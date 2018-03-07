Is The Argentinian Shale Boom Finally Taking Off?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 61.32 -1.28 -2.04%
Brent Crude 11 mins 64.50 -1.29 -1.96%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.788 +0.039 +1.42%
Mars US 23 hours 61.50 +0.03 +0.05%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.25 +0.36 +0.57%
Urals 2 days 61.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.69 +0.15 +0.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.69 +0.15 +0.23%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.37 -0.14 -0.21%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.68 +0.22 +0.40%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.788 +0.039 +1.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.83 +0.60 +0.98%
Murban 2 days 65.23 +0.65 +1.01%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.94 -0.12 -0.20%
Basra Light 2 days 61.16 +0.28 +0.46%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.36 -0.17 -0.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.37 -0.14 -0.21%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.37 -0.14 -0.21%
Girassol 2 days 65.87 -0.09 -0.14%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.25 +0.36 +0.57%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 37.92 -1.98 -4.96%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 30.10 +0.03 +0.10%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.35 +0.03 +0.05%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.60 +0.03 +0.05%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.35 +0.03 +0.05%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.10 +0.03 +0.06%
Peace Sour 2 days 51.10 +0.03 +0.06%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.35 +0.03 +0.05%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 66.10 +0.03 +0.05%
Central Alberta 2 days 52.60 +0.03 +0.06%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.69 +0.15 +0.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.31 +1.35 +2.08%
West Texas Sour 2 days 56.55 +0.03 +0.05%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.50 +0.03 +0.05%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.50 +0.03 +0.05%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.05 +0.03 +0.05%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.36 +0.03 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours CERAweek Meeting
  • 7 hours Bezos Unseats Gates On Forbes Rich List As Trump Slumps Over 200 places.
  • 54 mins Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 5 hours U.S.-China Trade Deficit Was More Than $375 billion Last Year
  • 5 hours Microsoft Announces First Renewable Energy Deal In India
  • 22 hours Diesel Collapse Gives Automakers Carbon Headache
  • 22 hours IEA Slaps OPEC in the Face with 5-Year Oil Forecast
  • 9 hours Bad seven days for Martin Shkreli
  • 1 day German Neo-Nazis Are Trying To Infiltrate Daimler: Works Council
  • 9 hours S&P 500 companies expected to buy back $800 billion of their own shares
  • 6 hours Putin Before Election: Russia Has "Invulnerable" Nuclear Missiles
  • 1 day Step forward or blackmail? DJT: Tariffs On Steel and Aluminum Will Only Come Off If New Fair NAFTA Agreement Is Signed.
  • 1 day Will this pipeline tear Europe apart?
  • 1 day Renewables - $1 Trillion Has Been Invested And Created 10 Million Jobs.
  • 8 hours Diplomatic Breakthrough: North Korea Agrees To Halt Nuclear Tests If Granted U.S. Meeting
  • 9 hours Aston Martin Lagonda - New Star On Electric (Car) Sky!

Breaking News:

Russia Not Joining OPEC, But Need To Cooperate Is ‘Obvious’

Alt Text

Oil Majors: New Tech Will Save The Industry

Big oil looks to technology…

Alt Text

Rig Count Inches Higher As Oil Prices Stabilize

The U.S. oil rig count…

Alt Text

Russian Hackers Target U.S. Energy Infrastructure

A report by House Republicans…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Is The Argentinian Shale Boom Finally Taking Off?

By Irina Slav - Mar 07, 2018, 1:00 PM CST Vaca

Argentina’s state oil and gas company YPF expects its oil and gas production from shale deposits to increase 35 percent this year thanks to falling costs at the huge Vaca Muerta play, the company said. It added, however, that overall production will decline by 2-3 percent because of maturing fields elsewhere.

Drilling costs for horizontal wells had fallen to $1,390 per lateral foot at end-2017, YPF said as quoted by Reuters, versus $2,270 in 2016 and $3,050 in 2015. Thanks to this, YPF now plans to drill 100 wells in Vaca Muerta. It has also slated five pilot projects for launch this year, one of them in partnership with Norway’s state oil and gas major Statoil.

YPF also has joint ventures with Total, BP, Shell, Schlumberger, and Wintershall in Vaca Muerta, on which the Argentine company is focusing as a means of ensuring long-term oil and gas production growth.

“YPF has a total acreage of close to 5.5 million acres, reaffirming the potential in Vaca Muerta is actually huge,” the company’s chief financial officer told media at a recent conference call, adding that last month gas production from the El Orejano area hit 5 million cu m daily. YPF recently completed the drilling of its first 3,200-peter horizontal well in the shale play. Related: China Plans Record Natural Gas, Coal Production In 2018

The Vaca Muerta formation is estimated to hold some 16.2 billion barrels of crude oil and 308 trillion cu ft of natural gas, which makes it the second-largest in terms of gas reserves globally.

Among the Big Oil players who have declared interest in taking part in the development of Vaca Muerta are Chevron and Exxon. They have already invested in exploration there: Exxon has ponied up $250 million and plans to add another $10 billion to this over the next 20-30 years. Chevron invested $1.5 billion when it struck a joint venture deal with YPF three years ago.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Can Tech Really Transform The Oil Industry?

Next Post

Angola Faces Oil Industry Crisis
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EIA’s Shocking U.S. Oil Production Predictions

EIA’s Shocking U.S. Oil Production Predictions
IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil

Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil

 One Of The World’s Largest Crude Storage Facilities Has Been Emptied

One Of The World’s Largest Crude Storage Facilities Has Been Emptied

 Iran Could Lose 500,000 Bpd If Trump Trashes Deal

Iran Could Lose 500,000 Bpd If Trump Trashes Deal

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com