Is The Global Semiconductor Supply Squeeze Finally Coming To An End?

  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 21 mins Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 13 days Wind droughts
  • 2 hours Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 13 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 10 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 13 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 15 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Energy Bills Continue To Climb For U.S. Households

Energy Bills Continue To Climb For U.S. Households

U.S. households are suffering from…

A Sustained Oil Rally Seems Unlikely Amid Rampant Inflation

A Sustained Oil Rally Seems Unlikely Amid Rampant Inflation

Stubbornly high inflation continues to…

The Most Consumed Energy Sources In Every Country Of Europe

The Most Consumed Energy Sources In Every Country Of Europe

Though Europe is scrambling to…

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

Is The Global Semiconductor Supply Squeeze Finally Coming To An End?

By ZeroHedge - Oct 18, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • The global chip crunch is showing signs of recovery.
  • Semiconductor lead times have seen the biggest declines in years.
  • A historic slowdown in personal computer sales and the Biden administration's new export curbs on US chips to China could lead to even more supply.
The historic slowdown in the personal computers market has led to one of the biggest declines in semiconductor lead times in years, a sign the chip crunch could be set to ease. 

Bloomberg cited a new report from Susquehanna Financial Group that outlines semiconductor lead times, the gap between when a chip is ordered and when it is delivered, declined four days in September to 26.3 weeks. The month prior, lead times were around 27 weeks. 

Source: Bloomberg  Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland wrote in a research note that all key product categories experienced lead time declines, with power management and analog chips seeing the largest. 

Overall chip lead times hit a record high of 27.1 weeks in May and have rounded a possible top here, as a decline in lead times from here would only suggest the global chip shortage is abating. Though lead times are still more than double from pre-pandemic levels. 

One of the drivers of shrinking lead times could be the worldwide decline in PC shipments in the third quarter. Data from research firm Gartner Inc. showed shipments plunged 19.5% in the quarter versus a year ago. 

"This quarter's results could mark a historic slowdown for the PC market.

Related: Chinese Refiners Are Betting Big On European Fuel Demand

"While supply-chain disruptions have finally eased, high inventory has now become a major issue given weak PC demand in both the consumer and business markets," said Mikako Kitagawa, an analyst at Gartner.

Kitagawa said that the US market for PCs fell 17.3% in the third quarter, driven by a significant decline in laptop sales

Semiconductor companies such as Intel Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., and Micron Technology, Inc. have warned about the dismal macro environment that has crippled demand for PCs. 

Last month, Korea Economic Daily warned: "As the semiconductor industry has entered a full-fledged ice age, there are many forecasts in the industry that the recession will continue until the first half of next year when semiconductor inventories are eliminated."

We've pointed out that inventories are soaring for chips, such as graphics processing units (GPUs), leading to significant pricing discounts. 

Besides the PC bust helping to alleviate the chip crunch, the Biden administration's new export curbs on US chips to China could lead to even more supply. 

Now could be the time to build a new PC. Motherboards, GPUs, memory, and other critical components are significantly discounted from just months ago. 

By Zerohedge.com

Rosneft Moves Into Tanker Charter Business As EU Ban Draws Closer
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

