Is Centrica’s Business Model Sustainable?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.67 -0.34 -0.54%
Brent Crude 11 mins 66.26 -0.26 -0.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.689 +0.006 +0.22%
Mars US 4 hours 62.01 -0.90 -1.43%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.18 +1.02 +1.59%
Urals 21 hours 64.45 +1.85 +2.96%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.19 +0.47 +0.72%
Louisiana Light 2 days 66.19 +0.47 +0.72%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.76 -0.58 -0.85%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.48 +0.59 +1.04%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.689 +0.006 +0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 63.73 +0.10 +0.16%
Murban 21 hours 67.08 +0.05 +0.07%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 62.28 -0.66 -1.05%
Basra Light 21 hours 61.86 -0.75 -1.20%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 66.83 -0.79 -1.17%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.76 -0.58 -0.85%
Bonny Light 21 hours 67.76 -0.58 -0.85%
Girassol 21 hours 67.26 -0.58 -0.85%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.18 +1.02 +1.59%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 39.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 31.91 -1.14 -3.45%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 64.66 +0.36 +0.56%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 64.91 +0.36 +0.56%
Sweet Crude 2 days 58.16 +1.01 +1.77%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.66 +0.36 +0.72%
Peace Sour 2 days 50.66 +0.36 +0.72%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 58.16 +0.36 +0.62%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 63.86 +0.36 +0.57%
Central Alberta 2 days 51.31 +0.36 +0.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 66.19 +0.47 +0.72%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 59.25 -1.00 -1.66%
Giddings 21 hours 53.00 -1.00 -1.85%
ANS West Coast 5 days 67.34 +0.87 +1.31%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 56.96 -0.90 -1.56%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 60.91 -0.90 -1.46%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 60.91 -0.90 -1.46%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 59.46 -0.90 -1.49%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 +0.50 +0.93%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.92 +0.36 +0.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 hours Germany Approves A Ban For Diesel Car
  • 12 hours WH passes rule requiring sounds in 'quiet cars' by 2020
  • 13 hours U.S. To Overtake Russia As Top Oil Producer By 2019 At Latest
  • 12 hours EPA reorganization to end science research program
  • 2 hours Tesla Expects 200,000th U.S. Sale This Year, EV Tax Credits to Start Phaseout
  • 1 day Crypto Apparently Great for Strip Clubs, Too
  • 4 hours Wyoming or Quebec? What's the Next Big Blockchain Venue?
  • 11 hours Business Opportunities in the Arctic?!
  • 1 day German cities to trial free public transport to cut pollution
  • 13 hours Bill Gates Is Planning To Strip CO2 From The Air And Turn It Into Clean Fuel
  • 5 hours API Inventory Data (Tuesdays)
  • 1 day Should we be looking at steel stocks now?
  • 1 day Iran To Recover War Losses By Exploiting Syria Natural Resource !?
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia's Building a $500 billion Mega-City and Will Run 100% on Renewable
  • 7 hours Wyoming Cracks Down on Pipeline Protests
  • 1 day Ripple is on a tear ...

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Alt Text

An Unlikely Challenger In The Electric Car Race

The race for autonomous cars…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rise As Bullish Sentiment Returns

Bullish sentiment appears to be…

Alt Text

Crashing Cushing Inventories Boost Oil Prices

Oil prices inched higher last…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Is Centrica’s Business Model Sustainable?

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Feb 27, 2018, 3:00 PM CST Powerlines

The UK’s biggest energy retailer, Centrica had another bad year. Earnings and operating profits declined. And since 2015 Centrica’s share price has almost halved. So, what is the problem? Selling electricity and gas should be a secure, steady business. For an investor seeking yield plus price appreciation this has been a disaster.

Let’s go back to the heart of the matter. When the British electric industry was privatized, it was divided up into generation, transmission, distribution and supply (retail) businesses. Initially, analysts had serious doubts about the long term viability of the supply business as a standalone entity. It was not clear why any anyone would willingly incur the risks of matching volatile wholesale prices with slow moving, retail prices. And all this business risk for a thin margin that evaporates at the slightest miscalculation.

Eventually power generators in the UK saw value in the supply business. It provided a useful hedge against price volatility in the wholesale generating market. Wholesale prices change quickly. Hourly in fact. Retail prices were steadier. They changed only as the customers’ contracts expired.

When wholesale power prices rise, the generating company's profit margins also rise. But margins fall by a corresponding amount at the supply business. And vice versa. A power generator owning a supplier reduces earnings volatility. And the combined generating/supply business can earn a steady profit. In addition, British power generators thought it advantageous to have a lot of retail customers, to have a guaranteed market for their output. As a result the big power generation companies in the UK merged with big power suppliers.

Related: Peak U.S. Shale Could Be 4 Years Away

Not so with Centrica, which had already established itself as the biggest retailer of natural gas in the UK. Centrica's management assumed that the company already had adequate scale with its millions of customers. The strategy was to cross sell electricity to gas customers and vice versa and perhaps sell other products and services to consumers as well.

Fast forward to the return of the pro-business, pro-market Conservatives to Number Ten Downing Street in 2010.  The Conservatives of course, privatized the utility industry in the first place. Shortly after the new Conservative government moved in, retail electric prices shot up (reflecting higher generating costs). Neither Conservatives nor the opposition Labor Party were pleased with that result. They threatened to impose controls on retail prices.

Then when fuel costs dropped and so did wholesale power prices, the politicians wanted to know why supply prices did not immediately reflect the drop in costs. On top of that, they accused the suppliers of issuing confusing tariffs and bills, making it difficult for consumers to figure out how to get better prices.  

So back to the hedging concept. The government, via legislation proposed late last year, wants a cap on the so called Standard Variable Tariff (SVT) under which about 4.3 million UK customers are served. The proposed bill would give regulator Ofgem the ability to place price caps on all default energy tariffs. Related: Crucial U.S. Pipeline In Legal Limbo

It looks as if UK politicians wants retail energy price to reflect changes in wholesale costs--at least when they decline. That is, the retailer loses when wholesale prices rise but cannot recover when they decline. What kind of business is that?

Now back to Centrica which just reported last year’s results--not a good showing. Aggressive cost cutting, various asset dispositions including its 20 percent stake in EDF’s UK’s nuclear generating fleet, and a 4,000 employee headcount reduction sort of sums it up.

What does Centrica do that makes a unique and productive contribution to society? It neither produces nor delivers the electricity or gas it sells. It purchases a commodity product, in this case wholesale electricity and gas, in the same national, wholesale power and gas markets as its competitors, from a limited number of sellers. In return for purchasing electricity and gas for customers Centrica adds a margin of roughly 7.5 percent to the average bill. Do customers really care about this service? Does supply still constitute a sustainable business model? We have begun to doubt it. As a result, management claims that the dividend is secure till 2020 must be viewed with some suspicion.

By Leonard Hyman and William Tilles

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

OPEC Looks To Dial Back Production Cuts

Next Post

Trump’s Gas Tax Hike Could Make Californian Fuel Cheaper
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The Next Oil Boom Will Be Fueled By Blockchain

Why The Next Oil Boom Will Be Fueled By Blockchain
Saudis Ready To Swing Oil Market Into Deficit

Saudis Ready To Swing Oil Market Into Deficit

 Crashing Cushing Inventories Boost Oil Prices

Crashing Cushing Inventories Boost Oil Prices

 Oil Prices Rise After EIA Reports Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After EIA Reports Crude Draw

 BP Sees Peak Oil Demand In 2030s

BP Sees Peak Oil Demand In 2030s

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com