China Still Reluctant To Buy U.S. Crude Oil

WTI Crude 10 mins 54.90 -0.33 -0.60%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.48 -1.82 -2.97%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.159 +0.016 +0.75%
Mars US 57 mins 57.53 -1.62 -2.74%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.47 +1.65 +2.85%
Urals 2 days 56.60 +0.90 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.20 +2.07 +3.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.20 +2.07 +3.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.56 +2.41 +4.07%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.86 +2.82 +5.87%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.159 +0.016 +0.75%
Marine 17 hours 59.63 +1.83 +3.17%
Murban 17 hours 61.33 +1.88 +3.16%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.33 +2.27 +4.36%
Basra Light 2 days 63.22 +3.61 +6.06%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.18 +2.71 +4.72%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.56 +2.41 +4.07%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.56 +2.41 +4.07%
Girassol 2 days 63.14 +2.49 +4.11%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.47 +1.65 +2.85%
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 10 mins 45.90 +2.22 +5.08%
Canadian Condensate 21 days 54.60 +2.17 +4.14%
Premium Synthetic 10 mins 57.50 +2.17 +3.92%
Sweet Crude 10 mins 53.20 +2.12 +4.15%
Peace Sour 10 mins 51.80 +2.62 +5.33%
Peace Sour 10 mins 51.80 +2.62 +5.33%
Light Sour Blend 10 mins 53.10 +2.17 +4.26%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 mins 58.00 +2.32 +4.17%
Central Alberta 10 mins 53.10 +2.17 +4.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.20 +2.07 +3.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 53.75 +2.50 +4.88%
Giddings 2 days 47.50 +2.50 +5.56%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.30 -0.23 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 2 days 51.05 +2.17 +4.44%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.00 +2.17 +4.11%
Eagle Ford 2 days 55.00 +2.17 +4.11%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 53.75 +2.50 +4.88%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.25 +2.00 +4.42%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.98 +2.17 +3.35%
Value Of Global Oil & Gas Contracts Surges To $42 Billion In Q2

Shale Pioneer Hamm Calls For Production Slowdown

U.S. shale producers need to…

Will Shale Rise From The Dead?

The shale oil business is…

Oil Erases Gains On Crude Inventory Build

Crude oil prices fell further…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

China Still Reluctant To Buy U.S. Crude Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 14, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
oil tanker

The end of the truce in the U.S.-China trade war and the highly unpredictable nature of the next moves in the trade spat have made traders in China even more reluctant to buy U.S. crude oil despite its favorable economics, Chinese traders have told S&P Global Platts.

Chinese refiners and traders have been staying away from U.S.-origin crude cargoes for months amid the trade war, despite the fact that China doesn’t have tariffs imposed on U.S. oil. The escalation of the trade war at the beginning of this month, when U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States would levy a 10-percent tariff on the remaining US$300 billion worth of Chinese imports that hadn’t been subject to tariffs yet, has made China’s oil traders and refiners even more reluctant to contract U.S. cargoes.   

“They won’t buy unless the US ceases tariffs and withdraws the statement saying that China was a currency manipulator,” a trader based in Shanghai and dealing with a U.S. crude oil supplier told S&P Global Platts, adding that Chinese customers are not touching spot cargoes and not even thinking of long-term agreements.

Some Chinese companies, however, do have such long-term deals, like Unipec, the trading unit of China’s biggest refiner Sinopec. According to S&P Global Platts, Unipec’s actual imports from the U.S. of crude oil into China are much lower than the volumes it is buying because many of the U.S.-origin cargoes are being sold midway en route to China to third parties.

Earlier this month, refinery and trading sources told S&P Global Platts that U.S. crude oil is unlikely to become a target of possible Chinese retaliatory tariffs. American crude oil is currently not an essential trade item between the United States and China, and China will likely target goods that could hurt more U.S. exporters and create maximum impact for U.S. exports in possible retaliatory tariffs, refinery and trade sources in China have told S&P Global Platts.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

