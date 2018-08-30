Venezuela Claims It Aims To Boost Oil Production By 640,000 Bpd

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 69.94 +0.43 +0.62%
Brent Crude 10 mins 77.86 +0.40 +0.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.857 -0.006 -0.21%
Mars US 19 hours 71.51 +0.98 +1.39%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.48 -0.27 -0.36%
Urals 2 days 74.38 +0.68 +0.92%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.43 +1.14 +1.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.43 +1.14 +1.53%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.62 +0.40 +0.61%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.857 -0.006 -0.21%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.98 -0.78 -1.04%
Murban 2 days 75.90 -1.00 -1.30%
Iran Heavy 2 days 70.90 -0.23 -0.32%
Basra Light 2 days 76.62 +1.01 +1.34%
Saharan Blend 2 days 75.07 -0.11 -0.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.26 -0.13 -0.17%
Girassol 2 days 76.58 +0.13 +0.17%
Opec Basket 2 days 74.48 -0.27 -0.36%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.15 +0.55 +1.26%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 37.01 +0.98 +2.72%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.01 +0.98 +1.51%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 69.66 +0.98 +1.43%
Sweet Crude 2 days 51.51 +0.98 +1.94%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.11 +0.98 +2.33%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.11 +0.98 +2.33%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.76 +0.98 +1.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 63.76 +0.98 +1.56%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.51 +0.98 +2.02%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.43 +1.14 +1.53%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.00 +1.00 +1.54%
Giddings 2 days 59.75 +1.00 +1.70%
ANS West Coast 3 days 75.41 -0.37 -0.49%
West Texas Sour 2 days 63.46 +0.98 +1.57%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.41 +0.98 +1.48%
Eagle Ford 2 days 67.41 +0.98 +1.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.96 +0.98 +1.51%
Kansas Common 3 days 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.02 +0.98 +1.31%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Economic collapse? Iran's Khamenei Tells Rouhani, Ministers, To Solve Economic problems
  • 12 minutes Pentagon Could Restart War Drills with South Korea
  • 17 minutes China goes against US natural gas
  • 1 hour Pandemonium in Venezuela.
  • 3 hours Landmines and bombs - a part of the risk assessment process
  • 2 hours US Consumer Spending Up A Solid 0.4 Percent in July
  • 3 hours Dyson Gears Up For Electric Car Testing
  • 2 hours EU Deeply Disagrees With U.S. On Trade Despite Detente
  • 1 day California Lawmakers Set Goal for Carbon-Free Energy by 2045
  • 1 day NAFTA's not dead: US and Mexico Close To Reaching Deal
  • 22 hours WTI @ 69.33 headed for $70s - $80s end of August
  • 5 hours When to fill my tanks?
  • 7 hours "Migrants" & Europe
  • 15 hours Tesla Gigafactory To Be Powered 100% By “Tesla Solar” By End Of 2019
  • 21 hours French Environment Minister Resigns, Citing Lack Of Policy Progress
  • 20 hours Trump accuses Google Of Hiding 'Fair Media' Coverage of him

Breaking News:

BP, Shell, Total To Bid In Brazil’s Pre-Salt Oil Auction In September

Alt Text

Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging

European natural gas prices used…

Alt Text

Keystone XL Delayed…Again

The Keystone XL saga has…

Alt Text

U.S. Drillers Turn On The Brakes—Rig Count Remains Unchanged

Baker Hughes reported no change…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Venezuela Claims It Aims To Boost Oil Production By 640,000 Bpd

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 30, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Maduro PDVSA

Venezuela’s state oil firm PDVSA has said that it signed a US$430 million joint service agreement with seven companies that would help it increase its crude oil production by 641,000 barrels per day.

The companies will help PDVSA to raise production at wells at the oil fields Arecuna, Sanvi Guere, Orocual, Dación, Jusepín, Franquera-Moporo, and Carito – Pirital, the state firm said in a statement.

Currently, the 14 wells where Venezuela will look to boost production pump 384,000 bpd, Oil Minister Manuel Quevedo said, adding that “we have the opportunity to raise production by 641,000 bpd,” and hailing the agreement as “the beginning of a new era at PDVSA.”

This is not the first time that Venezuela has claimed it has grand plans to boost its production. Quevedo said last month that he had discussed plans with PDVSA to raise the country’s crude oil production in the second half of the year.

Venezuela is suffering the worst loss of oil production in history amid an unprecedented economic collapse, years of mismanagement and underinvestment in the oil industry, an aggravating humanitarian crisis, and a leader who is hell-bent on clinging to power. Venezuela’s inflation will surge to a staggering one million percent by the end of this year as the country with the world’s biggest oil reserves remains stuck in a profound economic and social crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts.

Venezuela’s collapse, alongside U.S. sanctions on Iran, have been putting upside pressure on oil prices for months, and is expected to continue to do so, as analysts don’t see an end to the crisis in sight.

According to OPEC’s secondary sources, Venezuela’s oil production in July dropped to below the 1.3-million-bpd mark—at 1.278 million bpd, plunging 47,700 bpd from June. This compares with an average of 2.154 million bpd in 2016, and an average of 1.911 million bpd in 2017.

Some analysts expect Venezuela’s production to fall to below 1 million bpd by the end of this year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Why Oil And Natural Gas Prices Are Diverging
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry

Mexico’s New President To Deal Blow To Oil Industry
Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish EIA Data

 Aramco To Lose ‘Forever-Right’ To Saudi Oil Resources

Aramco To Lose ‘Forever-Right’ To Saudi Oil Resources

 Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low

Natural Gas Inventories “Dangerously Low"

 The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

The Permian Could Soon Have Too Much Pipeline Capacity

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com