Is $5 Gasoline The Limit For U.S. Consumers?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 122.4 +0.28 +0.23%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 123.9 +0.35 +0.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.225 -0.474 -5.45%
Graph down Heating Oil 16 mins 4.306 -0.008 -0.18%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 4.209 -0.013 -0.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.0 +1.14 +0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 121.0 +1.14 +0.95%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 128.4 +2.06 +1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.2 +0.31 +0.26%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 116.0 +2.95 +2.61%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 4.209 -0.013 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 116.5 +0.84 +0.73%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 120.1 +1.01 +0.85%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 118.1 +1.95 +1.68%
Graph down Basra Light 191 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 127.8 +2.20 +1.75%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 128.4 +2.06 +1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 128.4 +2.06 +1.63%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 126.2 +2.13 +1.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.2 +0.31 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 96.91 +1.30 +1.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 105.3 +0.91 +0.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 121.6 +0.91 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 119.8 +0.91 +0.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 117.7 +0.91 +0.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 114.9 +0.91 +0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 114.9 +0.91 +0.80%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 117.0 +0.91 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 120.5 +0.91 +0.76%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 115.2 +0.91 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 121.0 +1.14 +0.95%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 118.8 +2.75 +2.37%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 112.5 +2.75 +2.51%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 123.5 -0.08 -0.06%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 116.1 +2.70 +2.38%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 120.0 +2.70 +2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 120.0 +2.70 +2.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 118.8 +2.75 +2.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 122.9 +0.91 +0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Drought Adds To Pressure On US Gas Inventories" by John Kemp via Zero Hedge
  • 2 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others
  • 2 days Chevron CEO Says No New Refineries In U.S—Ever
  • 1 day ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal

The Biggest Reshuffle Of Oil Flows Since The 1970s

The Biggest Reshuffle Of Oil Flows Since The 1970s

The biggest reshuffle of global…

Biden’s Trip To Saudi Arabia Won’t Solve The Oil Market’s Problems

Biden’s Trip To Saudi Arabia Won’t Solve The Oil Market’s Problems

Much has been made of…

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Revamp Its Energy Policies

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Revamp Its Energy Policies

As American consumers continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is $5 Gasoline The Limit For U.S. Consumers?

By Alex Kimani - Jun 08, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • While more than 13 states are already paying $5 or more for a gallon of gas, the U.S. is on course to see the average price of gasoline hit that price for the first time ever.
  • Now, as the EU moves to phase out Russian distillate imports, there is a fear that shipping markets won’t be able to reroute those volumes and Russian supply will fall.
  • Falling inventories and sky-high refining margins are going to keep gasoline prices high until demand destruction kicks in or until new refining capacity comes online.
Join Our Community

For the first time in history, U.S. motorists are facing the specter of forking over $5 for a gallon of regular gas. Gas prices have more than doubled in two years, with the current price of $4.95 a gallon an all-time high thanks to a rare and egregious combination of health, economic, and geopolitical forces manifesting themselves at the pump.

The big culprit, of course, has been the relentless march by crude prices, with WTI prices jumping 57% since the beginning of the year, thanks in large part to Russia's war on Ukraine. Crude oil accounts for nearly 60% of the price of regular gasoline.

But Russia's invasion is only part of the problem here. Gas prices were on course to breach the $4 a gallon mark for the first time since 2008, and the war only helped to hasten it. According to Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis for the OPIS, which tracks gas prices for AAA, the national average will cross the dreaded $5 per gallon threshold in the next two weeks. Indeed, no less than 13 states have already reached that point, and more than 20% of gas stations nationwide are charging more than $5 a gallon for regular.

And, it could get much worse.

Exceptional Refining Margins

You can blame soaring gas prices on constrained supply,  falling inventories, and super-fat refining margins.

Importantly, Europe has not only announced measures to phase out Russian oil but also plans to ban distillate imports (heating oil, diesel, jet fuel) - a much more niche seaborne product.

Over 50% of crude is sold on the seaborne market, with ships frequently traveling between continents on average voyages lasting 28 days; however, only 25% of global distillate production is sold on the seaborne market, via shorter regional routes lasting on average 15 days according to Morgan Stanley. 

Morgan Stanley is concerned that as Europe phases out Russian distillate imports, shipping markets may be unable to provide the required transport to re-route Russian volumes, leading Russian refiners to reduce runs and further decrease global distillate supplies. Russia accounts for the vast majority of European distillate imports, while the remaining imports sail from destinations in the Middle East and India.

Meanwhile, fuel and crude inventories have continued to decline. Whereas it's normal for inventories to decline in the spring and summer months, refiners are now charging higher premiums because inventories are falling with no additional supply coming from Russia. In fact, crack spreads—aka refiners' margins—have doubled from the first quarter to the second to nearly $50 per barrel processed. Last month, Saudi's energy minister says that high fuel prices are a function of exceptional refining margins, a problem "that no producer can solve."

"This supply/demand dynamic, combined with volatile crude prices, will likely continue to keep upward pressure on pump prices," AAA said in a May 19 statement.

"Theoretically you could have oil be $1 a barrel and gas could be $10 a gallon if there's only one tiny refinery in the country operating. Oil is not at what it was in March when it hit $135, but what has changed is that gasoline inventories have continued to decline," Patrick de Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, has said.

Some help is coming, but won't be nearly enough to close the supply-demand gap.

Amid a global refining crunch, Kuwait has begun production at the first of three units in its newly built 615kb/d Al-Zour refinery, with the complex expected to fully ramp up by year end. The complex is one of two major refineries ramping up production this year, with Saudi's Jazan refinery just beginning to export oil products in May 2022 after starting the year at 50% utilization.

Meanwhile, TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) recently commenced production at its previously mothballed Donges refinery in France.

So, how much higher can gas prices go?

Although the current $4.95 a gallon is a record dollar amount, it's still below the 2008 peak of $4.14 adjusted for inflation, which would be about $5.56 now. With expectations of strong driving demand, JPMorgan analysts have predicted $6 a gallon nationwide before fall, while Natasha Kaneva, JPMorgan's head of commodities research, says the price per gallon could even jump to  $6.20 a gallon by August.

That said, how high gas prices can go before demand destruction truly kicks in is anyone's guess, with some suggesting that it begins at $5 per gallon.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Insurance Ban Is The EU’s Biggest Blow Yet To Russian Oil Exports

Next Post

Biden’s Trip To Saudi Arabia Won’t Solve The Oil Market’s Problems
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling

America's Most Important Oil Basin Is Excelling
New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch

New Drilling Stalls Out In The U.S. Oil Patch
Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps After EIA Confirms Large Crude Inventory Draw
European Gas Prices On The Decline

European Gas Prices On The Decline
Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom

Oil Majors Are Lining Up For The Next Great South American Oil Boom



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com