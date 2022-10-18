Rio Tinto Warns Commodity Boom Is Coming To An End As Downside Risks Emerge

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 83.17 -2.29 -2.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.20 -1.42 -1.55%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.00 -1.85 -2.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.716 -0.283 -4.72%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.558 -0.035 -1.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.56 -1.28 -1.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.16 -2.01 -2.13%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 81.56 -3.90 -4.56%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.558 -0.035 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.20 -2.52 -2.75%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.52 -2.51 -2.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 86.01 -0.81 -0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 323 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 92.73 -0.88 -0.94%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 92.56 -1.28 -1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.56 -1.28 -1.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.58 -0.92 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.16 -2.01 -2.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 12 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 63.28 -1.08 -1.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 86.68 -1.08 -1.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 84.93 -1.08 -1.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 82.08 -1.08 -1.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 78.78 -1.08 -1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 78.78 -1.08 -1.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 80.08 -1.08 -1.33%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 89.03 -1.08 -1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 78.38 -1.08 -1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.00 -0.10 -0.11%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 75.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 94.89 +1.93 +2.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.49 -0.15 -0.19%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.94 -0.15 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.94 -0.15 -0.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 57 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.22 -2.65 -2.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 46 mins Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 13 days Wind droughts
  • 2 hours Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 10 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 13 days "False Flag Planted In Nord Stream Pipeline, GFANZ, Gore, Carney, Net Zero, U.S. Banks, Fake Meat, and more" - NEWS in 28 minutes
  • 11 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 13 days Australian power prices go insane
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 15 days ""Green" Energy Is a Scam. It Isn't MEANT to Work." - By James Corbett of The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Strong Dollar Threatens Demand For Industrial Metals

Strong Dollar Threatens Demand For Industrial Metals

Growing fears of a looming…

Tin Market Plagued By Bearish Trend

Tin Market Plagued By Bearish Trend

Tin prices reached an all-time…

The West’s Rare Earth Rush Is Being Threatened By Ongoing Energy Crisis

The West’s Rare Earth Rush Is Being Threatened By Ongoing Energy Crisis

The West’s rush to reduce…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rio Tinto Warns Commodity Boom Is Coming To An End As Downside Risks Emerge

By City A.M - Oct 18, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Rio Tinto is warning the looming recession will likely weigh on iron ore demand.
  • The miner feared that the commodities boom would finally end this year, with prices expected to keep falling as “downside risks to demand” emerge.
  • Despite the headwinds, Rio Tinto has pushed forward with plans to expand its operations.
Join Our Community

Iron ore demand will be weighed down by a global slowdown in commodity markets, driven by Covid-19 clampdowns in China and a looming recession across developed Western economies warned Rio Tinto. In a gloomy third-quarter trading update, the Anglo-Australian miner feared that the commodities boom was finally coming to an end this year, with prices expected to keep falling as “downside risks to demand” emerge.

The price of iron ore contracts in Singapore has fallen more than 46 percent from its most recent peak in March.

Prices slid as much as 1.4 percent on Tuesday morning in Singapore to $90.30 a tonne before recovering to $91.40 by midday.

Meanwhile, China’s recovery from the pandemic remains uneven amid President Xi Jinping’s aggressive Zero-Covid clampdowns on major cities over two years after the virus spread across the world.

Despite government stimulus, Rio Tinto noted that the recovery of the Chinese construction sector is still in its early stages.

This is a big setback for the miner, with China being the biggest market for Australian iron ore producers.

It said: “Slowing global demand poses downside risks to China’s strong exports, while consumers remain cautious of the property market.”

Miner continues buying spree

Rio Tinto now expects full-year shipments to be “at the low end” of its original 320-335m tonne prediction.

The iron ore is extracted from its mines in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, where it has also reported operational issues such as technical problems at some of its mines and train derailments.

Some of the group’s resources were produced in higher numbers than this time last year, such as mined copper and titanium dioxide slag, however, its staple goods, such as iron ore, bauxite and aluminum, were all down.

Despite the headwinds, Rio Tinto has pushed forward with plans to expand its operations.

Alongside its trading update, the miner announced it had entered a deal with Australian rival Wright Prospecting to extract resources from “one of the biggest and best-undeveloped iron ore deposits on the planet” at Rhodes Ridge in the Pilbara.

This is the latest move in a flurry of acquisition activity for the miner.

Last month, it made a breakthrough in plans to take control of a key copper mine in Mongolia at a cost of nearly A$5bn ($3.2bn).

It has also entered a joint venture with China’s Winning Consortium Simandou to begin mining iron ore in Guinea and has signed a $2bn deal with the largest Chinese state-owned steelmaker China Baowu Steel Group — its largest customer — to develop iron ore mines in the Pilbara.

Earlier this year, Rio Tinto unveiled a £12.4bn dividend for its shareholders, the second largest in the history of the London Stock Exchange.

Rio Tinto hopes to regain trust

Rio Tinto’s chief executive Jakob Stausholm confirmed the group remains committed to its environmental goals – which include reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050 alongside shorter-term targets such as cutting emissions by 15 and 50 percent by 2025 and 2030, respectively.

He said: “We continue to deliver our strategy with decarbonization at its center.”

Last week Rio Tinto announced a partnership with the Government of Canada to invest up to CAN $737m over eight years to decarbonize its operations in Québec.

Related: Uncertainty Builds As Oil Markets Digest Mixed Signals

The miner is also looking to continue plans to “transform” its culture and “rebuild trust.”

It company has been plagued with scandal following its destruction of a sacred Aboriginal cave system last year, which sat on top of around £75m worth of high-grade iron ore.

The cave system, in the Juukan Gorge near Pilbara, had shown signs of continued human occupation for more than 46,000 years – before it was blown up.

A new leadership team was brought in after a severe backlash from shareholders, consumers and politicians, and the company commissioned an internal workplace review into its business culture.

Stausholm said: “We are taking action to transform our culture and rebuild trust, implementing the recommendations of the Everyday Respect report and publishing our second progress report on our Communities and Social Performance practices, which includes increased feedback from traditional owner groups, with responses from seven groups compared to four in 2021.”

By CityAM

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Copper Remains Range-Bound As Bears And Bulls Duke It Out
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move

Oil Prices Are Set For A Big Move
China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe

China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe
Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition

Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition
Why The U.S.’ Largest Shale Gas Basin Misses Out On The LNG Boom

Why The U.S.’ Largest Shale Gas Basin Misses Out On The LNG Boom
U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps Amid Selloff In Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com