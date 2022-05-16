Is Energy Security More Important Than Climate Change?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 114.3 +0.10 +0.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 114.5 +0.24 +0.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 8.052 +0.096 +1.21%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 3.921 +0.013 +0.34%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 4.024 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 112.5 +4.37 +4.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 112.5 +4.37 +4.04%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 115.2 +1.49 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 112.4 +3.07 +2.81%
Chart Mars US 1 min 112.6 +3.71 +3.41%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 4.024 +0.001 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 106.5 +4.00 +3.90%
Graph up Murban 4 days 109.5 +4.06 +3.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 111.3 +1.37 +1.25%
Graph down Basra Light 168 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 115.4 +1.66 +1.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 115.2 +1.49 +1.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 115.2 +1.49 +1.31%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 112.5 +1.76 +1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 112.4 +3.07 +2.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 92.49 +3.68 +4.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 96.39 +4.36 +4.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 112.6 +4.36 +4.03%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 110.9 +4.36 +4.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 108.8 +4.36 +4.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 105.9 +4.36 +4.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 105.9 +4.36 +4.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 108.0 +4.36 +4.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 111.6 +4.36 +4.07%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 106.2 +4.36 +4.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 112.5 +4.37 +4.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 107.0 +4.50 +4.39%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 100.8 +4.50 +4.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 112.4 +0.60 +0.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 104.4 +4.36 +4.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 108.4 +4.36 +4.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 108.4 +4.36 +4.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 107.0 +4.50 +4.39%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 100.8 +4.25 +4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 111.1 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 16 hours Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 1 day How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 5 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 5 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Surge Past $113 As Shanghai Signals End Of Lockdown

A Global Energy Shortage Is Putting Bitcoin Under Pressure

A Global Energy Shortage Is Putting Bitcoin Under Pressure

It has been a tough…

Oil And Gas Prices Veer Back As Markets Fear Russian Crude Ban

Oil And Gas Prices Veer Back As Markets Fear Russian Crude Ban

Crude oil prices shot up…

Colombia Has To Choose Between Energy Security And The Environment

Colombia Has To Choose Between Energy Security And The Environment

The battle going on within…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Energy Security More Important Than Climate Change?

By Irina Slav - May 16, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Europe is racing to build new LNG import terminals as it rushes to reduce its dependence on Russian gas.
  • Across the world, energy security is becoming a top priority as inflation weighs on the economy. 
  • At least for now, it appears that climate change concerns are not as important as meeting the world’s growing demand for energy.
Join Our Community

Europe is racing to build LNG import terminals despite setting increasingly ambitious emission reduction targets. India cannot get enough coal, and it's not the only one. And Big Oil shareholders have become less inclined to vote for climate change commitments. 2022 is truly a year of radical changes in the energy world.

During the last two years, while the pandemic locked down entire countries and destroyed demand for oil with the expected consequences for Big Oil share prices, emission reduction resolutions tabled by activist investors did well.

In fact, they did very well, with 58 percent of Conoco shareholders voting for the company to set emission cut targets and 21 percent of BP shareholders voting for the supermajor to speed up its transition, per Reuters figures. At Exxon, activist investor Engine 1 won three seats on the company's board, which was hailed as a big win for the ESG investment trend. This year, things look different.

For starters, Big Oil is raking in cash thanks to the rally in oil prices. BP booked an underlying profit of $6.2 billion for the first quarter of 2022, although it suffered a $20.4-billion loss from its exit from Russia and Rosneft. Exxon booked a profit of $5.5 billion for January to March. Conoco reported net income of $5.76 billion, and Shell booked $9.13 billion in profits for the same period. Such results are normally enough to whet investors' appetite, but there's more: all the oil majors are still buying back stock as they maintain the shareholders-first course of action they embarked on the moment the pandemic's fallout began to let go last year and prices began to rise. And then the energy crisis began.

Demand for oil and gas rebounded more quickly than expected by pretty much everyone after the lockdowns ended. It then continued to increase while investment in oil and gas production growth lagged far behind it, because of the pandemic and because of the growing worry in the industry that ESG legislation and investment trends will hurt their long-term survival chances. Russia's invasion of Ukraine put the finishing touches to a picture of more demand for hydrocarbons than there was supply.

This picture put energy security in the spotlight, replacing climate change alarm—at least temporarily. Indeed, energy security is a lot more immediate problem for everyone who has to pay for electricity or gasoline, so it was only natural that it would rise to the top of the agenda of hundreds of millions.

Related: Highest Ever U.S. Gasoline Prices Aren’t Destroying Demand

Oil prices have remained above $100 for more than two months now, bar a short dip for West Texas Intermediate when the Biden administration announced the biggest strategic petroleum reserve draw, of 180 million barrels, to counter rising retail fuel prices.

OPEC+ cannot cope with its own production quota, with some large producers from the cartel actually seeing their output decline instead of increasing in line with the group's agreement from last year. Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the two members with lots of spare capacity, have flatly refused to pump more.

Russia's oil is being sanctioned by the West, and exports are falling. Back in March, the International Energy Agency forecast that the current quarter could see a loss of more than 3 million bpd of Russian oil and fuel exports. Now, because of lockdowns in China, the IEA says the world won't feel the loss of this supply because demand is on the decline, too. Judging by oil prices, it will be some time yet before demand falls enough to have an impact on them.

In other words, the world is still thirsty for oil and for gas. It has also become a much more uncertain place for investors, thanks to persistent inflationary pressures in much of the world. As a result, investors are reorienting themselves from ESG to safe-havens. One of these safe havens appears to be the commodity sector, according to a recent Bloomberg report.

Oil and gas, the report noted, provide a natural defense against inflation, and this is particularly true of energy inflation, of which we have seen a lot in the past couple of months. The S&P 500 Energy Index, Bloomberg said, was up 45 percent since the start of the year, while the broader S&P 500 was down 14 percent. Investors once again love oil and gas.

"It might be that Big Oil has convinced some investors the energy crisis overrides the climate crisis," Follow This's Mark van Baal told media in comments on the new trend emerging at this year's Big Oil shareholder meetings.

In fact, Big Oil might not have needed to convince shareholders of anything. The effects of the energy crisis are plain to see and, it bears repeating, a lot more immediate in their impact on the average household than climate change. Hence the rearrangement of priorities. It's safe to say that while the energy supply situation remains tight, the security issue will remain at the top of the agenda, and climate change will remain at number two.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Energy Prices Soar As The UK Battles A Cost-Of-Living Crisis

Next Post

The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA: Lower Demand Changes Everything For Oil Markets

IEA: Lower Demand Changes Everything For Oil Markets
The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300
Gazprom Claims It's Technically Impossible To Reroute Gas To Europe

Gazprom Claims It's "Technically Impossible" To Reroute Gas To Europe
OPEC+ Misses Production Target By Whopping 2.7 Million Bpd

OPEC+ Misses Production Target By Whopping 2.7 Million Bpd
Oil Prices Slip As Crude Inventories Jump

Oil Prices Slip As Crude Inventories Jump



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com