In the West, even issues like climate change and global warming have taken a back seat for the moment. The looming threat of a regional war involving Iran poses a more immediate concern for Arab leaders and the global economy than the anticipated conflict between Western environmental activists, NGOs, and proponents of hydrocarbon-based energy. The necessity of an energy transition is still acknowledged, as all global stakeholders remain convinced that fossil fuels (excluding hydrocarbons as a whole) must be replaced by green energy or nuclear options. However, this entire energy transition discourse has been relegated to page 28 of newspapers, as regional stability and security of energy supply to global markets take precedence.

The economic significance of the Hamas-Israel conflict is relatively minor when considering the role of the Israeli and Gaza economies in global economic growth or GDP. Yet, the emotional impact is already substantial, causing concern among Western investors and operators regarding their current operations in the region, with future investments already put on hold unofficially. A regional war or further destabilization of Arab governments, however, poses a much more significant threat to global economic growth and the security of energy supply. It is not just the supply of oil and gas that is at risk; a war could potentially disrupt major maritime transport routes, such as the Strait of Hormuz, Bab El Mandab, or the Suez Canal. When considering the debilitating effects of the Ever Given incident, a regional war would dwarf its impact.

Another casualty of the ongoing conflict is multilateral climate cooperation. In light of the tensions in the Arab world and cultural conflicts in the Western world, the prospects for reaching agreements following the Hamas-Israel war are dwindling. In the event of a regional war, no agreements will likely be reached, as Western financiers grow disinterested, Western governments become apprehensive about commitments, and the rest of the world seeks to turn it into a global crisis pitting the West against the Global South.

The overarching issue that will come to the forefront is the cost of the energy transition and greening of the economy. With a new crisis in the Middle East, which is a major producer of green hydrogen, green ammonia, and electricity, ongoing instability will inevitably lead to higher costs across the board. Simultaneously, hydrocarbon producers, including Western countries like the USA, Canada, the UK, Norway, and others, will grapple with increased oil and gas costs and substantial windfalls in the future. The heightened instability in the Arab region, potentially with support from the Global South, will further strain already tenuous geopolitical relations.

Without the leadership of the UAE, one of the primary advocates of the Abraham Accords, facing substantial pressure from public sentiment, the ability to promote a unified agenda for COP28 is diminishing. With just a month remaining before COP28, the voices and political positions of Arab countries and OPEC will be pivotal. Increased Arab involvement in the conflict may stabilize regimes, but it could hinder COP28 and future investments. A clearer divide between the OECD and the Global South, with Arab countries already leaning away from confronting Russia and China, is in the making. Global commitments will remain elusive as long as Hamas remains a significant player. Even without the Hamas incident on October 11, Russia's conflict in Ukraine and China's tensions with Taiwan would have presented major obstacles to overcome. Global warming and the energy transition are intertwined with geopolitics, rather than being mere natural phenomena or social constructs.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Oil Drillers Still Showing Discipline
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently he works as a Senior Researcher at Hill Tower Resource Advisors. Next…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Breakthrough Battery Paves The Way For Sustainable Homes

Breakthrough Battery Paves The Way For Sustainable Homes
Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product

Oil Poised To Become U.S.’ Single Largest Export Product
Is This The End Of Naked Short Selling?

Is This The End Of Naked Short Selling?
The Next Phase Of The U.S. Shale Revolution

The Next Phase Of The U.S. Shale Revolution
Kuwait And Saudi Arabia Team Up For Massive Gas Field Development

Kuwait And Saudi Arabia Team Up For Massive Gas Field Development

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com