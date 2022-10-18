Will Bioenergy Ever Be Competitive?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.62 -1.84 -2.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.54 -1.08 -1.18%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.00 -1.85 -2.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.764 -0.235 -3.92%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.556 -0.037 -1.44%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.56 -1.28 -1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.16 -2.01 -2.13%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 81.56 -3.90 -4.56%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.556 -0.037 -1.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.20 -2.52 -2.75%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.52 -2.51 -2.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 86.01 -0.81 -0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 323 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 92.73 -0.88 -0.94%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 92.56 -1.28 -1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.56 -1.28 -1.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.58 -0.92 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.16 -2.01 -2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 12 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 63.28 -1.08 -1.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 86.68 -1.08 -1.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 84.93 -1.08 -1.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 82.08 -1.08 -1.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 78.78 -1.08 -1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 78.78 -1.08 -1.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 80.08 -1.08 -1.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 89.03 -1.08 -1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 78.38 -1.08 -1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 75.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 94.89 +1.93 +2.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.49 -0.15 -0.19%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.94 -0.15 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.94 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 57 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.22 -2.65 -2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 hour "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 13 days Wind droughts
  • 8 mins Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 13 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 9 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 13 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 15 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

The U.S. Plan To Power 100% Of Its Flights With Renewable Jet Fuel

The U.S. Plan To Power 100% Of Its Flights With Renewable Jet Fuel

The U.S. has a plan…

Inflation Reduction Act Is Both Good And Bad News For U.S Biofuels

Inflation Reduction Act Is Both Good And Bad News For U.S Biofuels

Favorable policies are incentivizing the…

Biden May Cut 2022 Biofuel Blending Mandates: Report

Biden May Cut 2022 Biofuel Blending Mandates: Report

President Joe Biden is considering…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Biofuels
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will Bioenergy Ever Be Competitive?

By Brian Westenhaus - Oct 18, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • New research found that miscanthus and sorghum – both C4 plant species – occupy a distinct niche of the leaf economics spectrum (LES), with greater photosynthetic rates and nitrogen use efficiency than more common C3 plants.
  • The CABBI researchers showed that C4 bioenergy crops have higher photosynthetic rates and greater nitrogen use efficiency.
  • This is the kind of research that can get more renewable raw materials competitive in the fuels marketplace.
Join Our Community

A study led by researchers at the Center for Advanced Bioenergy and Bioproducts Innovation (CABBI) improves understanding of leaf functional relationships and provides valuable new information for scientists modeling the productivity of C4 bioenergy crops. The research team found that miscanthus and sorghum – both C4 plant species – occupy a distinct niche of the leaf economics spectrum (LES), with greater photosynthetic rates and nitrogen use efficiency than more common C3 plants.

The study, published in Plant, Cell & Environment, was led by Postdoctoral Researcher Shuai Li of CABBI, a U.S. Department of Energy-funded Bioenergy Research Center. Li works with Lisa Ainsworth, a Plant Physiologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service (USDA-ARS) Global Change and Photosynthesis Research Unit and Adjunct Professor of Plant Biology and the Carl R. Woese Institute of Genomic Biology (IGB) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

LES describes relationships among leaf traits reflecting fundamental trade-offs underpinning key ecological strategies for resource acquisition and use in plants. It is largely based on information from C3 species in natural environments and has been studied rarely in C4 crops, which use a different carbon-fixation process: C4 plants convert sunlight energy into 4-carbon molecules, whereas the first photosynthesis product of C3 plants is a 3-carbon molecule. C4 plants make up about 3% of land plant species but include major sources of food and biofuels worldwide, such as maize, sorghum, and miscanthus.

The CABBI researchers showed that C4 bioenergy crops occupy a distinct range of the LES, with higher photosynthetic rates and greater nitrogen use efficiency. Additionally, Miscanthus × giganteus genotypes with different ploidy levels (or number of chromosome pairs) exhibit leaf trait divergence and distinct leaf functional relationships compared to C3 plants.

By expanding the trait relationships described in the LES to include C4 crops in agricultural conditions, the study enhances understanding of overall worldwide patterns in leaf functional relationships and offers insight into the potential for ploidy to improve resource use efficiency, Ainsworth said.

Related: Will Azerbaijan’s New Gas Pipeline Be Enough To Ease Europe’s Energy Crisis?

“This study took advantage of diverse plantings of miscanthus in Illinois and Mississippi to test how leaf properties vary in different lines and in different environments,” Ainsworth said. “We studied the investment that different miscanthus lines make in leaf structure and nutrient content – information that is crucial for modeling productivity of bioenergy crops and where they can be grown.”

***

This is the kind of research that can get more renewable raw materials competitive in the fuels marketplace. The reality that petroleum is still a leading fuel is do to its 150+ year head start and its versatility. Biofuels have a long way to go the get past the simple things like sugar cane and corn becoming ethanol. An advantage is there are immense advantages to liquid biofuels compared to gasses like pure hydrogen.

It's been quite some time since we’ve seen biofuel news, which makes this post especially welcome. Not to be remiss, this research was a fairly large effort, so the names of the participants follow.

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy And Fuel

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The U.S. Plan To Power 100% Of Its Flights With Renewable Jet Fuel
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move

Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move
China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe

China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe
Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition

Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition
Why The U.S.’ Largest Shale Gas Basin Misses Out On The LNG Boom

Why The U.S.’ Largest Shale Gas Basin Misses Out On The LNG Boom
U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com