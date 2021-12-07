Is Shale Gas A Gamechanger For Saudi Arabia?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.80 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 75.44 +2.36 +3.23%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.740 +0.032 +0.86%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins 2.229 +0.004 +0.19%
Graph up Gasoline 15 mins 2.111 +0.011 +0.54%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +3.18 +4.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +3.18 +4.68%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 71.13 -0.13 -0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.41 -0.20 -0.28%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 70.85 +2.56 +3.75%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.111 +0.011 +0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 73.19 +3.17 +4.53%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 74.31 +3.24 +4.56%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 71.70 +4.01 +5.92%
Graph down Basra Light 8 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 76.07 +3.86 +5.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 71.13 -0.13 -0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 71.13 -0.13 -0.18%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 76.05 +3.73 +5.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 71.41 -0.20 -0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 53.21 +4.27 +8.72%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 50.69 +3.23 +6.81%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 68.49 +3.23 +4.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 69.89 +3.23 +4.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 63.54 +3.23 +5.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 60.49 +3.23 +5.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 60.49 +3.23 +5.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 62.79 +3.23 +5.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 63.79 +3.23 +5.33%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 60.99 +3.23 +5.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.17 +3.18 +4.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 68.50 +2.50 +3.79%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 62.25 +2.50 +4.18%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 70.78 -0.47 -0.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 66.00 +2.56 +4.04%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 69.95 +2.56 +3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 69.95 +2.56 +3.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 68.50 +2.50 +3.79%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 59.75 +3.25 +5.75%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.23 +2.99 +4.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 14 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 36 mins China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 4 hours Delta variant in European Union
  • 4 hours President Biden’s Nuclear Option Against OPEC+ - Waste of Time
  • 3 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 4 days CO2 Electrolysis to CO (Carbon Monoxide) and then to Graphite

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

China’s economic boom has led…

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

A coalition of 15 Republican…

Russia’s Push To Mine Arctic Metals Is Fueled By Nuclear Power

Russia’s Push To Mine Arctic Metals Is Fueled By Nuclear Power

Russia has started to prepare…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Shale Gas A Gamechanger For Saudi Arabia?

By Simon Watkins - Dec 07, 2021, 3:00 PM CST
  • The first major contracts for Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah field were awarded last week
  • The Kingdom aims to become the third-largest natural gas producer in the world by 2030
  • Saudi Arabia faces a number of major challenges in exploiting gas from the Jafurah field
Join Our Community

The first major contracts for Saudi Arabia’s Jafurah field – supposedly, the biggest shale gas field outside the U.S. – were awarded last week, as the Kingdom aims to become the third largest natural gas producer in the world by 2030, to the point where it could even become a net exporter of gas. This, in turn - if true - would allow Saudi to achieve its supposed aim of producing half of its electricity from gas and half from renewable energy sources in pursuit of its 2060 net-zero greenhouse gas emissions target. However, as analysed in depth in my new book on the global oil markets, Saudi Arabia’s statements on its oil sector in the past have been highly exaggerated – as without its oil power, the country has no real power at all – and consequently its comments about its gas and net zero projects should also be regarded with scepticism. This was again in evidence - specifically focused on its gas and net zero targets - when Saudi Arabia recently was alleged to have lobbied the United Nations to play down the need to move rapidly away from fossil fuels.

In broad terms, the Jafurah shale gas basin is estimated to have at least 200 trillion standard cubic feet (scf) of gas in place, across an area of some 17,000 square kilometres. Production of natural gas from the site is expected by its lead developer, Saudi Aramco, to increase from around 200 million standard cubic feet per day (scfd) in 2024/25 to a sustainable rate of 2.2 billion scfd of gas by 2030. In addition, the development is also expected to yield 418 million scfd of ethane and around 630,000 barrels per day of gas liquids and condensates, which are earmarked for use in the Kingdom’s petrochemicals sector. According to Aramco, the company’s shale gas programme will replace around 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil production, with the Jafurah development accounting for about 300,000 bpd of that at peak production. Over and above the US$10 billion of contracts initially awarded last week, the Jafurah project will see at least another US$58 billion in investment by 2030.

So, will all of this enable Saudi Arabia to achieve its stated targets as above? No, is the short answer. To begin with, there are questions surrounding the sheer volume of seawater that will need to be desalinated before being used in the gas processing plants involved in the Kingdom’s shale gas drive, both from technical and cost perspectives. It is true that the Saudis have been using desalination equipment for many years in the drilling sector but the country’s shale gas initiatives will be of a different order. This was indicated by Aramco’s recent request for bids from local and international companies to build out a full-scale water desalination plant project in the Jafurah shale gas field. An earlier request for bids was cancelled, and the request this time around is for a desalination plant with 20 percent less capacity. It is also a fact that the Jafurah shale gas fracks will occur at much deeper levels than the typically much shallower U.S. equivalents – at around 9,000 to 10,000 feet in the case of Saudi compared to around 3,000 to 4,000 feet in the U.S.’s case – according to Aramco data, making the process a lot more expensive. Aramco sources have stated that this can be offset in part by the other resources concomitantly extracted – notably ethane – but this remains speculative at this point. 

In terms of hard gas output numbers as well, there are more questions. According to Aramco’s figures, the Jafurah site has an estimated 200 trillion scf, a figure that should be taken in context of all other Saudi energy reserves estimates, but let us assume that it is true. In the meantime, Aramco has gas reserves supposedly of around 233.8 trillion scf, which for the purposes of this analysis, we may assume the same thing on the same basis. The plan is for Aramco to start production from Jafurah in 2024/25 and to reach 2.2 billion scfd of gas by 2036. Last year – without Jafurah - Aramco produced 8.9 billion scfd of natural gas. This would give a notional total – with Jafurah - of 11.1 Bcf/d. Crucially, however, even with this current 8.9 Bcf/d of gas production in place, Saudi has been burning around 400,000 bpd of oil for power generation (on top of enormous actual volumes of fuel oil and diesel). 

All other factors remaining equal, one billion cubic feet of gas equals 0.167 million barrels of oil equivalent, so 2.2 Bcf/d (the future Jafurah output) equals 0.3674 million barrels of oil equivalent, or 367,400 barrels. Therefore, the total projected new amount of gas to come from Jafurah is around 367,400 barrels per day, which is not even enough to cover the current amount of oil being (400,000 bpd) burned for power generation in Saudi Arabia, even if Aramco’s already elevated gas production holds steady. Therefore, Saudi’s statements that this move to gas will meaningfully contribute to any net zero greenhouse gas emissions targets are not true. This is even more obvious when factoring in Saudi’s double-dealings over hitting IMO-compliance targets, as exclusively analysed at the time by OilPrice.com.

And what of Saudi’s claims that it will become such a big producer of shale gas that it may even be able to become a major net exporter of gas? Based on independent industry estimates on changing Saudi demographics and corollary changing power demand patterns, the Kingdom will probably need gas production of around 23-25 Bcf/d within the next 15 years just to cover its own power and industrial demand, compared to the 11.1 Bcf/d of Aramco’s current peak production added to the notional production from Jafurah. In sum, then, even if the quality of the Jafurah find is unparalleled in the history of gas finds, then Saudi would still be in deficit in its power generation sector if there was a straight switch from crude oil burning to gas-only burning. 

By Simon Watkins for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Bounce Back As Omicron Fears Fade

Next Post

3 Reasons Why Oil Prices Bounced Back This Week
Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins

Simon Watkins is a former senior FX trader and salesman, financial journalist, and best-selling author. He was Head of Forex Institutional Sales and Trading for…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson

The Oil Price Crash Has Taught U.S. Shale A Valuable Lesson
China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices

China Could Cause The Next Massive Crash In Oil Prices
The Multi-Billion Dollar Start Of A Nuclear Fusion Boom

The Multi-Billion Dollar Start Of A Nuclear Fusion Boom
OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022

OPEC+ Expects Large Oil Glut In Early 2022
OPEC+ To Add 400,000 Bpd In January Despite Oil Price Plunge

OPEC+ To Add 400,000 Bpd In January Despite Oil Price Plunge



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com