Highest Ever U.S. Gasoline Prices Aren’t Destroying Demand

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 114.3 +3.85 +3.48%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 114.4 +2.82 +2.53%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.868 +0.205 +2.68%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.938 +0.017 +0.43%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 4.055 +0.097 +2.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 112.5 +4.37 +4.04%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 112.5 +4.37 +4.04%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 113.7 +2.54 +2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 112.4 +3.07 +2.81%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 108.8 +5.51 +5.33%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 4.055 +0.097 +2.45%

Graph up Marine 4 days 106.5 +4.00 +3.90%
Graph up Murban 4 days 109.5 +4.06 +3.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 109.9 +2.38 +2.21%
Graph down Basra Light 167 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 113.7 +2.63 +2.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 113.7 +2.54 +2.29%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 113.7 +2.54 +2.29%
Chart Girassol 4 days 110.7 +2.56 +2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 112.4 +3.07 +2.81%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 92.49 +3.68 +4.14%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 96.39 +4.36 +4.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 112.6 +4.36 +4.03%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 110.9 +4.36 +4.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 108.8 +4.36 +4.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 105.9 +4.36 +4.29%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 105.9 +4.36 +4.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 108.0 +4.36 +4.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 111.6 +4.36 +4.07%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 106.2 +4.36 +4.28%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 112.5 +4.37 +4.04%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 107.0 +4.50 +4.39%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 100.8 +4.50 +4.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 112.4 +0.60 +0.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 104.4 +4.36 +4.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 108.4 +4.36 +4.19%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 108.4 +4.36 +4.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 107.0 +4.50 +4.39%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 100.8 +4.25 +4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 111.1 +0.00 +0.00%

Oil Prices Surge Past $113 As Shanghai Signals End Of Lockdown

The EU Has A Major Problem With Securing Non-Russian Gas

How Energy Wealth Funds Are Being Leveraged To Diversify Economies

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Highest Ever U.S. Gasoline Prices Aren’t Destroying Demand

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 16, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • U.S. gasoline demand is resilient despite all-time high prices.
  • As of May 16, the nationwide average price of a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.483.
  • Gasoline demand in the United States increased by 3.0% in the past week,
U.S. gasoline demand is not going down despite record-high gasoline prices, which have been beating previous all-time highs on a daily basis in the past two weeks.

As of May 16, the nationwide average price of a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.483—the highest on record, according to AAA data. That’s up from $4.328 a week ago, $4.077 a month ago, and a massive jump from $3.044 per gallon on the same day in 2021.

Over the past days, U.S. gasoline prices have been setting records day after day. High international crude oil prices, with markets rattled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and a post-COVID recovery in travel demand, have been pushing U.S. gasoline prices higher this year.

Still, weekly gasoline demand in the United States increased by 3.0% in the past week (Sunday through Saturday) from the prior week and was up 1.8% compared to the four week average, according to data from fuel-savings app GasBuddy shared by its head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan.
“Americans clearly aren't being too discouraged by high #gasprices,” De Haan tweeted on Sunday.

The line for exponential demand destruction is if gasoline prices get closer to $6 per gallon, De Haan added.

“Much talked about the line where we see exponential demand destruction. In a normal non-Covid environment, it'd probably be north of $5 per gallon now with inflation, but given the current economy, $5 wouldn't destroy as much demand. I think we'd need to get closer to $6,” he said.

In a note on Monday, De Haan said, “Prices later this week could be closer to $5 per gallon than $4, as demand continues to edge higher and inventories of both gasoline and diesel continue to decline, temperatures warm and motorists get back outside and we near the Memorial Day weekend, the start of the summer driving season.”

“While the increases may start to slow in the days ahead as pump prices catch up to oil, there isn’t much reason to be optimistic that we’ll see a plunge any time soon,” he added.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Energy Security Concerns Are Fueling A Renewable Boom
