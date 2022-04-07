Is Today’s Energy Shortage Worse Than The 1970s Oil Crisis?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 96.30 +0.27 +0.28%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 100.7 +0.15 +0.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 6.389 +0.030 +0.47%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.293 +0.025 +0.76%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 3.039 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.89 -5.59 -5.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 97.89 -5.59 -5.40%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 100.0 -4.79 -4.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.1 -1.92 -1.78%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 93.48 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 3.039 -0.001 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 97.18 -6.49 -6.26%
Graph down Murban 1 day 99.06 -6.33 -6.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 96.95 -5.58 -5.44%
Graph down Basra Light 129 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 100.7 -5.93 -5.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 100.0 -4.79 -4.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 100.0 -4.79 -4.57%
Chart Girassol 1 day 99.87 -5.22 -4.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.1 -1.92 -1.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 82.11 -5.46 -6.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 mins 81.93 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 mins 98.18 -0.20 -0.20%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 mins 96.43 -0.20 -0.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 mins 94.33 -0.20 -0.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 mins 91.48 -0.20 -0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 91.48 -0.20 -0.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 93.58 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 97.13 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 91.78 -0.20 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.89 -5.59 -5.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 92.50 -0.25 -0.27%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 86.25 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 107.7 +4.04 +3.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 89.98 -0.20 -0.22%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 93.93 -0.20 -0.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 93.93 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 92.50 -0.25 -0.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 86.50 -5.75 -6.23%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 105.0 -5.73 -5.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 12 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 hours PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days "Gazprom Halts Gas Shipments To Europe Via Critical Pipeline" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 days The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 7 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 days Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 6 days "Germany Gets Ready For Gas Rationing" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 3 days US oil facts
  • 6 days What Is Holding U.S. Oil Production Back?
  • 7 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum

Breaking News:

U.S. Congress Bans Imports Of Russian Crude Oil

Rumors Of A Coordinated Oil Reserve Release Keep Prices Rangebound

Rumors Of A Coordinated Oil Reserve Release Keep Prices Rangebound

Oil prices are rangebound as…

Venezuela’s Oil Industry Is Causing An Environmental Catastrophe

Venezuela’s Oil Industry Is Causing An Environmental Catastrophe

Venezuela’s oil industry is plagued…

French Power Prices Spike To €3,000 Per Megawatt-Hour Following Cold Snap

French Power Prices Spike To €3,000 Per Megawatt-Hour Following Cold Snap

Power prices in France soared…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Today’s Energy Shortage Worse Than The 1970s Oil Crisis?

By Irina Slav - Apr 07, 2022, 7:00 PM CDT
  • When Middle Eastern oil producers declared an oil embargo on exports to the U.S. in 1973, oil prices soared and the U.S. experienced significant fuel shortages.
  • Today’s energy crisis, which includes not only oil but also natural gas and coal, could be even worse than the infamous oil crisis of the 1970s.
  • The current energy crisis could soon be made worse as the EU moves to ban Russian coal and the U.S. struggles to meet its LNG commitments.
Join Our Community

In 1973, after the Yom Kippur war between Israel and a coalition of Arab countries, Middle Eastern oil producers declared an embargo on oil exports to the United States as punishment for its support of Israel. What followed was an energy crisis of epic proportions.  According to Daniel Yergin, the current energy crisis could be worse.

In the 1970s oil crisis, the price of oil soared fourfold over three months following the embargo. At the time, the United States had thought that the lost market share would hurt the producer states financially. But instead, those producers made up for that market share loss with considerably higher prices.

Consumers in the United States, however, suffered a severe blow in the form of fuel shortages and urgent energy conservation measures as the country’s consumption of oil had been growing incessantly for decades thanks to the cheap Middle Eastern oil.

Interestingly, although the embargo did not involve Europe, the continent suffered an even more severe blow because of the way prices rose following the Arab producers’ move. Fuel rationing was put in place and national speed limits were introduced to conserve fuel.

The latter measure, about speed limits, may sound familiar to those following the International Energy Agency’s recommendations for energy conservation: it is one of the ten steps the IEA listed as necessary to reduce the EU’s reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

The fact that today’s shortage involves all the fossil fuels rather than just oil is one of the reasons this crisis could be worse than the one in the 1970s, according to Yergin, who made his comments in an interview with Bloomberg this week.

“I think this is potentially worse,” the expert told Bloomberg. “It involves oil, natural gas, and coal, and it involves two countries that happen to be nuclear superpowers.”

Leaving aside the understandable unease that the latter part of the statement would spark in anyone in Europe or North America, the first one is telling. Europe depends on Russia for close to half of its coal and natural gas imports and about a quarter of its crude oil imports. And the EU just decided to ban Russian coal imports in an attempt to hurt the Russian economy as punishment for Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Related: Iran Is Ready To Sign The Nuclear Deal But Is Done With Negotiations

Here’s what happened after the announcement of the ban, which has yet to be approved, by the way. Indonesia hiked its own coal prices by 42 percent, Australian coal miners reported they have limited ability to replace Russian coal, and Asian coal prices soared amid reports that European buyers were hunting for replacement coal.

What’s happening in coal is pretty much what will be happening in oil and gas. As Yergin noted in his interview with Bloomberg, the global natural gas market is already quite tight, and there is no ready replacement for Russian gas should it stop flowing. That’s despite efforts on the part of U.S. LNG producers to boost exports.

Another energy expert, David Blackmon, went a step further this week on the Energy Transition podcast, saying that the U.S. did not have the physical means to fulfill the promise President Biden made to the EU of supplying an additional 15 billion cubic meters of gas in the form of LNG. Blackmon noted the time it takes to boost gas production and expand liquefaction capacity as well as the limited LNG tanker fleet and already existing LNG export commitments to other buyers.

In this environment of tight fossil fuel supply and demand that seems to significantly exceed this supply, things are already critical without any oil or gas embargos, which a senior EU official mentioned might become “necessary” at some point. The cost of living is rising across the continent, and governments are struggling to rein it in. If the EU goes down the embargo road the results could be disastrous, as virtually every analyst has been warning for weeks.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Don’t Blame Big Oil For High Gasoline Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated

U.S. Oil Demand Has Been Vastly Overestimated
One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis

One Of The Most Gas-Rich Countries In The World Is Facing An Energy Crisis
The Unstoppable Flow Of Russian Gas

The Unstoppable Flow Of Russian Gas
Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices To Record Premiums
How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire

How Biden’s Huge Strategic Oil Release Could Backfire



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com